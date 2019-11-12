Lifeloc : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.258 million resulting in quarterly net income after taxes of $152 thousand, or $0.06 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.056 million and quarterly net income of $58 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin on total revenue grew to 47% versus 46% in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter increased nearly 10% versus the third quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2019, net revenue was $6.665 million and net income was $401 thousand, versus revenue of $6.387 million and net income of $147 thousand the same period last year ($0.16 vs. $0.06 per diluted share).

The third quarter performance benefited from the release and shipments of the second generation of our patent protected EasyCal® automated calibration station, as well as increased royalties. This updated calibration station has expanded capabilities to calibrate our entire line of professional breathalyzers as well as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) registration of calibration standards to further automate the process, representing a further advance of an already unique product.

“It was another strong quarter, both in top line revenue growth and bottom line earnings versus last year,” said CEO Dr. Wayne Willkomm. He added, “We are hopeful for further growth versus last year, with the DOT (Department of Transportation) approval of our newest breathalyzers, which happened in the fourth quarter. These new breathalyzers are packed with features and power that make these top performers while still offering excellent value to our customers. But with the completion of these products, research and development expenses are not expected to drop. We continue to expect research spending to ramp up as we redirect existing resources and even add more resources to deploy against our top priority, which is the development and commercialization of our real-time drug testing, including the marijuana breathalyzer based on the SpinDx lab on a disc detection platform.”

Real-time drug testing remains Lifeloc’s brightest growth opportunity. Lifeloc and Sandia National Laboratory in cooperation have developed trace analysis technologies for drugs of abuse. Getting rapid, quantitative results for a panel of drugs of abuse, including marijuana, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, is a critical tool needed by law enforcement to ensure safety on our roads and in the workplace. We have demonstrated SpinDx to perform trace analysis from liquid and vapor samples in the laboratory. Our work ahead is to complete the conversion of SpinDx from a laboratory test to simple-to-operate devices ready for deployment in the field.

Likewise, alcohol monitoring is another critical path to growth. Alcohol monitoring is accomplished through our R.A.D.A.R.® (Real-time Alcohol Detection and Reporting) device, which is a tool to supervise offenders as an alternative to incarceration. The R.A.D.A.R. device calls for random alcohol tests, and stores the results for later retrieval by the probation officer, while onboard biometrics automatically verify the identity of the test subject. The second generation R.A.D.A.R. devices are in development with production expected in the first quarter of 2020. R.A.D.A.R. devices and their associated monitoring services are a critical step in moving our business towards a recurring revenue model.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings.

Easycal® and R.A.D.A.R.® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, 2019 December 31, (Unaudited) 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,922,176 $ 2,788,327 Accounts receivable, net 754,680 675,136 Inventories, net 2,051,897 1,290,607 Income taxes receivable — 90,629 Prepaid expenses and other 97,333 35,155 Total current assets 5,826,086 4,879,854 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,952,347 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Reporting equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment and software 911,454 800,569 Training courses 432,375 432,375 Office equipment and software 246,946 241,836 Sales and marketing equipment 246,738 219,797 Research and development equipment and software 159,810 159,810 Less accumulated depreciation (1,954,927 ) (1,649,203 ) Total property and equipment, net 2,882,123 3,021,359 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 148,535 158,147 Deposits and other 77,568 140,452 Deferred taxes 90,061 79,869 Total other assets 316,164 378,468 Total assets $ 9,024,373 $ 8,279,681 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 389,138 $ 343,783 Term loan payable, current portion 44,413 43,207 Customer deposits 164,606 19,265 Accrued federal and state income tax 105,346 — Accrued expenses 300,342 250,912 Deferred revenue, current portion 67,199 44,218 Reserve for warranty expense 41,000 40,000 Total current liabilities 1,112,044 741,385 TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,335,788 1,369,347 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 8,937 8,212 Total liabilities 2,456,769 2,118,944 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding 4,603,304 4,597,646 Retained earnings 1,964,300 1,563,091 Total stockholders' equity 6,567,604 6,160,737 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,024,373 $ 8,279,681

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, REVENUES: 2019 2018 Product sales $ 2,083,044 $ 1,985,520 Royalties 153,922 46,417 Rental income 21,189 23,822 Total 2,258,155 2,055,759 COST OF SALES 1,193,088 1,111,067 GROSS PROFIT 1,065,067 944,692 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 253,716 249,092 Sales and marketing 329,824 331,505 General and administrative 287,814 271,172 Total 871,354 851,769 OPERATING INCOME 193,713 92,923 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 10,454 7,676 Interest expense (14,513 ) (14,957 ) Total (4,059 ) (7,281 ) NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES 189,654 85,642 PROVISION FOR FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES (38,129 ) (27,478 ) NET INCOME $ 151,525 $ 58,164 NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.06 $ 0.02 NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.06 $ 0.02 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,454,116 2,454,116 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,456,105 2,454,116

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 REVENUES: Product sales $ 6,219,779 $ 6,121,553 Royalties 376,906 207,840 Rental income 67,953 57,524 Total 6,664,638 6,386,917 COST OF SALES 3,512,235 3,446,592 GROSS PROFIT 3,152,403 2,940,325 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 742,884 840,647 Sales and marketing 961,746 997,563 General and administrative 908,607 864,629 Total 2,613,237 2,702,839 OPERATING INCOME 539,166 237,486 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 27,726 14,113 Interest expense (43,404 ) (47,045 ) Total (15,678 ) (32,932 ) NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES 523,488 204,554 PROVISION FOR FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES (122,279 ) (57,061 ) NET INCOME $ 401,209 $ 147,493 NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.16 $ 0.06 NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.16 $ 0.06 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,454,116 2,454,116 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,454,786 2,454,116

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total shareholders' equity, beginning balances $ 6,413,642 $ 6,024,167 $ 6,160,737 $ 5,926,104 Common stock (no shares issued during periods): Beginning balances 4,600,867 4,588,911 4,597,646 4,580,177 Stock based compensation expense related to stock options 2,437 4,368 5,658 13,102 Ending balances 4,603,304 4,593,279 4,603,304 4,593,279 Retained earnings: Beginning balances 1,812,775 1,435,256 1,563,091 1,345,927 Net income 151,525 58,164 401,209 147,493 Ending balances 1,964,300 1,493,420 1,964,300 1,493,420 Total shareholders' equity, ending balances $ 6,567,604 $ 6,086,699 $ 6,567,604 $ 6,086,699

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2019 2018 Net income $ 401,209 $ 147,493 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 316,150 320,983 Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change 7,500 42,500 Deferred taxes, net change (10,192 ) (11,251 ) Reserve for warranty expense, net change 1,000 1,000 Stock based compensation expense related to stock options 5,658 13,102 Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable (79,544 ) (130,895 ) Inventories (768,790 ) (222,165 ) Income taxes receivable 90,629 68,312 Prepaid expenses and other (62,178 ) (63,682 ) Deposits and other 62,884 253,893 Accounts payable 45,355 18,123 Customer deposits 145,341 (32,822 ) Accrued federal and state income tax 105,346 — Accrued expenses 49,430 7,795 Deferred revenue 23,706 (7,439 ) Net cash provided from operating activities 333,504 404,947 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (166,488 ) (378,567 ) Patent filing expense — (6,648 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (166,488 ) (385,215 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (33,167 ) (31,859 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (33,167 ) (31,859 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 133,849 (12,127 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,788,327 2,669,455 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 2,922,176 $ 2,657,328 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 42,590 $ 44,270 Cash paid for income tax $ — $ —

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112006110/en/