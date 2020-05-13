Lifeloc Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

We posted quarterly net revenue of $2.018 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $165 thousand, or $(0.07) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.069 million for the first quart of 2019. and quarterly net income of $31 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Revenue for the quarter declined 2% versus the first quarter last year.

This sales decline appears to be a direct result of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Sales in January were higher than the prior year but declined in February and March when many important markets began imposing travel bans and social lockdowns. The quarter resulted in a loss as a result of the reduced sales and ongoing expenses including the cost of product launches and investment in our workforce in the form of option grants to key employees.

Product Pipeline

Our vision is that Lifeloc becomes the world’s leading company in real-time alcohol and drug abuse detection and monitoring. We have been investing strongly in product development to achieve this vision, focusing on a few major product developments that we expect to have a significant impact on our performance. We believe we are now at the point where we will start to reap the benefit of these investments.

Some of our new products are entering the market now. Our new breath alcohol testers, the LX9 and LT7 have been released and are starting to find adoption both in the U.S. and internationally. These units are on the U.S. Department of Transportation Conforming Products List. With a highly flexible configuration, multiple language capability and a wide temperature use range these units are expected to facilitate future sales growth. Our automated calibration has been broadened with the Easycal® G2, which is compatible with our existing installed base of professional breathalyzers as well as the new platform units. The G2 model includes RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) reading of calibration standard data, which further automates the calibration process.

Likewise, the R.A.D.A.R.® (Real-time Alcohol Detection and Reporting) model 200 has been released to manufacturing. This new model has updated communication, improved GPS accuracy and mechanical reliability and is currently in final testing. R.A.D.A.R. devices are alcohol monitoring units which can be used as a tool to supervise offenders as an alternative to incarceration. Onboard biometrics automatically verify the identity of the test subject. R.A.D.A.R. devices are a critical step in moving our business towards a recurring revenue model.

Our marijuana breathalyzer remains a key target for product development. The continued broader legalization of marijuana only increases the need for a rapid, quantitative roadside test to identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The ability of our technology to detect delta-9-THC down to a concentration of 5 nanograms per milliliter and to collect a testable sample from a vapor stream has already been demonstrated in our laboratories. Detection of THC is accomplished through the SpinDx technology, licensed exclusively by Lifeloc Technologies for drugs of abuse from Sandia National Laboratory. More work is needed to convert this technology into a simple-to-operate device suitable for roadside testing.

“Our new products have been gaining traction and the availability of the R.A.D.A.R. model 200 will be very timely because of the greater need for more automated offender supervision,” reports CEO Dr. Wayne Willkomm. “At Lifeloc, like at most small Colorado companies, we have been strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are an essential business and, as such, have remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak to support public safety and the transportation industry. While our sales have suffered, our overhead has remained constant. In response to this downturn we have applied for and received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program. It is important to note that while Lifeloc is a publicly traded company, we are also significantly smaller with a smaller market capitalization than most publicly traded companies. In the face of our narrowing margins, we believe the PPP loan is necessary to help us continue to support our 36 full-time workers and keep good manufacturing jobs here in the U.S. Lifeloc is currently in the middle of two major product launches and is also investing substantially in developing a marijuana breathalyzer, which, if successful, will contribute powerfully to societal needs for safety. With the help of the PPP loan, we are grateful to be able to keep our full workforce employed and fully engaged in our mission during this difficult time.”

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings.

Easycal® and R.A.D.A.R.® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets ASSETS March 31, 2020 December 31, CURRENT ASSETS: (Unaudited) 2019 Cash $ 2,913,332 $ 3,185,996 Accounts receivable, net 638,038 641,239 Inventories, net 2,236,331 1,986,299 Income taxes receivable 41,305 6,750 Prepaid expenses and other 139,772 18,857 Total current assets 5,968,778 5,839,141 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 976,621 976,621 Training courses 432,375 432,375 Office equipment, software and space modifications 218,074 208,986 Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications 232,600 232,600 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 172,429 172,429 Less accumulated depreciation (2,053,197) (1,959,541) Total property and equipment, net 2,795,077 2,879,645 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 160,823 145,323 Deposits and other 74,027 74,027 Deferred taxes 96,007 86,658 Total other assets 330,857 306,008 Total assets $ 9,094,712 $ 9,024,794 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 480,361 $ 261,798 Term loan payable, current portion 45,494 44,879 Customer deposits 184,332 214,031 Accrued expenses 319,366 290,458 Deferred revenue, current portion 42,849 45,874 Reserve for warranty expense 46,000 45,000 Total current liabilities 1,118,402 902,040 TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,312,732 1,324,467 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 4,552 6,066 Total liabilities 2,435,686 2,232,573 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding 4,635,415 4,603,304 Retained earnings 2,023,611 2,188,917 Total stockholders' equity 6,659,026 6,792,221 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,094,712 $ 9,024,794 LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, REVENUES: 2020 2019 Product sales $ 1,937,866 $ 1,970,101 Royalties 59,281 72,838 Rental income 21,189 25,822 Total 2,018,336 2,068,761 COST OF SALES 1,240,260 1,136,559 GROSS PROFIT 778,076 932,202 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 296,897 245,799 Sales and marketing 326,564 316,383 General and administrative 356,887 325,175 Total 980,348 887,357 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (202,272) 44,845 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 7,176 9,422 Interest expense (14,131) (14,423) Total other income (expense) (6,955) (5,001) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (209,227) 39,844 BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES 43,921 (8,880) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (165,306) $ 30,964 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.07) $ 0.01 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.07) $ 0.01 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,454,116 2,454,116 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,454,116 2,504,116

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances $ 6,792,221 $ 6,160,737 Common stock (no shares issued during periods): Beginning balances 4,603,304 4,597,646 Stock based compensation expense related to stock options 32,111 2,162 Ending balances 4,635,415 4,599,808 Retained earnings: Beginning balances 2,188,917 1,563,091 Net income (loss) (165,306) 30,964 Ending balances 2,023,611 1,594,055 Total stockholders' equity, ending balances $ 6,659,026 6,193,863

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (165,306) $ 30,964 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from (used in) operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 97,199 103,047 Provision for doubtful accounts, net change 2,000 - Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change 36,765 - Deferred taxes, net change (9,349) (54,608) Reserve for warranty expense, net change 1,000 - Stock based compensation expense related to stock options 32,111 2,162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable 1,201 127,128 Inventories (286,797) (383,133) Income taxes receivable (34,555) 55,107 Prepaid expenses and other (120,915) (99,989) Deposits and other - 86,485 Accounts payable 218,563 310,840 Customer deposits (29,699) 2,248 Accrued expenses 28,908 (34,254) Deferred revenue (4,539) 4,544 Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities (233,413) 150,541 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (9,088) (128,614) Patent filing expense (18,772) - Net cash (used in) investing activities (27,860) (128,614) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (11,391) (11,101) Net cash (used in) financing activities (11,391) (11,101) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (272,664) 10,826 CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,185,996 2,788,327 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 2,913,332 $ 2,799,153 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 13,860 $ 14,152 Cash paid for income tax $ 20,063 $ -

