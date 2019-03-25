Lifestyle China : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2136)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Lifestyle China Group Limited (''Company'') will be held at Event Gallery, 16/F SOGO CLUB, New Wing, East Point Centre, 555 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 30 April 2019 at 4:00 p.m. for the following purposes:

1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, the directors' report and the independent auditor's report for the year ended

31 December 2018.

2. To re-elect the directors and authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the directors, as follows: (a) to re-elect Ms. Cheung Mei Han as director; (b) to re-elect Mr. Lam Kwong Wai as director; and (c) to authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the directors.

3. To re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor and to authorize the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

4. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: 4A. ''THAT:

(a) subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Stock Exchange'') or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and which is recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchangefor this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and/or requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the approval in paragraph (a) shall be in addition to any other authorizations given to the directors and shall authorize the directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to repurchase its shares at a price determined by the directors;

(c) the total number of shares of the Company to be repurchased by the directors of the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares of the Company is conducted, the maximum number of shares of the Company that may be repurchased under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares of the Company at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and

(d) for the purpose of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable laws or the articles of association of the Company to be held; and

(iii) the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.''

4B. ''THAT:

(a) subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional shares of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of exchange or conversion which might require the exercise of such powers, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the approval in paragraph (a) above, shall be in addition to any other authorizations given to the directors of the Company and shall authorize the directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of exchange or conversation which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c) the total number of shares of the Company allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the directors of the Company pursuant to the approval granted in paragraph (a)

above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined in paragraph (d) below), or (ii) the exercise of any options granted under any share option scheme of the Company or similar arrangement for the time being adopted or to be adopted by the Company in accordance with the applicable rules of the Stock Exchange for the grant or issue of shares or options to subscribe for, or rights to acquire shares of the Company, or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the

Company in force from time to time, or (iv) a special authority granted by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares of the

Company is conducted, the maximum number of shares of the Company that may be issued under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares of the Company at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and

(d) for the purpose of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' shall have the same meaning as ascribed to it under the resolution set out in paragraph 4A(d) of this notice; and

''Rights Issue'' means the allotment, issue or grant of shares pursuant to an offer (open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company) made to holders of the shares or any class of shares thereof on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the

Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory outside Hong Kong).''

4C. ''THAT:

conditional upon the passing of resolutions 4A and 4B, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company (pursuant to resolution 4B) be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the total number of shares of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted by resolution 4A above provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution.''

By order of the board of directors

Lifestyle China Group Limited

Poon Fuk Chuen Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 March 2019

Notes:

1. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 25 April 2019 to Tuesday, 30 April 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on

Wednesday, 24 April 2019.

2. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member may appoint a proxy in respect of part only of his holding of shares in the Company. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

3. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorized to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the facts.

4. The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the board of directors of the Company) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote.

5. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

6. Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

7. The English text of this notice of annual general meeting shall prevail over the Chinese text in case of inconsistency.

8. If a black rainstorm warning signal or a tropical cyclone warning signal no.8 or above is in force at or at any time after 2 : 00 p.m. on the date of the meeting, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will publish an announcement on the Company's website atwww.lifestylechina.com.hkand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited atwww.hkexnews.hkto notify members of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting.

9. If member has any particular access requirements or needs special arrangements for participating at the meeting, please call the hotline of the Company's Hong Kong share registrar at (852) 2862 8555.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Lau Luen Hung, Thomas as executive director; Ms. Chan Chor Ling, Amy as non-executive director; and Ms. Cheung Mei Han, Mr. Cheung Yuet Man, Raymond and Mr. Lam Kwong Wai as independent non-executive directors.