Lifeboat to Distribute Diamanti, Leader in Bare Metal Container Infrastructure

02/28/2019 | 10:31am EST

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and international value-added distributor that focuses on disruptive and emerging technologies within the data center, announced today a new distribution agreement with Diamanti, the leader in bare-metal container infrastructure.

This partnership authorizes Lifeboat to distribute Diamanti’s breakthrough solution, an enterprise class, bare-metal container platform with high performance compute, plug-and-play networking, persistent storage, Docker and Kubernetes all integrated in one simple solution with full stack support.

Diamanti was the winner of the 2018 Container Trailblazer category by the Tech Trailblazers awards and named a Gartner “Cool Vendor” for its bare-metal container platform. Diamanti was also named by Database Trends and Applications as a 2018 “Trend-Setting Product in Data Management.”

“Everyone wants to use containers, but the reality is that it can be complex and challenging to deploy,” said Dale Foster, Executive VP of Lifeboat Distribution. “Diamanti offers a simplified deployment and hyperconverged experience for containers.”

“We are very excited about our partnership,” said Bill Cordero, VP of WW Channels, Diamanti. “Lifeboat’s unique business model that incubates emerging technologies and accelerates the execution of a channel strategy makes it a perfect distribution partner for Diamanti.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com.

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION
Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity, software & application lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD.

https://twitter.com/lifeboatvad
https://www.facebook.com/LifeboatDistribution/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/lifeboat-distribution/

ABOUT DIAMANTI

Diamanti is the technology leader in bare-metal container infrastructure. Purpose-built for modern cloud and open-source environments, Diamanti’s container platform gives infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the speed, simplicity, efficiency, and control they need to run stateful containerized applications in production. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors CRV, DFJ, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Translink Capital, and Goldman Sachs. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Lifeboat is a registered trademark of Lifeboat Distribution in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For Lifeboat Media & PR inquiries contact:
Lifeboat Distribution 
Media Relations 
media@lifeboatdistribution.com

For Diamanti Media & PR inquiries contact:
Lonn Johnston for Diamanti
+1 650.219.7764
lonn@flak42.com

lifeboat LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
