Liferay Recognized by Gartner for Critical Capabilities in B2B and B2E Use Cases for Digital Experience Platforms

02/21/2020 | 02:01pm EST

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, today announced that the company received the highest product scores for B2B and B2E experience use cases in the 2020 Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Platforms*.

“We are extremely proud to see Liferay DXP evaluated by Gartner as the highest ranked offering for B2B and B2E experience use cases,” said Ed Chung, Vice President of Global Product Management at Liferay. “We believe Liferay’s recognition validates our platform’s strength in managing authenticated experiences, offering powerful integration and interoperability capabilities, and supporting a wide variety of use cases.”

In the accompanying Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms**, Gartner analysts note that “customers’ growing expectations for digital experiences make DXP adoption an urgent necessity for global organizations.” Liferay DXP allows organizations to leverage their investments in existing systems while keeping pace with a rapidly changing digital landscape. The leading DXP for organizations requiring interoperability and extensibility while avoiding vendor lock-in, Liferay Digital Experience Platform serves as a unified platform from which to build digital solutions such as intranets, customer and partner portals, public websites, and more.

An established open source vendor for over fifteen years, Liferay has helped thousands of organizations including Airbus, Coach, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Santander Bank, and VMware deliver meaningful, rich online experiences to their customers, partners, and employees.

Learn more about Liferay at liferay.com.

*Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Platforms” by Irina Guseva, Gene Phifer, Mike Lowndes, 3 February 2020.

**Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms” by Irina Guseva, Gene Phifer, Mike Lowndes, 29 January 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Liferay:

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

Yotam Levy
Liferay
1-877-LIFERAY
yotam.levy@liferay.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
