|
Lifestyle China : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
08/12/2019 | 12:51am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
LIFESTYLE CHINA GROUP LIMITED
利福中國集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2136)
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Turnover decreased 1.1% to RMB603.0 million
-
Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 7.9% to RMB190.8 million
-
Earnings per share amounted to RMB0.13, an increase of 16.1%
-
No interim dividend has been declared by the Board
INTERIM RESULTS
The board of directors ("Board") of Lifestyle China Group Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018, as follows:
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
NOTES
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited )
|
Turnover
|
3
|
602,996
|
|
|
609,498
|
|
Cost of sales
|
3
|
(209,966)
|
(195,496)
|
Gross profit
|
|
393,030
|
|
|
414,002
|
|
Other income, gains and losses
|
|
47,425
|
|
|
28,958
|
|
Selling and distribution costs
|
|
(209,714)
|
(249,479)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(69,588)
|
(70,205)
|
Interest and investment income
|
4
|
35,316
|
|
|
37,100
|
|
Share of profit of a joint venture
|
|
15,757
|
|
|
18,234
|
|
Share of profits of associates
|
|
197,343
|
|
|
189,476
|
|
Finance costs
|
5
|
(16,325)
|
-
|
|
Profit before taxation
|
|
393,244
|
|
|
368,086
|
|
Taxation
|
6
|
(73,486)
|
(69,494)
|
Profit for the period
|
7
|
319,758
|
|
|
298,592
|
|
Other comprehensive (expense) income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences arising on translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign operation
|
|
(25)
|
1,189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (expense) income for the period
|
|
(25)
|
1,189
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
319,733
|
|
|
299,781
|
|
Profit for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
190,772
|
|
|
176,803
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
128,986
|
|
|
121,789
|
|
|
|
319,758
|
|
|
298,592
|
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
190,747
|
|
|
177,992
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
128,986
|
|
|
121,789
|
|
|
|
319,733
|
|
|
299,781
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
9
|
RMB0.130
|
|
RMB0.112
|
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
NOTES
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
4,471,312
|
|
4,211,465
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
2,840,357
|
|
-
|
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
|
-
|
|
2,224,965
|
|
Interests in associates
|
|
3,535,280
|
|
3,337,937
|
|
Interest in a joint venture
|
|
402,054
|
|
386,297
|
|
Properties under development
|
|
1,071,001
|
|
1,044,417
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
138,098
|
|
135,323
|
|
|
|
12,458,102
|
|
11,340,404
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
49,340
|
|
49,574
|
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
|
-
|
|
65,775
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
10
|
149,492
|
|
181,221
|
|
Amount due from a joint venture
|
|
-
|
|
30,584
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss ("FVTPL")
|
|
451,200
|
|
540,860
|
|
Bank balances and cash
|
|
1,610,886
|
|
1,536,381
|
|
|
|
2,260,918
|
|
2,404,395
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
11
|
743,451
|
|
931,992
|
|
Amount due to a joint venture
|
|
23,061
|
|
13,602
|
|
Tax payable
|
|
27,951
|
|
56,201
|
|
Bank borrowings - due within one year
|
|
20,000
|
|
10,000
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
95,011
|
|
-
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
10,250
|
|
7,378
|
|
|
|
919,724
|
|
1,019,173
|
|
Net current assets
|
|
1,341,194
|
|
1,385,222
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
13,799,296
|
|
12,725,626
|
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) AT 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Bank borrowings - due after one year
|
2,316,882
|
|
2,099,000
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
44,353
|
|
32,382
|
|
Amount due to a non-controlling shareholder of
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiaries
|
44,296
|
|
44,296
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
524,084
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,929,615
|
|
2,175,678
|
|
|
10,869,681
|
|
10,549,948
|
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
6,291
|
|
6,291
|
|
Reserves
|
9,246,725
|
|
9,055,978
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
9,253,016
|
|
9,062,269
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,616,665
|
|
1,487,679
|
|
|
10,869,681
|
|
10,549,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( the "Stock Exchange").
2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") at the end of each reporting period.
Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those presented in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs
In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements:
|
HKFRS 16
|
Leases
|
HK(IFRIC)-Int 23
|
Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments
|
Amendments to HKFRS 9
|
Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation
|
Amendments to HKAS 19
|
Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement
|
Amendments to HKAS 28
|
Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures
|
Amendments to HKFRSs
|
Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle
Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Lifestyle China Group Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 04:50:00 UTC
|
|