Lifestyle China : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

08/12/2019 | 12:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LIFESTYLE CHINA GROUP LIMITED

利福中國集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2136)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Turnover decreased 1.1% to RMB603.0 million
  • Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 7.9% to RMB190.8 million
  • Earnings per share amounted to RMB0.13, an increase of 16.1%
  • No interim dividend has been declared by the Board

INTERIM RESULTS

The board of directors ("Board") of Lifestyle China Group Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018, as follows:

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited )

Turnover

3

602,996

609,498

Cost of sales

3

(209,966)

(195,496)

Gross profit

393,030

414,002

Other income, gains and losses

47,425

28,958

Selling and distribution costs

(209,714)

(249,479)

Administrative expenses

(69,588)

(70,205)

Interest and investment income

4

35,316

37,100

Share of profit of a joint venture

15,757

18,234

Share of profits of associates

197,343

189,476

Finance costs

5

(16,325)

-

Profit before taxation

393,244

368,086

Taxation

6

(73,486)

(69,494)

Profit for the period

7

319,758

298,592

Other comprehensive (expense) income

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to profit

or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of

foreign operation

(25)

1,189

Other comprehensive (expense) income for the period

(25)

1,189

Total comprehensive income for the period

319,733

299,781

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

190,772

176,803

Non-controlling interests

128,986

121,789

319,758

298,592

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

190,747

177,992

Non-controlling interests

128,986

121,789

319,733

299,781

Earnings per share:

Basic

9

RMB0.130

RMB0.112

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 JUNE 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,471,312

4,211,465

Right-of-use assets

2,840,357

-

Prepaid lease payments

-

2,224,965

Interests in associates

3,535,280

3,337,937

Interest in a joint venture

402,054

386,297

Properties under development

1,071,001

1,044,417

Other receivables

138,098

135,323

12,458,102

11,340,404

Current assets

Inventories

49,340

49,574

Prepaid lease payments

-

65,775

Trade and other receivables

10

149,492

181,221

Amount due from a joint venture

-

30,584

Financial assets at fair value through profit or

loss ("FVTPL")

451,200

540,860

Bank balances and cash

1,610,886

1,536,381

2,260,918

2,404,395

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11

743,451

931,992

Amount due to a joint venture

23,061

13,602

Tax payable

27,951

56,201

Bank borrowings - due within one year

20,000

10,000

Lease liabilities

95,011

-

Contract liabilities

10,250

7,378

919,724

1,019,173

Net current assets

1,341,194

1,385,222

Total assets less current liabilities

13,799,296

12,725,626

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) AT 30 JUNE 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current liabilities

Bank borrowings - due after one year

2,316,882

2,099,000

Deferred tax liabilities

44,353

32,382

Amount due to a non-controlling shareholder of

subsidiaries

44,296

44,296

Lease liabilities

524,084

-

2,929,615

2,175,678

10,869,681

10,549,948

Capital and reserves

Share capital

6,291

6,291

Reserves

9,246,725

9,055,978

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

9,253,016

9,062,269

Non-controlling interests

1,616,665

1,487,679

10,869,681

10,549,948

4

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( the "Stock Exchange").

2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") at the end of each reporting period.

Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those presented in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs

In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements:

HKFRS 16

Leases

HK(IFRIC)-Int 23

Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments

Amendments to HKFRS 9

Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation

Amendments to HKAS 19

Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement

Amendments to HKAS 28

Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures

Amendments to HKFRSs

Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lifestyle China Group Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 04:50:00 UTC
