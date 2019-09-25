Liferay Announces EMEA Partner of the Year Award Winners

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices, announced the winners of its 2018 EMEA Partner of the Year awards at the EMEA Partner Summit, recently held in Milan. The awards recognize Liferay channel partners who have proven themselves consistently exceptional at delivering on customer needs and driving business results.

The recipients were selected for going above and beyond expectations in driving demand for Liferay offerings and delivering customized Liferay-based solutions that help enterprises win, serve and grow customer relationships. Partners were recognized for their outstanding work in 2018 across several categories: Overall Revenue, Innovation, Social Responsibility, Marketing Excellence, Contribution to New Business and Rising Stars.

“Our partners are absolutely essential to our success,” said Karen Newnam, Director of Global Alliances at Liferay. “We’re fortunate to have a large, global, roster of committed, customer-focused, partners with whom we work. This year’s winners of the EMEA Partner of the Year Awards represent the very best of our channel program. It’s an honor to work with them and our entire partner ecosystem as we help organizations deepen their relationships with customers and drive business results.”

The winners of the Liferay EMEA Partner of the Year Awards are:

EMEA Partner of the Year: SMC

Honoring the partner recognized for exceptional overall sales and marketing efforts and outstanding customer service.

SMC began working with Liferay 10 years ago and helped create the Liferay ecosystem in Italy. They’ve continued to make significant investments in both technical competency and sales and customer success capabilities, which directly contributes to the trust they generate among customers. SMC has done an outstanding job of contributing to overall revenue and new projects for Liferay.

EMEA Innovation Partner of the Year: SMC

Honoring the partner recognized for developing and delivering an exceptional, customized, vertical-specific solution to meet customer needs.

SMC developed “IoT Experience,” a solution powered by Liferay DXP. IoT Experience receives and processes data from network-connected production machines in manufacturing organizations and transforms this raw data into actionable insights. Data is made consumable through existing BI tools, allowing for easy monitoring on the health of production machines and provides stakeholders the ability to take preventive actions or schedule maintenance before issues arise. This state-of-the-art implementation exemplifies the innovation made possible by Liferay DXP.

EMEA Social Responsibility Partner of the Year: ACA IT Solutions

Honoring the partner recognized for most closely aligning with Liferay’s mission of making technology useful, investing in communities and ensuring that everyone has a chance to meet their full potential in serving others.

ACA has exemplified Liferay values by engaging with charities in multiple ways, including providing computers and technology to public schools and collecting money to support many local charities. ACA also works with universities to train and coach students considering careers in IT and sponsors the Ponticello music academy.

EMEA Marketing Excellence Partner of the Year: Unymira USU

Honoring the partner recognized for the best use of marketing to drive demand for Liferay solutions.

Unymira, a division of USU GmbH, has been a Liferay partner since 2011. They have always had a creative and effective approach to marketing, which has included producing video case studies, interviews with top customers, engaging content and special events such as the recent Digital Summit, “USU world,” with more than 500 participants.

EMEA Best Contribution to New Business: Ricoh IT Services

Honoring the partner that provided the most growth in new Liferay projects and clients.

Ricoh IT Services, part of Ricoh Corporation, a global IT service provider with a presence in more than 200 countries, is a Platinum partner in Spain. Their team of consultants has more than 10 years experience developing Liferay solutions with a focus on digital transformation. The firm grew their Liferay business by more than 300% between 2017 and 2018.

Rising Star Partners of the Year

Honoring the partner recognized for most effectively driving demand for Liferay solutions during their first year as Liferay partners.

Europe: clavis IT

Since 2001, clavis IT has been making exceptional companies even more successful with innovative technology, expertise and creativity in the Swiss market. Clavis IT exhibited uncompromising customer focus and has been responsible for a large number of success stories leveraging Liferay in the Swiss market.

Middle East: EJADA Systems

Today, EJADA is one of the leading IT solutions and services companies in the Middle East, delivering 1000+ of complex projects around system integration, implementation, consulting and support services to over 150 Enterprises across many vertical markets. EJADA has made a significant commitment to Liferay by having the highest number of employees become Liferay certified of any partner in the Middle East and completed quality implementations for two major insurance companies in the Middle East.

Africa: Zango

The team at Zango are true Liferay enthusiasts and evangelists. With a primary focus on the Moroccan and Mauritian markets, they have been a critical force in promoting Liferay competency in French-speaking Africa. This year alone, the Zango team has spearheaded two Liferay User Group meetings, they are active on the French Community forum, and conducted several Liferay trainings for the local tech community.

To learn more about Liferay’s partner program, please visit: https://www.liferay.com/services/partners/.

About Liferay:

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Hundreds of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

Yotam Levy Liferay 1-877-LIFERAY yotam.levy@liferay.com