Lifestyle China : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

The board of directors ("Board") of Lifestyle China Group Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018, as follows:

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( the "Stock Exchange").

2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") at the end of each reporting period.

Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those presented in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs

In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements:

HKFRS 16 Leases HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Amendments to HKFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Amendments to HKAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Amendments to HKAS 28 Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Amendments to HKFRSs Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements.

