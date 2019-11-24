MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Professionals Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Lifestyle Properties Development : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY GROUP; (2) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS; AND (3) NOTICE OF EGM 0 11/24/2019 | 11:28pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd., you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. This circular appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities for the Company. Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. 三 盛 控 股（集 團）有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2183) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY GROUP; CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS; AND (3) NOTICE OF EGM Financial Adviser to the Company Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in this circular. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 7 to 29 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM to be held at Lotus Room, 6/F., Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel, No. 3 Canton Road, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 13 December 2019 at 9:30 a.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is also enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend and/ or vote in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be), you are requested to complete the form of proxy enclosed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shop 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish and in such event, the form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked. 25 November 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30 LETTER FROM CRESCENDO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32 APPENDIX I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . I-1 APPENDIX II - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP . . . . II-1 APPENDIX III - UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE ENLARGED GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . III-1 APPENDIX IV - VALUATION REPORT OF THE PROJECT COMPANIES . . . . IV-1 APPENDIX V - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . V-1 NOTICE OF THE EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . EGM.-1 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "Acquisition" the proposed acquisition of the Sale Shares by the Purchaser from the Vendor pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement "Agreement" the conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 27 September 2019 entered into between the Purchaser and the Vendor in relation to the Acquisition "associates" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Board" the board of Directors "Business Day(s)" day(s) (other than a Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday in Hong Kong or the PRC) on which commercial banks are open for business in Hong Kong and the PRC "Company" Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2183) "Completion" completion of the Acquisition in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement "Completion Date" the date of Completion "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Consideration" the consideration for acquisition of the Sale Shares in the amount of HK$231.0 million "Consideration Share(s)" 22,000,000 new Share(s) to be allotted and issued by the Company to the Vendor "controlling shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Covenantor(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the section headed "Directors' interests in competing business" in Appendix V to this circular - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Crescendo" or "Independent Crescendo Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to Financial Adviser" carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the SFO, being the independent financial adviser appointed by the Company to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to (i) the Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps) "Deed of Non-Competition" a deed of non-competition to be given by the Covenantors in favour of the Company (for the Company itself and for the benefit of each of the members of the Group) "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting to be held and convened for the Independent Shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, to approve (i) the Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder, including the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares; and the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps) "Enlarged Group" the Group as enlarged by the Acquisition upon Completion "Existing Annual Caps" the existing annual caps for the continuing connected transactions under the Master Agreement "Fujian BE" 福建伯恩物業集團有限公司 (Fujian Bo En Property Group Company Limited*) (formerly known as "福建伯恩物業管理股份有限公司 Fujian Bo En Property Management Company Limited*"), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "Fujian JMK" 福建家門口網絡科技有限責任公司 (Fujian Jia Men Kou Network Technology Company Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "Fujian Shengchuang" 福建盛創房地產開發有限公司 (Fujian Shengchuang Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability - 2 - DEFINITIONS "Fujian Tianren" 福建天壬房地產開發有限公司 (Fujian Tianren Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "Fuzhou BEHM" 福州伯恩酒店管理有限公司 (Fuzhou Bo En Hotel Management Company Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujian BE "Fuzhou Hongsheng" 福州宏盛房地產開發有限公司 (Fuzhou Hongsheng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "Fuzhou Sansheng" 福州三盛置業有限公司 (Fuzhou Sansheng Property Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability which is wholly-owned by 三盛集團有限公司 (Sansheng Group Limited*), a company indirectly held by Mr. Lin and Ms. Cheng "Fuzhou Shengchun" 福州盛淳投資有限公司(Fuzhou Shengchun Investment Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "FY2017" the financial year ended 31 December 2017 "FY2018" the financial year ended 31 December 2018 "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK Holdco" Sheng Zhen Company Limited （盛瑧有限公司）, a company incorporated in Hong Kong on 17 July 2019 with limited liability and wholly-owned by the Target Company "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Independent Board Committee" the independent board committee of the Company comprising Mr. Pan Dexiang, Mr. Yuan Chun and Mr. Zhong Bin, being all the independent non-executive Directors, which is formed to advise the Independent Shareholders on (i) the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps) - 3 - DEFINITIONS "Independent Shareholders" the Shareholders other than (a) Mega Regal; and (b) any other Shareholders who have a material interest in (i) the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps) "Independent Third Party(ies)" any person(s) or company(ies) and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) whom, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons "Inter-Company Loans" the amount due from Fuzhou Sansheng to the Target Group "Latest Practicable Date" 22 November 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the despatch of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained herein "Listing Rules" Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Master Agreement" the agreement dated 6 August 2019 entered into between the Company and Fujian BE in relation to the provision of the Services to the Group "Mega Regal" or "Vendor" Mega Regal Limited, the controlling Shareholder which holds 296,348,127 Shares, representing approximately 70.71% issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date "Mr. Lin" Mr. Lin Rongbin, the Chairman of the Board and an executive Director "Ms. Cheng" Ms. Cheng Xuan, an executive Director and the spouse of Mr. Lin "NewCo" 福州盛臻投資有限公司 (Fuzhou Shengzhen Investment Co., Ltd*), a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) established in the PRC on 8 August 2019 with limited liability and wholly-owned by the HK Holdco "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this circular, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan - 4 - DEFINITIONS "Project Companies" collectively, Fujian Shengchuang, Fuzhou Hongsheng, Fujian Tianren and Zhangzhou Deyousheng "Purchaser" Total Prestige Holdings Limited （全耀控股有限公司）, a company established in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Reorganisation" the group restructuring carried out by the Vendor with a view to regroup the Project Companies under the Target Company "Revised Annual Caps" the Revised Annual Caps I or the Revised Annual Caps II (as the case may be) "Revised Annual Caps I" the revised annual caps proposed to cover the additional Services required by the Group under the Supplemental Agreement "Revised Annual Caps II" the revised annual caps proposed to cover the additional Services required by the Group and the Target Group under the Supplemental Agreement "Sale Shares" 100 shares of US$1 each in the Target Company, representing 100% of the issued share capital of the Target Company "Services" the provision of supporting services in showrooms, including customer services, sales activities assistance, visiting arrangement, catering services, security and order maintenance, cleaning services and equipment maintenance "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company "Shareholders" shareholders of the Company "Supplemental Agreement" the supplemental agreement entered into between the Company and Fujian BE dated 22 November 2019 to amend the Existing Annual Caps to the Revised Annual Caps "Stock Exchange" the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - 5 - DEFINITIONS "Target Company" Time Fortune Investments Limited（時幸投資有限公司）, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on 31 May 2019 with limited liabilities and wholly-owned by Mega Regal "Target Group" the Target Company and its subsidiaries "Xiamen BS" 廈門市伯盛投資合夥企業（有限合夥） (Xiamen Bosheng Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "Xiamen Sansheng" 廈門三盛置業有限公司 (Xiamen Sansheng Real Estate Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "Zhangzhou Deyousheng" 漳州市德友盛房地產開發有限公司 (Zhangzhou Deyousheng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "GFA" gross floor area "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "sq. m." square metre(s) "%" per cent. For ease of reference, any amount denominated in RMB in this circular was translated into HK$ at the rate of RMB0.90 = HK$1. Such translations should not be construed as a representation that the amounts have been, could have been or could be, converted at such rate or at all. For identification only - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. 三 盛 控 股（集 團）有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2183) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. LIN Rongbin (Chairman) Cricket Square Ms. CHENG Xuan (Chief Executive Officer) Hutchins Drive PO Box 2681 Non-executive Directors: Grand Cayman Mr. XIAO Zhong KY1-1111 Cayman Islands Mr. XU Jianwen Head office and principal place of Independent non-executive Directors: business in Hong Kong: Mr. PAN Dexiang Room 3207 Mr. YUAN Chun The Gateway Tower 6 Mr. ZHONG Bin Tsim Sha Tsui Kowloon, Hong Kong 25 November 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY GROUP; AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS INTRODUCTION Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 27 September 2019 in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the Target Company by the Group; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 6 August 2019 in relation to the provision of the Services by Fujian BE and/or its subsidiaries to the Group; and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 22 November 2019 in relation to the revision of the Existing Annual Caps. On 27 September 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Purchaser, (a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Vendor entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire and the Vendor (the - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD controlling Shareholder) has conditionally agreed to sell the Sale Shares at the Consideration. The Sale Shares represent the entire issued share capital of the Target Company which is engaged in property development projects in the PRC through its subsidiaries upon completion of the Reorganisation. The Acquisition constitutes a very substantial acquisition for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as certain percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) exceed 100%. On 6 August 2019, the Company entered into the Master Agreement with Fujian BE, pursuant to which Fujian BE and/or its subsidiaries agreed to provide the supporting services in showrooms (i.e. the Services) to property projects owned by the Group for a term from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2021 (both days inclusive). In view that the development schedule of certain property projects owned by the Group were accelerated and two property projects acquired by the Group since 6 August 2019 were not taken into account in determining the Existing Annual Caps (the "Existing Business Needs"), the Company proposes to increase the Existing Annual Caps to Revised Annual Caps I. In addition, as the Project Companies in relation to the Acquisition have been engaging Fujian BE and its subsidiaries to provide the Services to their respective property projects, upon Completion, it is expected that the Existing Annual Caps will not be sufficient to cover the Services required by the Target Group from 2020 onwards (the "Acquisition Need"). As such, the Company further proposes to increase the Existing Annual Caps to Revised Annual Caps II to cover the Existing Business Needs and the Acquisition Need. On 22 November 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company and Fujian BE entered into the Supplemental Agreement to amend the Existing Annual Caps to the Revised Annual Caps under the Master Agreement. Save for the revision of the Existing Annual Caps, all other terms and conditions under the Master Agreement remain unchanged. Given Fujian BE is a connected person of the Company, the transactions contemplated under the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement constitute connected transactions for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The purpose of this circular is to provide you with (i) details of the Agreement; details of the Master Agreement (as amended by Supplemental Agreement); (iii) letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iv) letter of advice from Crescendo to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders; (v) financial information of the Group; financial information of the Target Group; (vii) unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group; (viii) valuation report; (ix) notice convening the EGM; and (x) other information as required under the Listing Rules for the purpose of considering and approving the Agreement, the Master Agreement (as amended by the Supplement Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder. ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY GROUP

THE AGREEMENT

Date:

27 September 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange) - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Parties: Purchaser: Total Prestige Holdings Limited （全耀控股有限公司）, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Vendor : Mega Regal Mega Regal was the controlling Shareholder holding 296,348,127 Shares (representing approximately 70.71% of the issued share capital of the Company) as at the Latest Practicable Date, and therefore a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Mega Regal was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and principally engaged in investment holding. The ultimate beneficial owner of Mega Regal is Mr. Lin, the Chairman of the Board and an executive Director. Subject Matter The Sale Shares represent the entire issued share capital of the Target Company, which was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on 31 May 2019. Following completion of the Reorganisation, the Target Company held the Project Companies principally engaged in property development projects in the PRC. Further information on the Project Companies is set out in the section headed "Information on the Target Group" below. Consideration Pursuant to the Agreement, the Consideration of HK$231.0 million shall be payable to the Vendor by way of issue and allotment of the Consideration Shares, being 22,000,000 new Shares, at the issue price of HK$10.5 per Consideration Share, by the Company to the Vendor on Completion Date. The Consideration was determined based on 95% of the valuation surplus derived from (a) the preliminary valuation of the properties held by the Project Companies of RMB9,505.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$10,561.1 million) applied with a discount of approximately 8.8% as agreed by the parties to the Agreement; and (b) the book value of the properties held by the Project Companies as at 31 May 2019 of approximately RMB8,452.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$9,391.1 million), having considered that the net asset value of the Target Group as at Completion (before taking into account the valuation surplus) will be close to zero after a dividend of RMB50.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$55.6 million) is to be distributed by Xiamen Sansheng to its original owner, namely Fuzhou Sansheng, which is indirectly held by Mr. Lin and Ms. Cheng and for the purpose of the Reorganisation, the Project Companies are to be sold to the Newco by Fuzhou Sansheng at its net asset value (i.e. RMB52.4 million (equivalent to approximately HK$58.2 million)), which is to be fully settled by offsetting the Inter-Company Loans owing by Fuzhou Sansheng to the Target Group. - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Consideration Shares The Consideration Shares to be allotted and issued at the issue price of HK$10.5 per Consideration Share represents: a discount of approximately 0.9% to the closing price of HK$10.60 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the Agreement; the same price as the average closing price of approximately HK$10.50 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to the date of the Agreement; a premium of approximately 9.6% over the closing price of HK$9.58 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Latest Practicable Date; and a premium of approximately 255.9% over the unaudited consolidated net asset value per Share of approximately HK$2.95 (based on the unaudited equity attributable to the Shareholders of approximately RMB1,112.9 million (equivalent to approximately to HK$1,236.6 million) as at 30 June 2019 as disclosed in the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 419,114,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date). The issue price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and the Vendor, with reference to the recent price performance of the Shares and current market conditions. The Consideration Shares also represent: approximately 5.2% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date; and approximately 5.0% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares. The allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares will not result in a change of control of the Company. The Consideration Shares will be issued under the specific mandate to be sought from the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. The Consideration Shares, when allotted and issued, shall rank pari passu in all respects with the outstanding Shares in issue on the date of the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares. Application for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consideration Shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to the Agreement will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Conditions Precedent Completion is subject to the fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the following conditions: the Company having obtained the approval of its Independent Shareholders in respect of, inter alia, (a) the Acquisition; and (b) the issue of the Consideration Shares to the Vendor pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, in the manner required by the Listing Rules; the Purchaser and the Vendor each having obtained approval of its board of directors in relation to the transactions contemplated in the Agreement; the Company having obtained approval of the Board in relation to the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares; the Purchaser having obtained, in form and substance satisfactory to the Purchaser from its PRC legal adviser, a legal opinion in relation to, inter alia, (a) the due incorporation and valid existence of members of the Target Group established in the PRC as well as the legality and compliance with respect to ownership of the properties held by the Target Group and business operations of the Target Group (including having obtained the relevant approvals, permits and licenses); and (b) the legality, validity and enforceability of the PRC aspects of the Reorganisation; the Company having obtained approval from the Stock Exchange for the listing of and permission to deal in the Consideration Shares; the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares not being prohibited by any statute, order, rule, regulation or directive promulgated or issued after the date of the Agreement by any legislative, executive or regulatory body or authority of the Cayman Islands or Hong Kong; completion of the Reorganisation, in form and substance satisfactory to the Purchaser and its PRC legal counsel; the Purchaser and the Vendor having complied with the terms and conditions of the Agreement and there having been no material breach of the Agreement by any party to the Agreement; all of the warranties and representations contained in the Agreement being true, correct, complete, accurate and not misleading in all material respects at Completion, as if repeated at Completion and all undertakings contained in the Agreement, to the extent being capable of being fulfilled prior to the Completion Date, having been fulfilled in all respects; no material adverse change having occurred in relation to the Target Group between the date of the Agreement and the Completion Date; - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD the Purchaser, the Vendor and the Company having complied with the Listing Rules in all respects in connection with the Acquisition; the Purchaser being satisfied with the results of the legal and/or financial due diligence review of the Target Group, including having obtained sufficient evidence showing good title of the properties held by the Target Group pursuant to relevant PRC laws and regulations; the distribution of dividend of RMB50.0 million by Xiamen Sansheng to Fuzhou Sansheng prior to completion of the Reorganisation; and the Purchaser having satisfied that the Vendor and each member of the Target Group is duly incorporated, validly existing, of good standing and has due capacity and authority to enter into each of the Agreement and the agreements under the Reorganisation to which it is a party, and that the shareholding structure of the Target Group pursuant to the Agreement is true, correct, accurate, complete, legal and valid. The Purchaser may at any time waive the conditions set out in (iv), (vii), (x), (xii) and (xiv) above by notice in writing to the Vendor. The Vendor may at any time waive the condition (xiii) above by notice in writing to the Purchaser. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had no intention to waive any of the above conditions. If the conditions above have not been fulfilled or waived (as the case may be) within six (6) months from the date of the Agreement (or such later date as the parties may agree), the Agreement shall cease and determine and neither party shall have any obligations and liabilities towards each other thereunder save for any antecedent breaches of the Agreement. As at the Latest Practicable Date, conditions (ii), (iii), (iv), (vii), (xii), (xiii) and (xiv) had been fulfilled. Completion Completion shall take place within seven (7) Business Days after fulfillment or waiver (as the case may be) of all of the conditions precedent to the Agreement, or such other date as the parties to the Agreement may agree in writing. Upon Completion, the Target Company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial statements of the Target Group will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group. Repayment of the Inter-Company Loans As at 31 May 2019, Fuzhou Sansheng owed to the Target Group the Inter-Company Loans of approximately RMB731.1 million (equivalent to approximately HK$812.3 million). Pursuant to the Reorganisation, the acquisition cost for the transfer of the Project Companies from Fuzhou Sansheng to the Newco will be offset by the - 12 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Inter-Company Loans. Immediately upon completion of the Reorganisation the Inter-Company Loans was reduced to approximately RMB671.7 million (equivalent to approximately HK$746.3 million). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendor shall procure the Inter-Company Loans to be fully settled at Completion. INFORMATION ON THE TARGET GROUP The Target Group As one of the conditions precedent to Completion, the Vendor shall complete the Reorganisation, upon which the Target Company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability will hold the Project Companies which are principally engaged in property development and are currently engaged in construction and development of certain residential/commercial projects in Fujian Province of the PRC. The Target Group will also hold 17 other subsidiaries, comprising (i) two investment holding companies (i.e. the HK Holdco and the Newco); and (ii) 15 non-operating subsidiaries (the "Non-operatingSubsidiaries") with no material assets. Save for the Project Companies comprising Fujian Shengchuang, Fuzhou Hongsheng, Fujian Tianren and Zhangzhou Deyousheng, members of the Target Group have no business operations since their establishment. The Reorganisation was completed on 30 September 2019. - 13 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Target Group immediately (i) before Completion; and (ii) after Completion: immediately before Completion Mega Regal 100% Target Company 100% HK Holdco 100% Newco 95% Fujian Shengchuang 80% 90% 100% Fuzhou Xiamen Non- operating Fujian Tianren Subsidiaries Shengchun Sansheng (Note) 100% 100% Fuzhou Zhangzhou Hongsheng Deyousheng - 14 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD (ii) immediately after Completion Mega Regal 72.17% Company 100% Purchaser 100% Target Company 100% HK Holdco 100% Newco 95% Fujian Shengchuang 80% 90% 100% Fuzhou Xiamen Non- operating Fujian Tianren Subsidiaries Shengchun Sansheng (Note) 100% 100% Fuzhou Zhangzhou Hongsheng Deyousheng Note: Non-operating Subsidiaries comprise (i) 11 non-operating companies directly or indirectly wholly-owned by Fujian Shengchuang; (ii) a non-operating company together with its wholly-owned subsidiary which is owned as to 70% by Fujian Shengchuang; and (iii) a non-operating company together with its wholly-owned subsidiary which is owned as to 80% by Fujian Shengchuang. Such Non-operating Subsidiaries are companies with no material assets and no business operations. - 15 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Fujian Shengchuang Fujian Shengchuang is a company established in the PRC on 22 November 2013 with limited liability and is principally engaged in property development in the PRC. Upon completion of the Reorganisation, Fuzhou Shengchuang is owned as to 95% by the Newco and as to 5% by Royal City Limited, which is incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and principally engaged in investment holdings. Royal City Limited and its ultimate beneficial owner, Mr. Qi Xiaoxi are Independent Third Parties. In December 2013, Fujian Shengchuang acquired a land parcel with a total site area of approximately 57,000 sq.m. in Cangshan District, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The land use rights was obtained in July 2015. Pursuant to the construction work planning permits and the construction work commencement permits obtained, the project will be developed into a commercial property named 濱江國際 (Binjiang International*) in two phases with a total planned GFA of approximately 321,800 sq.m.. Construction of Phase I of the project with a GFA of approximately 83,600 sq.m. was completed in May 2016, of which approximately 65,300 sq.m. was sold and delivered, approximately 7,500 sq.m. was rented and approximately 10,800 sq.m. was held for sale. Construction of Phase II with a GFA of approximately 238,200 sq.m. comprising office, hotel and shopping complex commenced in October 2016 and is expected to complete and be ready for delivery in May 2020. The remaining construction cost as of 31 August 2019 is expected to be approximately RMB272 million and to be financed by proceeds from pre-sale. As at 31 August 2019, Fujian Shengchuang obtained 5 pre-sale permits and launched pre-sale of approximately 171,600 sq.m., of which approximately 130,200 sq.m. were pre-sold or sold and delivered. Fuzhou Hongsheng Fuzhou Hongsheng is a company established in the PRC on 17 November 2016 with limited liability and is principally engaged in property development in the PRC. Fuzhou Hongsheng is wholly-owned by Fuzhou Shengchun and upon completion of the Reorganisation, Fuzhou Shengchun is owned as to 80% by Fujian Shengchuang and as to 20% by 義烏淳醇投資管理合夥企業（有限合夥）(Yiwu Chunchun Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)*, "Yiwu Investment"), which is principally engaged in investment management, asset management and investment consultancy service. Yiwu Investment and its ultimate beneficial owner, Mr. Yao Weishi are Independent Third Parties. Pursuant to certain contractual arrangements, Yiwu Investment will receive a guaranteed return on its investment in the principal amount of RMB400 million in Fuzhou Shengchun and its ownership interests shall be purchased by Fujian Shengchuang upon the end of the investment period which shall be on or before 31 December 2021. As such, the investment in Fuzhou Shengchun by Yiwu Investment was treated as a debt and booked as borrowing from a financial institution, and no non-controlling interest with respect to Yiwu Investment is accounted for in the Target Group's combined financial information in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. - 16 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD In November 2016, Fuzhou Hongsheng acquired two land parcels with a total site area of approximately 78,000 sq.m. in Nantong Town, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The land use rights was also obtained in May 2017, Pursuant to the construction working planning permits and the construction work commencement permits obtained, the project will be developed into a residential development named 璞悅灣 (Puyue Bay*) with a total planned GFA of approximately 257,300 sq.m.. Construction of the project commenced in June 2017 and is expected to complete and be ready for delivery in September 2021. The remaining construction cost as of 31 August 2019 is expected to be approximately RMB268 million and to be financed by proceeds form pre-sale. As at 31 August 2019, Fuzhou Hongsheng obtained 7 pre-sale permits and launched pre-sale of GFA of approximately 159,000 sq.m. of which approximately 85,800 sq.m. were pre-sold. Fujian Tianren Fujian Tianren is a company established in the PRC on 25 May 2017 with limited liability and is principally engaged in property development in the PRC. Fujian Tianren is owned as to 90% by Fujian Shengchuang and as to 10% by 南平 新天地房地產開發有限公司 (Nanping Xintiandi Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.*, "Nanping Xintiandi"), which is established in the PRC with limited liability and principally engaged in property development. Nanping Xintiandi and its beneficial owner, Mr. Chen Jinliang are Independent Third Parties. In May 2017, Fujian Tianren acquired two land parcels with a total site area of approximately 65,400 sq.m. in Xiapu County, Ningde City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The updated land use rights was obtained in June 2019. Pursuant to the construction work planning permits and the construction work commencement permits obtained, the project will be developed into a residential development named 福臨御景 (Fulin Royal Landscape*) in two phases with a total planned GFA of approximately 219,900 sq.m.. Construction of the project commenced in January 2019 and is expected to complete and be ready for delivery in August 2022. The remaining construction cost as of 31 August 2019 is expected to be approximately RMB639 million and to be financed by the proceeds from pre-sale. As at 31 August 2019, Fujian Tianren obtained two pre-sale permits and launched pre-sale of GFA of approximately 35,800 sq.m. of which approximately 31,600 sq.m. were pre-sold. Zhangzhou Deyousheng Zhangzhou Deyousheng is a company established in the PRC on 10 December 1999 with limited liability and is principally engaged in property development in PRC. Zhangzhou Deyousheng is wholly-owned by Xiamen Sansheng, which is wholly-owned by Fujian Shengchuang. In November 2009, Zhangzhou Deyousheng acquired a land parcel with a total site area of approximately 237,700 sq.m. in Gangwei Town, Longhai City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The updated land use rights was obtained in September - 17 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2017, Pursuant to the construction work planning permits and the construction work commencement permits obtained, the land will be developed into a residential and villa complex named 國際海岸 (International Harbour*) in two phases with a total planned GFA of approximately 411,100 sq.m.. Construction of Phase I with a GFA of approximately 214,600 sq.m. commenced in June 2015 and completed in December 2018, of which approximately 191,400 sq.m. was sold and delivered, approximately 4,500 sq.m. was pre-sold and approximately 18,700 sq.m. was held for sale. Construction of Phase II with a GFA of approximately 196,500 sq.m. commenced in January 2017 and is expected to complete and be ready for delivery in December 2020. The remaining construction cost as of 31 August 2019 is expected to be approximately RMB102 million and to be financed by proceeds from pre-sale. As at 31 August 2019, Zhangzhou Deyousheng obtained 33 pre-sale permits and launched pre-sale of GFA of approximately 339,200 sq.m., of which almost all GFA were pre-sold or sold and delivered. The Services To facilitate pre-sale of the property projects, the Project Companies have engaging Fujian BE and its subsidiaries to provide the Services pursuant to various agreements. In particular, in January 2019, Fujian Shengchuang and Fuzhou BEHM entered into an agreement with a term commencing from 1 January 2019 and ending on 31 December 2019. In August 2019, Fuzhou Hongsheng and Fuzhou BEHM entered into an agreement with a term commencing from 1 August 2019 and ending on 31 July 2020. In July 2019, Fujian Tianren and Fuzhou BEHM entered into an agreement with a term commencing from 15 July 2019 and ending on 14 July 2020. In February 2019, Zhangzhou Deyousheng and Fujian BE entered into an agreement with a term commencing from 1 February 2019 and ending on 31 December 2019. It is expected that the Project Companies will enter into new agreements with Fujian BE and its subsidiaries for the Services upon expiry of the agreements mentioned above. Having taken into account of the estimated fees in these new agreements, the Company expects the Existing Annual Caps will not be sufficient and therefore proposes to increase the Existing Annual Caps to the Revised Annual Caps. Please refer to the section headed "Revision of the Existing Annual Caps" below for further details. Financial Information of the Target Group Set out below is the summary of the key combined financial information of the Target Group for FY2017 and FY2018 and the five months ended 31 May 2019 as prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The financial information was extracted from the combined statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the Target Group for FY2017 and FY2018 and the five months ended 31 May 2019, which entirely combined Fujian Shengchuang's financial statements without non-controlling interest given the Reorganisation has yet to be completed as at 31 May 2019. - 18 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD For the five months ended 31 May FY2017 FY2018 2019 (audited) (audited) (audited) (in million) RMB RMB RMB Revenue 1,174.7 1,178.0 39.8 Profit before taxation 208.4 176.9 5.2 Profit/(loss) after taxation 81.0 20.5 (4.2) In 2017 and 2018, the pre-sold units of Zhangzhou Deyousheng were gradually delivered to customers and revenue in relation to the sale of these pre-sold units was recognised for FY2017 and FY2018. As most of the delivery of pre-sold units of the Project Companies took place on or before 2018, revenue of the Target Group for the five months ended 31 May 2019 reduced significantly and led to a net loss of the Target Group for the five months ended 31 May 2019. The net asset value of the Target Group attributable to equity shareholders was approximately RMB101.3 million (equivalent to approximately HK$112.6 million) as at 31 May 2019. The total investment cost of the Vendor in the Target Group was approximately RMB553.5 million (equivalent to approximately HK$615.0 million). During the reporting period above, the Target Group had three minor non-compliance incidents involving incomplete payment of the social insurance and housing provident fund contribution, non-registration of lease agreements and improper promotional wordings under the PRC Advertising Law. According to the PRC legal opinion obtained by the Company, (i) the outstanding social insurance and housing provident fund contribution of the Target Group as at 31 August 2019 was not more than RMB7.6 million based on calculation by the Company and its auditor, which is to be remedied by the indemnity given by the Vendor pursuant to the Agreement; (ii) the maximum penalty for non-registration of lease agreements of the Target Group as at 31 August 2019 was RMB370,000, which is not material to the Target Group's operation; and (iii) the aggregate fines for improper promotional wordings of RMB1.1 million has already been settled by the Target Group in November 2018. CHANGES IN THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had 419,114,000 Shares in issue. Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the Latest Practicable Date; and (ii) immediately upon Completion and the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares: - 19 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD (ii) Immediately upon Completion and the allotment (i) As at the Latest and issue of the Practicable Date Consideration Shares Number of Approximate Number of Approximate Shares % Shares % Mega Regal 296,348,127 70.71 318,348,127 72.17 Public Shareholders 122,765,873 29.29 122,765,873 27.83 Total 419,114,000 100.00 441,114,000 100.00 REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE AGREEMENT The Group is principally engaged in property development and sale, and property investment. As disclosed in the 2018 annual report of the Company, it is the strategy of the Group to identify land in prime locations suitable for property development and investment in order to increase its land reserve and further promote development of the Group. To this end, the Group has acquired land plots in different cities in the PRC through acquisitions and land biddings. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had a total of 15 ongoing property development projects with a total site area of over 796,500 sq.m.. As mentioned in the section headed "Information on the Target Group" above, the property projects owned by the Project Companies are located in Fujian Province. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of the PRC, the average selling price of residential units in Fujian Province increased from approximately RMB6,100 per sq.m. in 2011 to approximately RMB9,300 per sq.m. in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6.2%. Besides, the Group had pre-sale of 3 property projects located in Fujian Province during the first half of 2019 and all of them recorded promising results. Based on the above, the Directors are confident with the sustainable development of the property market in Fujian Province and has commenced to negotiate with the Vendor in May 2019 for acquisition of potential property projects to supplement the land reserve of the Group in Fujian Province. The property projects under the Target Group are currently under construction and are expected to complete within three years, whereas other property projects owned by private group of the Vendor (as set out in the section headed "Directors' interest in competing business" in Appendix V to this circular) (i) have completed the sale and delivery of most of the property units built; (ii) have limited room for further development due to stipulated plot ratios; or (iii) require consent of joint venture partners in relation to any transfer. Accordingly, the Directors are of the view that the acquisition of the Target Group provides a good opportunity for the Group to supplement the land reserve in Fujian Province. The Group had no intention to acquire other property projects in Fujian Province owned by Mr. Lin as at the Latest Practicable Date. The Directors are also of the view that the terms of the Acquisition are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Shareholders as a whole. - 20 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE ACQUISITION Immediately upon Completion, the Target Company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The financial statements of the Target Group will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group. Based on the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group set out in Appendix III to this circular, the financial effects of the Acquisition are summarised below: Earnings As extracted from the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018, the loss attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company was approximately RMB166.5 million. As set out in Appendix III to this circular, assuming Completion had taken place on 1 January 2018, the unaudited pro forma net loss attributable to the equity shareholders of the Enlarged Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 would decrease to approximately RMB149.5 million. Net assets As extracted from the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the unaudited consolidated total assets and total liabilities of the Group were approximately RMB11,467.8 million and RMB10,290.0 million respectively. The unaudited net asset value attributable to Shareholders as at 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB1,112.9 million. As set out in Appendix III to this circular, assuming Completion had taken place on 30 June 2019, the unaudited pro forma consolidated total assets and total liabilities of the Enlarged Group would increase to approximately RMB20,983.8 million and RMB19,804.1 million respectively. The unaudited pro forma net asset value attributable to equity shareholders of the Enlarged Group would decrease to approximately RMB1,110.3 million. Gearing As extracted from the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the gearing ratio of the Group, calculated with reference to total liabilities of approximately RMB10,290.0 million and the Group's total equity attributable to the Shareholders of approximately RMB1,112.9 million, was 9.2 as at 30 June 2019. As set out in Appendix III to this circular, assuming the Completion had taken place on 30 June 2019, the gearing ratio of the Enlarged Group upon Completion would be 17.8. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As certain percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceed 100%, the Acquisition constitutes a very substantial acquisition for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and therefore is subject to reporting, announcement and Shareholders' approval requirements. In addition, given the Vendor was the controlling Shareholder holding 296,348,127 Shares (representing approximately 70.71% of the issued share capital of the Company) as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Vendor was therefore a connected person of the - 21 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Company. Accordingly, the Acquisition also constitutes a connected transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Consideration Shares will be issued under a specific mandate of the Company under the Listing Rules. REVISION OF THE EXISTING ANNUAL CAPS THE MASTER AGREEMENT (AS AMENDED BY THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT) On 6 August 2019, the Company entered into the Master Agreement with Fujian BE, pursuant to which Fujian BE and/or its subsidiaries agreed to provide the supporting services in showrooms (i.e. the Services) to property projects owned by the Group for a term from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2021 (both days inclusive). In view that the development schedule of certain property projects owned by the Group were accelerated and two property projects acquired by the Group since 6 August 2019 was not taken into account in determining the Existing Annual Caps, the Company proposes to increase the Existing Annual Caps to Revised Annual Caps I. In addition, as the Project Companies in relation to the Acquisition have been engaging Fujian BE and its subsidiaries to provide the Services to their respective property projects, upon Completion, it is expected that the Existing Annual Caps will not be sufficient to cover the Services required by the Target Group from 2020 onwards. As such, the Company further proposes to increase the Existing Annual Caps to Revised Annual Caps II to cover the Existing Business Needs and the Acquisition Need. On 22 November 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company and Fujian BE entered into the Supplemental Agreement to amend the Existing Annual Caps to the Revised Annual Caps under the Master Agreement. Save for the revision of the Existing Annual Caps, all other terms and conditions under the Master Agreement remain unchanged. Date 6 August 2019 (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement dated 22 November 2019) Parties the Company; Fujian BE; As at the Latest Practicable Date, Fujian BE was owned as to (i) 63.01% by Fujian JMK, which was owned as to 41.10% by Mr. Lin and 9.90% by Ms. Cheng; and (ii) 18.00% by Xiamen BS, which was owned as to 56.00% by Mr. Lin. Mr. Lin and Ms. Cheng were also directors of Fujian BE. Mr. Lin was an executive Director and was interested in total of 296,348,127 Shares through - 22 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Mega Regal, representing approximately 70.71% of the issued share capital of the Company. Ms. Cheng is an executive Director and the spouse of Mr. Lin. As such, Fujian BE is a connected person of the Company. Subject matter Pursuant to the Master Agreement, the Company agreed to engage Fujian BE and/or its subsidiaries to provide the Group with supporting services in showrooms (i.e. the Services). The parties shall enter into individual agreements setting out the detailed service fee and the payment terms for each particular showroom as required by the Group. Term From 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2021 (both days inclusive) Pricing Pursuant to the Master Agreement, the service fee will be determined between the parties after arm's length negotiations (i) with reference to normal commercial terms and prevailing market rates for the provision of similar services; and (ii) not more than that charged by the Independent Third Parties to the Group. The fee for the Services will include (i) labor costs plus a service charge of 20% and a tax rate of 6%; (ii) tea break fee plus a service charge of 10% and a tax rate of 6%; (iii) catering fee plus a service charge of 45% and a tax rate of 6%; and (iv) purchasing agent fee plus a service charge of 10% and a tax rate of 6%. In general, the labor costs account for more than 90% of the total fee and the other fees account for less than 10% of the total fee. Based on the above service charges and the allocation of each costs, Fujian BE will record a gross margin of approximately 21% for the Service provided to the Group. According to the 2019 China Top 100 Property Management Companies research report, the average gross margin for providing similar service in 2018 was approximately 24%. Pursuant to the Master Agreement, Fujian BE is responsible for the insurance, wages, labor insurance benefits and all other expenses of Fujian BE's employees. Disputes relating to Fujian BE and its employees shall be handled by Fujian BE and are not related to the Group. Annual caps and basis of the annual caps Pursuant to the Supplemental Agreement, the Existing Annual Caps shall be increased to (i) the Revised Annual Caps I in the event conditions to the Supplemental Agreement (the "Conditions") set out in the section headed "Conditions Precedent" below are fulfilled; or (ii) the Revised Annual Caps II in the event the Conditions are fulfilled and the Acquisition is completed, as the case - 23 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD may be. The Revised Annual Caps, which are determined to cater for the Existing Business Needs and the Acquisition Need (in the event the Acquisition is completed), are summarised as set out below. For the period from 6 August For the year For the year 2019 to 31 ending 31 ending 31 December December December 2019 2020 2021 Existing Annual Caps (RMB) 27.0 million 37.0 million 39.0 million Revised Annual Caps I (RMB) 28.0 million 51.0 million 47.0 million Revised Annual Caps II (RMB) 28.0 million 71.0 million 69.0 million The Existing Annual Caps and the Revised Annual Caps are mainly determined based on (i) the total property projects owned by the Group as at the Latest Practicable Date; (ii) the estimated number of showrooms for each project; the estimated labor required for each showroom; (iv) the estimated labor costs; (v) the estimated growth in labor costs; and (vi) the service charge for labor costs of 20% and the tax rate of 6%. The differences among the Existing Annual Caps, the Revised Annual Caps I and the Revised Annual Caps II are mainly due to the number of property projects which require the Services. Having considered the Existing Business Needs, the Company expects that the number of property projects which require the Services would be increased by 3, 4 and 2 to 10, 11 and 9 for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019, the year ending 31 December 2020 and the year ending 31 December 2021, respectively. The increase are to cover the needs from two newly acquired property projects to be pre-sold throughout the period and two property projects with accelerated plan to be pre-sold by 2019 and 2020 respectively. After taken into accounts the Existing Business Needs and the Acquisition Need, the Company expects that number of property projects which require the Services would be increased by 3, 8 and 5 to 10, 15 and 12 for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019, the year ending 31 December 2020 and the year ending 31 December 2021, respectively. Save for the revision of the Existing Annual Caps, all other terms and conditions under the Master Agreement remain unchanged. Conditions Precedent The Supplemental Agreement is subject to the fulfilment of the following conditions: the Company having obtained the approval of its Independent Shareholders in respect of the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps); and - 24 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD the Company and Fujian BE having complied with the Listing Rules and all applicable laws and regulations in respect of revision of Existing Annual Caps. If the conditions above have not been fulfilled within six (6) months from the date of the Supplemental Agreement (or such later date as the parties may agree), the Supplemental Agreement shall cease and determine and neither party shall have any obligations and liabilities towards each other thereunder save for any antecedent breaches of the Supplemental Agreement. As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the conditions had been fulfilled. INFORMATION ON FUJIAN BE Fujian BE is a company established in the PRC with limited liability. Fujian BE is principally engaged in the provision of property management services including customer services, sales activities assistance, visiting arrangement, catering services, security and order maintenance, cleaning services and equipment maintenance. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Fujian BE was owned as to (i) 63.01% by Fujian JMK, which was owned as to 41.10% by Mr. Lin and 9.90% by Ms. Cheng; and (ii) 18.00% by Xiamen BS, which was owned as to 56.00% by Mr. Lin. Mr. Lin and Ms. Cheng were also directors of Fujian BE. Mr. Lin was an executive Director and was interested in total of 296,348,127 Shares through Mega Regal, representing approximately 70.71% of the issued share capital of the Company. Ms. Cheng is an executive Director and the spouse of Mr. Lin. INTERNAL CONTROL PROCEDURES ON THE PRICING BASIS OF THE MASTER AGREEMENT The Group has adopted the following internal control procedures and corporate governance measures in relation to the transactions contemplated under the Master Agreement to ensure that terms of each individual agreement to be entered between Fujian BE and the Company are in line with the terms of the Master Agreement and no less favourable to the Company than those available from independent service providers: Each time the Group requires the Services, the Group will send Fujian BE the particulars of the property project for the purpose of obtaining quotation. Upon receipt of the quotation, the business department of the Group will compare the estimated salary in the quotation with the salary paid by at least three independent property developers in the city the project is located. The business department of the Group is responsible to ensure that the salary quoted by Fujian BE is no less favourable to the Company; - 25 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD the business department will calculate the gross margin to be recorded by Fujian BE for that particular property project based on the quotation and ensure that such gross margin will not be higher than the average gross margin for providing similar service as indicated in the latest China Top 100 Property Management Companies research report; in the event salary paid by other independent property developers in paragraph (i) or the latest China Top 100 Property Management Companies research report in paragraph (ii) are not available, the business department shall obtain quotations for the Services from at least three independent service providers. Fujian BE can only be chosen if its quotation is the most competitive among all quotations received; in addition, the finance department of the Group shall be responsible for reviewing the usage of the Revised Annual Caps to ensure the entering into of each individual agreement will not result in exceeding the Revised Annual Caps; general manager of the business department will conduct a final review to ensure the above procedures are all fulfilled and completed; and the finance department of the Group shall be responsible for monitoring total fee paid or payable by the Group during the financial year to ensure that the annual caps are not exceeded, and inform the executive Directors in the event the annual caps approach full utilisation. Where appropriate, the Company shall seek to renew the annual caps and re-comply with the requirements of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules in case the Revised Annual Caps are expected to be exceeded. REASONS FOR REVISION OF THE ANNUAL CAPS The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in property development and property investment. As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 6 August 2019, the Company considered the entering into the Master Agreement can enhance the services, quality and tidiness of the showrooms of the property projects held by the Group. The Company is also of the view that engaging Fujian BE to provide the Services is more cost saving and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. In view that the development schedule of certain property projects owned by the Group were accelerated and two property projects acquired by the Group since 6 August 2019 were not taken into account in determining the Existing Annual Caps, the Company proposes to increase the Existing Annual Caps to Revised Annual Caps I. In addition, as the Project Companies in relation to the Acquisition have been engaging Fujian BE and its subsidiaries to provide the Services to their respective property projects, upon Completion, it is expected that the Existing Annual Caps will not be sufficient to cover the Services required by the Target Group from 2020 onwards. As such, the Company further proposes to increase the Existing Annual Caps to Revised Annual Caps II to cover the Existing Business Needs and the Acquisition Need. - 26 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors who will render their views after considering the advice to be given by Crescendo in respect of the Master Agreement and the Revised Annual Caps) are of the view that the Master Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and on normal commercial terms. Taking into account the pricing mechanism set out above, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps) are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As at the Latest Practicable Date, Fujian BE is owned as to (i) 63.01% by Fujian JMK, which is owned as to 41.10% by Mr. Lin and 9.90% by Ms. Cheng; and (ii) 18.00% by Xiamen BS, which is owned as to 56.00% by Mr. Lin. Mr. Lin and Ms. Cheng are also directors of Fujian BE. Mr. Lin is an executive Director and is interested in total of 296,348,127 Shares through Mega Regal, representing approximately 70.71% of the issued share capital of the Company. Ms. Cheng is an executive Director and the spouse of Mr. Lin. As such, Fujian BE is a connected person of the Company and the provision of the Services constitute continuing connected transactions for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As at least one of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Revised Annual Caps exceed 5%, the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps) shall be subject to reporting, announcement, annual review and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. EGM The EGM will be convened and held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the resolution(s) in respect of (i) the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps). Mr. Lin, the Chairman of the Board and an executive Director and Ms. Cheng, an executive Director and the spouse of Mr. Lin, considered themselves having material interests in the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder by reason of Mr. Lin's ownership of Mega Regal and had abstained from voting on the Board resolution approving the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Also, Mr. Lin, Ms. Cheng and Mega Regal, considered themselves having material interests in the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder by virtue of their interests and/or directorship in Fujian BE and had abstained from voting on the Board resolution approving the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps). Given the ultimate beneficial owner of Mega Regal is Mr. Lin and Mega Regal is the Vendor of the Sale Shares, Mega Regal will also be required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution in the EGM. The voting in relation to the aforesaid resolution to be proposed at - 27 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD the EGM will be conducted by way of poll. A notice convening the EGM to be held is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is also enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend and/or vote in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be), you are requested to complete the form of proxy enclosed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shop 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish and in such event, the form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from 10 December 2019 to 13 December 2019 (both dates inclusive) for determining the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. No transfer of Shares will be registered during this period. Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 13 December 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, unregistered holders of the Shares should ensure that all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shop 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 9 December 2019. INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE & INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER The Independent Board Committee (comprising all the independent non-executive Directors) has been formed in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules to advise the Independent Shareholders in respect of (i) the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps). In this connection, Crescendo has been appointed by the Company as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. RECOMMENDATIONS Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Independent Board Committee set out on pages 30 to 31 of this circular and the letter from Crescendo set out on pages 32 to 66 of this circular in relation to (i) the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps). - 28 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Board (including the independent non-executive Directors whose recommendation is set out in the letter from the Independent Board Committee having considered the advice of Crescendo) considers that the terms of the Agreement and the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement (including the Revised Annual Caps) are normal commercial terms and fair and reasonable, and the entering into of the Agreement and the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the EGM to approve (i) the Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps). ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the appendices to this circular. By order of the Board Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Lin Rongbin Chairman - 29 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE The following is the text of a letter from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in relation to (i) the Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder for inclusion in this circular; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps) Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. 三 盛 控 股（集 團）有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2183) 25 November 2019 To the Independent Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY GROUP; AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS We refer to the circular of the Company dated 25 November 2019 (the "Circular"), of which this letter forms a part. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this letter shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular. We have been appointed by the Board as the members of the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders in relation to (i) the Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps). Crescendo has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise us in this regard. We wish to draw your attention to the letter from the Board as set out on pages 7 to 29 of the Circular and the letter from Crescendo as set out on pages 32 to 66 of the Circular. Having considered the terms and conditions of the Agreement and the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement (including the Revised Annual Caps), as well as the advice of Crescendo as set out in its letter of advice, we consider that the terms of the Agreement and the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement (including the Revised Annual Caps) are normal commercial terms and fair and - 30 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE reasonable, and the entering into of the Agreement and the Master Agreement are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the ordinary resolutions to be proposed at the EGM to approve (i) the Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps). Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Independent Board Committee Mr. Pan Dexiang Mr. Yuan Chun Mr. Zhong Bin Independent non-executive Directors - 31 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO The following is the text of the letter from Crescendo setting out its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to (i) the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps), which has been prepared for the purpose of inclusion in this circular. 1506 Tai Tung Building 8 Fleming Road Wanchai, Hong Kong 25 November 2019 Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Room 3207 The Gateway Tower 6 Tsim Sha Tsui Kowloon, Hong Kong To the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders Dear Sirs, VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY GROUP; AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSATIONS IN RELATION TO REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS INTRODUCTION We refer to our engagement as the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders with respect to the terms of the Acquisition contemplated under the Agreement and the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Master Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement) (the "Continuing Connected Transactions"), details of which are set out in the Letter from the Board contained in the circular of the Company dated 25 November 2019 to the Shareholders (the "Circular"), of which this letter forms part. Capitalized terms used in this letter have the same meanings as defined elsewhere in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise. On 27 September 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Purchaser (a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Vendor (the controlling Shareholder) entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, and the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, the Sale Shares, which represent the entire issued share capital of the Target Company, for the Consideration of HK$231.0 million, payable by issue and allotment of the Consideration Shares, being - 32 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO 22,000,000 new Shares, at the issue price of HK$10.5 per Consideration Share. The Consideration Shares will be issued under a specific mandate of the Company under the Listing Rules. As certain percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceed 100%, the Acquisition constitutes a very substantial acquisition for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and therefore is subject to the reporting, announcement and Shareholders' approval requirements. In addition, given the Vendor was the controlling Shareholder which held 296,348,127 Shares, representing approximately 70.71% of the issued share capital of the Company, as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Vendor is therefore a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the Acquisition also constitutes a connected transaction for the Company and is subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. On 22 November 2019, (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company and Fujian BE entered into the Supplemental Agreement to increase the Existing Annual Caps for the Services under the Master Agreement to the Revised Annual Caps so as to cope with the Existing Business Needs and the Acquisition Need (as defined below). As at the Latest Practicable Date, Fujian BE was owned as to (i) 63.01% by Fujian JMK, which was owned as to 41.10% by Mr. Lin and 9.90% by Ms. Cheng; and (ii) 18.00% by Xiamen BS, which was owned as to 56.00% by Mr. Lin. Mr. Lin and Ms. Cheng are directors of Fujian BE, and Mr. Lin is an executive Director and is interested in total of 296,348,127 Shares through Mega Regal, representing approximately 70.71% of the issued share capital of the Company. Ms. Cheng is an executive Director and the spouse of Mr. Lin. As such, Fujian BE is a connected person of the Company and the provision of the Services constitute continuing connected transactions for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As at least one of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Revised Annual Caps exceed 5%, the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps) shall be subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The EGM will be convened and held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving, by way of poll, the resolutions in respect of (i) the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the Revised Annual Caps. Given the ultimate beneficial owner of Mega Regal, being the Vendor of the Sale Shares, is Mr. Lin, the Chairman of the Board and an executive Director, Mega Regal will be required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the EGM. The Independent Board Committee, comprising all independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Pan Dexiang, Mr. Yuan Chun and Mr. Zhong Bin, has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders in relation to (i) the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the - 33 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Revised Annual Caps). We, Crescendo Capital Limited, have been appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard, in particular as to whether (i) the terms of the Acquisition are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned, the Acquisition is on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group as well as whether the Acquisition is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole; and (ii) the terms of the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned, the Continuing Connected Transactions are on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group as well as whether the Continuing Connected Transactions are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. We are not associated with the Group and its associates and do not have any shareholding in any member of the Group or right (whether legally enforceable or not) to subscribe for, or to nominate persons to subscribe for, securities in any member of the Group. Save for acting as an independent financial adviser in this appointment, we have not acted as a financial adviser or an independent financial adviser to the Company and its associates in the past two years from the date hereof. Apart from normal professional fees payable to us in connection with this appointment, no arrangements exist whereby we will receive any fee or benefit from the Group and its associates. We are not aware of any relationship or interest between us and the Company or any other parties that would be reasonably considered to affect our independence to act as an independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders. BASIS OF OUR OPINION In formulating our opinion and recommendation, we have relied on the information and representations supplied, and the opinions expressed, by the Directors and management of the Company and have assumed that such information and statements, and representations made to us or referred to in the Circular are true, accurate and complete in all material respects as of the date hereof and will continue as such at the date of the EGM. The Directors have collectively and individually accepted full responsibility for the Circular, including particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Group and having made all reasonable enquiries have confirmed that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in the Circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement in the Circular misleading. We consider that we have reviewed sufficient information to reach an informed view, to justify reliance on the accuracy of the information contained in the Circular and to provide a reasonable basis for our recommendation. We have no reasons to suspect that any material information has been withheld by the Directors or management of the Company, or is misleading, untrue or inaccurate, and consider that they may be relied upon in formulating our opinion. We have not, however, for the purposes of this exercise, conducted any independent detailed investigation or audit into the businesses or affairs or future prospects of the Group and the related subject of, and parties to, the Agreement and the Master Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement). Our opinion is necessarily based on the financial, economic, market and other conditions in effect and the information - 34 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO made available to us as at the Latest Practicable Date. Shareholders should note that subsequent developments (including any material change in market and economic conditions) may affect and/or change this opinion. PRINCIPAL FACTORS AND REASONS CONSIDERED THE ACQUISITION In arriving at our opinion regarding the Acquisition, we have considered the following principal factors and reasons: A.1 Information on the Group The Group is principally engaged in property development and sale, and property investment. The consolidated financial information of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 and the two years ended 31 December 2018, which was extracted from the interim report and annual report of the Company respectively, is summarized as follows: For the six months For the year ended ended 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) (note) (restated) Revenue 12,952 680,846 933,971 - Cost of sales - (647,132) (878,800) - Gross profit 12,952 33,714 55,171 - Net valuation gain on investment property 3,800 - 1,478 33,582 Other income/(loss) 5,646 3,093 (42,972) 41,905 Selling and marketing expenses (40,187) (11,135) (53,133) - Administrative expenses (36,798) (24,640) (62,861) (50,680) Other operating expenses (491) - (1,020) - (Loss)/profit from operations (55,078) 1,032 (103,337) 24,807 Finance costs (8,858) (32,489) (94,983) (35,991) Share of profits less losses of joint ventures (2,232) - (1,477) - (Loss) before taxation (66,168) (31,457) (199,797) (11,184) Income tax 12,777 11,951 13,333 11,111 (Loss) for the period/year (53,391) (19,506) (186,464) (73) (Loss) for the period/year attributable to owners of the Company (41,125) (18,024) (166,462) (16) Note: According to the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group initially applied Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards 16 on 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under such approach, comparative information is not restated. - 35 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO As at 30 June 2019 RMB'000 (unaudited) Non-current assets 1,501,211 Current assets 9,966,589 Total assets 11,467,800 Non-current liabilities (4,730,797) Current liabilities (5,559,203) Total liabilities (10,290,000) Net assets 1,177,800 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,112,873 For the year ended 31 December 2018 No revenues were recorded by the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017 as its investment properties remained vacant throughout the year. The revenue of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately RMB934.0 million, of which approximately 98.9% was derived from the sale of properties located in the West District and North District of Zhangqiu, Jinan, Shandong while the remaining revenue was contributed by the rental income generated from the commercial investment properties in Harbin and Qingdao. The gross profit of the Group amounted to approximately RMB55.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. In line with the substantial increase in the business scale of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, the selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses increased by a total of approximately RMB65.3 million. For the year ended 31 December 2018, the net valuation gain on investment properties decreased by approximately RMB32.1 million as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2017. The Group's other income/loss, which mainly comprised net exchange gain/loss and fair value changes on listed equity securities, changed from a net gain of approximately RMB41.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 to a net loss of approximately RMB43.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. Such change was mainly attributable to the recognition of a net exchange loss of approximately RMB41.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 as a result of the appreciation of United State dollar against Renminbi in respect of the United State dollar bonds issued by the Company during the year, while a net exchange gain of approximately RMB12.2 million was recorded for the year ended 31 December 2017. In addition, the - 36 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Group recorded a mark-to-market unrealized fair value gain on the financial assets of approximately RMB29.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 while a mark-to-market unrealized fair value loss on the financial assets of approximately RMB10.6 million was recorded for the year ended 31 December 2018. Due to the aforementioned unfavorable market conditions, the Group recorded a loss from operations of approximately RMB103.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared to a profit from operations of approximately RMB24.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2017. Being further impacted by the increase in finance costs of approximately RMB59.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's loss before taxation increased from approximately RMB11.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 to approximately RMB199.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. Loss attributable to owners of the Company also increased from approximately RMB16,000 for the year ended 31 December 2017 to approximately RMB166.5 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 after taking into account the tax credit recognized during the years. For the six months ended 30 June 2019 The revenue of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 amounted to approximately RMB680.8 million, of which approximately 99.5% was derived from the sale of properties located in the West District of Zhangqiu, Jinan, Shandong while the remaining revenue was contributed by the rental income generated from the commercial investment properties in Harbin. Given that a majority of the Group's development projects were under construction or in the pre-sale stage and conditions to recognize revenue from sale of properties were not satisfied during the six months ended 30 June 2019, the revenue of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 decreased substantially to approximately RMB13.0 million as only rental income from the commercial investment properties in Harbin and Qingdao was recorded as revenue of the Group. The Group did not record any cost of sales for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as the pre-sale properties had not been delivered during the period. Therefore, the gross profit of the Group decreased by approximately RMB20.7 million from approximately RMB33.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately RMB13.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. With the continued expansion in the business scale of the Group and the launch of pre-sale marketing campaigns during the six months ended 30 June 2019, the selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses increased by a total of approximately RMB41.2 million. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the net valuation gain on investment properties amounted to approximately RMB3.8 million while no such gain/loss was recorded for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The Group's other income, which mainly comprised net exchange gain/loss, fair value changes on listed equity securities and fair value changes on derivative financial instruments, increased by approximately RMB2.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the prior corresponding period. The Group recorded a loss from operations of approximately RMB55.1 million for the six months ended 30 - 37 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO June 2019 as compared to a profit from operations of approximately RMB1.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Notwithstanding a reduction in finance costs of approximately RMB23.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the loss before taxation increased from approximately RMB31.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately RMB66.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Loss attributable to owners of the Company also increased from approximately RMB18.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately RMB41.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 after taking into account the tax credit recognized during the period. As at 30 June 2019, the non-current assets of the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,501.2 million, of which approximately RMB605.9 million were investment properties, approximately RMB110.3 million were properties under development, approximately RMB456.7 million were prepaid lease payments and approximately RMB288.8 million were interests in joint ventures. The current assets of the Group amounted to approximately RMB9,966.6 million as at 30 June 2019, which mainly consisted of inventories and other contract costs of approximately RMB9,076.5 million, trade and other receivables of approximately RMB380.7 million and cash and cash equivalents of approximately RMB468.3 million. The current liabilities of the Group as at 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately RMB5,559.2 million, which mainly comprised bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions of approximately RMB1,248.9 million, trade and other payables of approximately RMB2,868.9 million, contract liabilities of approximately RMB1,219.8 million and current taxation of approximately RMB220.5 million. As at 30 June 2019, the non-current liabilities of the Group amounted to approximately RMB4,730.8 million, which mainly comprised bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions of approximately RMB2,052.9 million, bond payable of approximately RMB898.9 million, loans from a related party of approximately RMB1,658.8 million and deferred tax liabilities of approximately RMB94.3 million. As at 30 June 2019, the net current assets of the Group amounted to approximately RMB4,407.4 million while the net assets attributable to the owners of the Company amounted to approximately RMB1,112.9 million. As at 30 June 2019, the current ratio, as expressed as current assets over current liabilities, was approximately 1.79 while the gearing ratio, as expressed as total liabilities over total assets, of the Group was approximately 0.90. In general, the Group is financially sound. A.2 Information on the Target Group The Target Company is an investment holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on 31 May 2019. Pursuant to the Agreement, it is one of the conditions precedent to Completion that the Vendor shall complete the Reorganisation, upon which the Target Company will hold the Project Companies (including Fujian Shengchuang, Fuzhou Hongsheng, Fujian Tianren and Zhangzhou Deyousheng) which are principally engaged in property development and are currently engaged in construction and development of certain residential/commercial projects in Fujian Province of the PRC. The Target Group will also hold 17 other subsidiaries, comprising (i) two investment holding companies (i.e. the HK Holdco and the Newco); and (ii) 15 - 38 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO non-operating subsidiaries (the "Non-operating Subsidiaries") with no material assets. Save for the Project Companies comprising Fujian Shengchuang, Fuzhou Hongsheng, Fujian Tianren and Zhangzhou Deyousheng, members of the Target Group have not conducted any business operation since their establishment. The Reorganisation was completed on 30 September 2019. The shareholding structure of the Target Group immediately before Completion is set out as follow: Mega Regal 100% Target Company 100% HK Holdco 100% Newco 95% Fujian Shengchuang 80% 90% 100% Fuzhou Shengchun Fujian Tianren Xiamen Sansheng Non-operating Subsidiaries (Note) 100% 100% Fuzhou Hongsheng Zhangzhou Deyousheng Note: Non-operating Subsidiaries comprise (i) 11 non-operating companies directly or indirectly wholly-owned by Fujian Shengchuang; (ii) a non-operating company together with its wholly-owned subsidiary which is owned as to 70% by Fujian Shengchuang; and (iii) a non-operating company together with its wholly-owned subsidiary which is owned as to 80% by Fujian Shengchuang. Such Non-operating Subsidiaries are companies with no material assets and no business operations. Fujian Shengchuang Fujian Shengchuang is a company established in the PRC on 22 November 2013 with limited liability and is principally engaged in property development in the PRC. Upon completion of the Reorganisation, Fujian Shengchuang is owned as to 95% by the Newco and as to 5% by Royal City Limited, an Independent Third Party. - 39 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Fujian Shengchuang owns a land parcel with a total site area of approximately 57,000 sq.m. in Cangshan District, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The land use rights were obtained in July 2015. Pursuant to the construction work planning permits and the construction work commencement permits obtained, the project will be developed into a commercial property named as 濱江國際 (Binjiang International*) in two phases with a total planned GFA of approximately 321,800 sq.m.. Construction of phase I with a GFA of approximately 83,600 sq.m. was completed in May 2016, of which approximately 65,300 sq.m. was sold and delivered, approximately 7,500 sq.m. was rented and approximately 10,800 sq.m. was held for sale. Construction of phase II with a GFA of approximately 238,200 sq.m. comprising office, hotel and shopping complex commenced in October 2016 and is expected to complete and be ready for delivery in May 2020. As of 31 August 2019, the remaining construction cost was estimated to be approximately RMB272 million, which would be financed by proceeds from pre-sale. As at 31 August 2019, Fujian Shengchuang obtained five pre-sale permits and launched pre-sale of GFA of approximately 171,600 sq.m., of which approximately 130,200 sq.m. were pre-sold or sold and delivered. Fuzhou Hongsheng Fuzhou Hongsheng is a company established in the PRC on 17 November 2016 with limited liability and is principally engaged in property development in the PRC. Fuzhou Hongsheng is wholly-owned by Fuzhou Shengchun and upon completion of the Reorganisation, Fuzhou Shengchun is owned as to 80% by Fujian Shengchuang and as to 20% by 義烏淳醇投資管理合夥企業（有限合夥）(Yiwu Chunchun Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)*, "Yiwu Investment"), an Independent Third Party. Pursuant to certain contractual arrangements, Yiwu Investment will receive a guaranteed return on its investment in the principal amount of RMB400 million in Fuzhou Shengchun and its ownership interests shall be purchased by Fujian Shengchuang upon the end of the investment period which shall be on or before 31 December 2021. As such, the investment in Fuzhou Shengchun by Yiwu Investment was treated as a debt and recorded as a borrowing from a financial institution, and no non-controlling interest with respect to Yiwu Investment is accounted for in the Target Group's combined financial information in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. Fuzhou Hongsheng owns two land parcels with a total site area of approximately 78,000 sq.m. in Nantong Town, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The land use rights were obtained in May 2017. Pursuant to the construction work planning permits and the construction work commencement permits obtained, the project will be developed into a residential development named as 璞悅灣 (Puyue Bay*) with a total planned GFA of approximately 257,300 sq.m.. Construction of the project commenced in June 2017 and is expected to complete and be ready for delivery in September 2021. As of 31 August 2019, the remaining construction cost was estimated to be approximately RMB268 million, which would be financed by proceeds from pre-sale. As at 31 August 2019, Fuzhou Hongsheng obtained seven pre-sale permits and launched pre-sale of GFA of approximately 159,000 sq.m., of which approximately 85,800 sq.m. were pre-sold. - 40 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Fujian Tianren Fujian Tianren is a company established in the PRC on 25 May 2017 with limited liability and is principally engaged in property development in the PRC. Fujian Tianren is owned as to 90% by Fujian Shengchuang and as to 10% by 南平 新天地房地產開發有限公司 (Nanping Xintiandi Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.*), an Independent Third Party. Fujian Tianren owns two land parcels with a total site area of approximately 65,400 sq.m. in Xiapu County, Ningde City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The updated land use rights were obtained in June 2019. Pursuant to the construction work planning permits and the construction work commencement permits obtained, the project will be developed into a residential development named as 福臨御景 (Fulin Royal Landscape*) in two phases with a total planned GFA of approximately 219,900 sq.m.. Construction of the project commenced in January 2019 and is expected to complete and be ready for delivery in August 2022. As of 31 August 2019, the remaining construction cost was estimated to be approximately RMB639 million, which would be financed by proceeds from pre-sale. As at 31 August 2019, Fujian Tianren obtained two pre-sale permits and launched pre-sale of GFA of approximately 35,800 sq.m., of which approximately 31,600 sq.m. were pre-sold. Zhangzhou Deyousheng Zhangzhou Deyousheng is a company established in the PRC on 10 December 1999 with limited liability and is principally engaged in property development in the PRC. Zhangzhou Deyousheng is wholly-owned by Xiamen Sansheng, which is wholly-owned by Fujian Shengchuang. Zhangzhou Deyousheng owns a land parcel with a total site area of approximately 237,700 sq.m. in Gangwei Town, Longhai City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The updated land use rights were obtained in September 2017. Pursuant to the construction work planning permits and the construction work commencement permits obtained, the land will be developed into a residential and villa complex named as 國際海岸 (International Harbour*) in two phases with a total planned GFA of approximately 411,100 sq.m.. Construction of phase I with a GFA of approximately 214,600 sq.m. commenced in June 2015 and was completed in December 2018, of which approximately 191,400 sq.m. was sold and delivered, approximately 4,500 sq.m. was pre-sold and approximately 18,700 sq.m. was held for sale. Construction of phase II with a GFA of approximately 196,500 sq.m. commenced in January 2017 and is expected to complete and be ready for delivery in December 2020. As of 31 August 2019, the remaining construction cost was estimated to be approximately RMB102 million, which would be financed by proceeds from pre-sale. As at 31 August 2019, Zhangzhou Deyousheng obtained thirty-threepre-sale permits and launched pre-sale of GFA of approximately 339,200 sq.m., of which almost all GFA were pre-sold or sold and delivered. - 41 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Financial information of the Target Group A summary of the combined financial information of the Target Group for the five months ended 31 May 2019 and 2018 and the two years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017, as extracted from the accountants' report of the Target Group contained in Appendix II to the Circular, is set out below: For the five months For the year ended ended 31 May 31 December 2019 2018 2018 2017 RMB$'000 RMB'000 RMB$'000 RMB'000 (audited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Revenue 39,770 268,341 1,177,959 1,174,743 Gross profit 25,999 150,475 325,964 306,185 Profit before taxation 5,153 113,087 176,858 208,377 (Loss)/profit for the period/year (4,183) 35,613 20,532 81,000 (Loss)/profit for the period/year attributable to equity shareholders of the Target Company (3,970) 35,613 20,532 81,000 As at 31 May 2019 RMB'000 (audited) Non-current assets 685,535 Current assets 9,602,995 Total assets 10,288,530 Non-current liabilities (1,233,032) Current liabilities (8,952,749) Total liabilities (10,185,781) Net assets 102,749 Net assets attributable to equity shareholders of the Target Company 101,335 - 42 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO For the year ended 31 December 2018 The revenue of the Target Group for the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 was mainly derived from the sale of property units of Zhangzhou Deyousheng. The revenue of the Target Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately RMB1,178.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 0.3% as compared to the last year. The gross profit of the Target Group also increased from approximately RMB306.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 to approximately RMB326.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. However, owing to the increases in selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses in an aggregate amount of approximately RMB40.7 million and the increase in penalty for default of approximately RMB13.3 million, the profit before taxation decreased by approximately RMB31.5 million from approximately RMB208.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 to approximately RMB176.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. Taking into account the income tax, the profit of the Target Group reduced by approximately RMB60.5 million to approximately RMB20.5 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. For the five months ended 31 May 2019 The revenue of the Target Group for the five months ended 31 May 2019 amounted to approximately RMB39.8 million, representing a drop of approximately 85.2% as compared to the previous corresponding period. There was a substantial decrease in revenue because most of the pre-sold property units of the Target Group had been delivered to the customers on or before 2018. Accordingly, the gross profit of the Target Group also decreased significantly from approximately RMB150.5 million for the five months ended 31 May 2018 to approximately RMB26.0 million for the five months ended 31 May 2019. In spite of the reduction in sales activities, the selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses increased by a total of approximately RMB11.3 million for the five months ended 31 May 2019 as compared to the prior corresponding period. Such increase was mainly due to the acquisition of 90% equity interest in Fujian Tianren in September 2018, the expenses of which were consolidated into the results of the Target Group since then. In addition, other income of approximately RMB25.6 million was recorded for the five months ended 31 May 2019 as the income from counter-party default had increased by approximately 24.0 million for the relevant period, while other loss of approximately RMB1.8 million was recorded for the last corresponding period. The profit before taxation decreased by approximately RMB107.9 million from approximately RMB113.1 million for the five months ended 31 May 2018 to approximately RMB5.2 million for the five months ended 31 May 2019. Taking into account the income tax, the Target Group recorded a loss of approximately RMB4.2 million for the five months ended 31 May 2019 as compared to a profit of approximately RMB35.6 million for the five months ended 31 May 2018. The loss of the Target Group attributable to the equity shareholder of the Target Company amounted to - 43 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO approximately RMB4.0 million for the five months ended 31 May 2019 as compared to a profit of approximately RMB35.6 million for the five months ended 31 May 2018. As at 31 May 2019, the non-current assets of the Target Group amounted to approximately RMB685.5 million, which mainly consisted of investment properties of approximately RMB137.0 million and property, plant and equipment of approximately RMB487.4 million. The current assets of the Target Group as at 31 May 2019 amounted to approximately RMB9,603.0 million, which mainly included inventories and other contract costs of approximately RMB7,885.2 million, other receivables of approximately RMB1,403.9 million, restricted deposits of approximately RMB151.7 million and cash and cash equivalents of approximately RMB151.1 million. The current liabilities of the Target Group as at 31 May 2019 amounted to approximately RMB8,952.7 million, which comprised bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions of approximately RMB2,196.5 million, trade and other payables of approximately RMB2,038.2 million, contract liabilities of approximately RMB4,374.6 million and current taxation of approximately RMB343.4 million. As at 31 May 2019, the non-current liabilities of the Target Group amounted to approximately RMB1,233.0 million, which mainly consisted of bank loans and borrowings from financial institution of approximately RMB1,215.0 million. As at 31 May 2019, the Target Group had net current assets of approximately RMB650.2 million and net assets of approximately RMB102.7 million. The net assets attributable to equity shareholders of the Target Company amounted to approximately RMB101.3 million as at 31 May 2019. Its current ratio, as expressed as current assets over current liabilities, was approximately 1.07 as at 31 May 2019. The gearing ratio, as expressed as total liabilities over total assets, of the Target Group was approximately 0.99 as at 31 May 2019. A.3 Reasons for the Acquisition As disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018, it is the strategy of the Group to identify land in prime locations suitable for property development and investment in order to increase its land reserve and further promote development of the Group. The Group has acquired land plots in different cities in the PRC through acquisition and land biddings. According to the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group had a total of 15 ongoing property development projects with a total site area of over 796,500 sq.m. as at 30 June 2019. The Group will continue to seek for new opportunities in property development, especially to commence the development of residential properties in the Mainland China market. The Directors consider that the Acquisition is a good opportunity to supplement the land reserve of the Group in Fujian Province and are of the view that the Acquisition is in line with the business development strategy of the Group. According to the information released by National Bureau of Statistics of the PRC as summarized in the table below, the national gross domestic product ("GDP") of the PRC continued to grow at rates between 6.6% and 6.9% during the period from 2015 - 44 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO to 2018. The total sales amount and sales area of commercial housing (including residential, office and commercial properties) also shown an increasing trend from 2015 to 2018. The average selling price of housing in the PRC increased continuously during the period from approximately RMB6,792 per sq.m. in 2015 to approximately RMB8,735 per sq.m. in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.8%. The average selling price of housing in the PRC increased to approximately RMB9,369 per sq.m. for the eight months ended 31 August 2019. National GDP growth rate during 2015 to 2018 2015 2016 2017 2018 National GDP growth rate (%) 6.9 6.7 6.8 6.6 Statistics of national sales of commercial housing 2015 2016 2017 2018 1-8/2018 1-8/2019 Total sales amount (RMB' million) 8,728,100 11,762,700 13,370,100 14,997,300 8,939,600 9,537,300 Total sales area (million sq. m.) 1,285 1,573 1,694 1,717 1,025 1,018 Average selling price (RMB/sq. m.) 6,792 7,478 7,893 8,735 8,722 9,369 Increase in average selling price (%) n/a 10.1 5.5 10.7 n/a 7.4 Since all property projects owned by the Project Companies are located in Fujian Province, we have also considered the statistics released by National Bureau of Statistics of the PRC regarding the sales of housing in the Eastern area of the PRC (including Fujian Province). We noted that the average selling price of housing in the Eastern area of the PRC increased continuously from approximately RMB8,989 per sq.m. in 2015 to approximately RMB11,725 per sq.m. in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 9.3%. The average selling price of housing in the Eastern area of the PRC further increased to approximately RMB12,590 per sq.m. for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 although the total sales area of housing in the Eastern area of the PRC showed a decrease of approximately 3.6% for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 as compared to the prior corresponding period. We noted that the revenue of the Target Group for the five months ended 31 May 2019 decreased substantially as compared to the revenue recorded for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 as most of the pre-sold property units of the Target Group had been delivered to the customers on or before 2018. Meanwhile, Mr. Lin has another nine property projects in Fujian Province, details of which were set out in the section headed "Directors' interest in competing business" in Appendix V to the Circular. We were advised by management of the Company that the Directors commenced negotiation with the Vendor in May 2019 for acquisition of potential - 45 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO property projects to supplement the land reserve of the Group in Fujian Province. Given that (a) the property projects under the Target Group are currently under construction and are expected to complete and be ready for delivery within three years; the remaining shareholdings of the Project Companies not acquired by the Group are held by Independent Third Parties; and (c) other property projects owned by private group of the Vendor in Fujian Province (i) have completed the sale and delivery of most of the property units built; (ii) have limited room for further development due to stipulated plot ratios; or (iii) require consent of the joint venture partners in relation to any transfer of ownership, the Directors consider that the property projects under the Project Companies are suitable property projects for the Group to supplement its land reserve. In light of the above, we concur with the view of the Directors that the prospects of the property projects owned by the Project Companies are promising and the Acquisition represents a good opportunity to supplement the land reserve of the Group and is in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole. A.4 Consideration The Consideration is HK$231.0 million, which shall be payable by issue and allotment of the Consideration Shares, being 22,000,000 new Shares, at the issue price of HK$10.5 per Consideration Share, by the Company to the Vendor on Completion Date. The Consideration was determined based on 95% of the valuation surplus derived from (a) the preliminary valuation of the properties held by the Project Companies of RMB9,505.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$10,561.1 million) applied with a discount of approximately 8.8% as agreed by the parties to the Agreement; and (b) the book value of the properties held by the Project Companies as at 31 May 2019 of approximately RMB8,452.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$9,391.1 million), having considered that the net asset value of the Target Group as at Completion (before taking into account the valuation surplus) will be close to zero after a dividend of RMB50.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$55.6 million) is to be distributed by Xiamen Sansheng to its original owner, namely Fuzhou Sansheng, which is indirectly held by Mr. Lin and Ms. Cheng and for the purpose of the Reorganisation, the Project Companies are to be sold to the Newco by Fuzhou Sansheng at its net asset value (i.e. RMB52.4 million (equivalent to approximately HK$58.2 million)), which is to be fully settled by offsetting the Inter-Company Loans owing by Fuzhou Sansheng to the Target Group. Valuation of the properties held by the Project Companies To assess the fairness and reasonableness of the Consideration, we have considered the valuation of the properties held by the Project Companies (the "Properties") as at 31 August 2019 prepared by Jones Lang LaSalle Corporate Appraisal and Advisory Limited (the "Valuer"), an independent professional valuer, in an aggregate amount of RMB9,665.1 million as set out in the valuation report (the "Valuation Report") contained in Appendix IV to the Circular. - 46 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO We have performed works as required under Note 1(d) to Rule 13.80 of the Listing Rules in respect of the valuation of the Properties performed by the Valuer, which included discussion with the Valuer as to its experiences in valuing properties in the PRC similar to those of the Properties and its relationship with the Group and other parties to the Agreement, and review of the terms of the Valuer's engagement for the assessment of the valuation of the Properties, in particular to its scope of work. We understand that Mr. Eddie T. W. Yiu, a senior director of the Valuer and the signor of the Valuation Report, is a Chartered Surveyor with 25 years of experience in valuation of properties in Hong Kong and the PRC as well as relevant experience in the Asia Pacific region. As such, we are of the view that the signor of the Valuation Report is qualified, experienced and competent in performing the valuation of properties in the PRC and to form a reliable opinion in respect of the valuation of the Properties. We noted from the engagement letter entered into between the Company and the Valuer that the scope of work was appropriate for the Valuer to form the opinion required to be given and there were no limitations on the scope of work which might adversely impact the degree of assurance given by the Valuer in the Valuation Report. The Valuer confirmed us that apart from normal professional fees payable to it in connection with its engagement for the valuation, no arrangements exist whereby it will receive any fee or benefit from the Group and its associates. We have enquired with the Valuer as to its independence from the Group and the parties to the Agreement and were given to understand that the Valuer is an Independent Third Party. The Valuer also confirmed us that it was not aware of any relationship or interest between it and the Company or any other parties that would be reasonably considered to affect its independence to act as an independent valuer for the Company. We have reviewed the Valuation Report in respect of the valuation of the Properties prepared by the Valuer and discussed with the Valuer the methodology, basis and assumptions adopted in arriving at the valuation of the Properties as at 31 August 2019. We understand from the Valuer that the Valuation Report was prepared in compliance with the RICS Valuation - Global Standards 2017 published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the HKIS Valuation Standards published by the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, the International Valuation Standards published by the International Valuation Standards Council and the requirements as set out in Chapter 5 and Practice Note 12 of the Listing Rules. We noted that the comparison approach was adopted for assessing the value of the properties which are held for sale and held under development while the income approach was adopted for assessing the value of the properties which are held for investment. The Valuer advised us that given there were sufficient market transactions available for comparison purposes, it considered comparison approach was the most appropriate valuation method in arriving at the valuation of the properties which are held for sale and held under development. Meanwhile, as the value of the properties which are held for investment is income-driven and such - 47 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO properties have been rented to third parties under the existing leases, the Valuer considered that income approach was the most appropriate valuation method in valuing the properties which are held for investment. As set out in the Valuation Report, for assessing the properties held for sale, the Valuer assumed that the properties are sold in their existing states with the benefit of immediate vacant possession and reference was made to comparable sales transactions as available in the market. For the properties held under development, the Valuer has adopted comparison approach by making reference to comparable sales evidence as available in the market and also taken into account the accrued construction costs and professional fees relevant to the stage of construction and the remaining costs and fees expected to be incurred for completion of the development. We have discussed with the Valuer the selection criteria of, and reviewed, the comparables used by the Valuer for assessing the values of the properties which are held for sale and held under development respectively and noted that the comparables are similar assets located in vicinity of the properties which are held for sale and held under development for which price information is available. As such, we concur with the view of the Valuer that the comparables used in valuation are reasonable and comparable to the Target Group's properties which are held for sale and held under development. In valuing the Target Group's properties which are held for investment, the Valuer has adopted the income approach by taking into account the net rental income of the properties derived from the existing leases and/or achievable in the existing market with due allowance for the reversionary income potential of the leases, which was then capitalized to determine the market value at an appropriate capitalization rate. We have discussed with the Valuer, and reviewed, the list of leasing information provided by the Valuer and noted that such information is predominately from lease data readily available in the market. We also understand from the Valuer that it had carried out on-site inspections and made relevant enquiries and searches for the purpose of the assessment and no irregularities were noted during the course of the assessment. Given the methodologies applied by the Valuer are the generally accepted procedures and practices of professional surveyors and is in compliance with valuation standards published by the recognized professional surveying organizations as stated above, we consider that the methodology and basis adopted by the Valuer for determining the market values of the Properties are appropriate. Together with the fact that no unusual matters had come to our attention that led us to believe that the valuation of the Properties was not prepared on a reasonable basis, we believe that the valuation of the Properties fairly represents the market value of the Properties and form a fair and reasonable basis for our further assessment on the Consideration. - 48 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Valuation of the Target Group The adjusted net asset value of the Target Group attributable to equity shareholders of the Target Company as at 31 May 2019 amounted to approximately RMB1,152.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$1,280.9 million), which was calculated as follows: Equivalent RMB to HK$ million million Combined net asset value of the Target Group attributable to equity shareholders of the Target Company as at 31 May 2019 101.3 112.6 Adjustments relating to the Reorganisation: Add: Disposal of 5% equity interest in Fujian Shengchuang to an independent third party by way of capital injection 11.2 12.4 Less: Consideration for the transfer of 95% equity interest in Fujian Shengchuang to the Newco (59.4) (66.0) Less: Distribution of dividend by Xiamen Sansheng to its original owner (50.0) (55.6) Less: 5% non-controlling interest in Fujian Shengchuang (3.1) (3.4) Adjusted combined net asset value of the Target Group attributable to equity shareholders of the Target Company as at 31 May 2019 having taken into account the Reorganisation - - 95% of the fair value adjustment of the Properties Valuation of the Properties as at 31 August 2019 9,665.1 10,739.0 Carrying value of the Properties in the accounts of the Target Group as at 31 May 2019 (8,451.6) (9,390.7) Valuation surplus 1,213.5 1,348.3 95% of the valuation surplus 1,152.8 1,280.9 Adjusted combined net asset value of the Target Group attributable to equity shareholders of the Target Company as at 31 May 2019 1,152.8 1,280.9 The Consideration of HK$231.0 million represents a discount of approximately 82.0% to the adjusted combined net asset value of the Target Group as at 31 May 2019 of approximately RMB1,152.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$1,280.9 million). - 49 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO We have conducted a research on the website of the Stock Exchange for companies which (a) are currently listed on the Stock Exchange; and (b) have conducted transactions relating to acquisition/disposal of property development and related business in the PRC during the period from 26 June 2019, being three months immediately preceding the date of the Agreement, to the date of the Agreement (the "Comparison Period") which constitute a notifiable transaction. We consider the Comparison Period is fair and reasonable for comparison purposes as it covers a current period that reveals the prevailing market transactions regarding acquisition/disposal of property development and related business in the PRC and contains sufficient samples and information to enable the Shareholders to have a general understanding on the recent transactions of property development and related business conducted in the PRC. Based on the above-mentioned criteria, we have, on our best effort, identified six comparable transactions (the "Transaction Comparables"), which we consider are exhaustive based on the said criteria and are representative samples as those transactions involved the acquisition/disposal of property development and related business in the PRC. Set out below is a summary of the nature of transaction and the basis for determination of the consideration for the Transaction Comparables. Premium/ (discount) of consideration over/(to) the Company name Date of Nature of Basis of adjusted net (stock code) announcement transaction consideration asset value (dd/mm/yyyy) (%) Shirble Department 26 June 2019 Disposal of shares With reference to (i) (30.9) Store Holdings of a company listed the financial (China) Limited on the Stock position with net (312) Exchange asset value principally engaged attributable to in property owners of the target development and company of hotel business in the approximately PRC. It holds RMB554 million as property projects at 31 December under development 2018 and the value for residential and and scale of land commercial uses in bank of the target Guangdong Province group; and (ii) the and Sichuan original acquisition Province. price, the prevailing market prices and the generally low trading volume of the shares of the target company - 50 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Premium/ (discount) of consideration over/(to) the Company name Date of Nature of Basis of adjusted net (stock code) announcement transaction consideration asset value (dd/mm/yyyy) (%) Central China Real 27 June 2019 Acquisition of a With reference to 2,765.8Note Estate Limited company principally the financial (832) engaged in the real position of the estate development target company with in the PRC and net asset value of holding land parcels approximately located in Henan RMB37 million as Province for at 31 December residential and 2018, the commercial uses. development potential of the target land and the planning and design conditions and the branding benefits of the project China Sandi 28 June 2019 Acquisition of a With reference to, 14.9 Holdings Limited company engaged in among other things, (910) property the net asset value development of the target projects in Fujian company of Province, the PRC approximately RMB19 million as at 31 May 2019, the carrying value of the shareholder's loan and the sale price of units presold but not yet delivered Modern Land 28 June 2019 Acquisition of a With reference to, 1,242.9Note (China) Co., company principally among other things, Limited (1107) engaged in land the financial development and statements of the consolidation, real target company with estate development net asset value of and management in approximately the PRC and RMB31 million as holding land parcels at 31 March 2019 planned for and the prevailing residential use in market price of the Hubei Province. land in the vicinity of the land parcels - 51 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Premium/ (discount) of consideration over/(to) the Company name Date of Nature of Basis of adjusted net (stock code) announcement transaction consideration asset value (dd/mm/yyyy) (%) eForce Holdings 7 July 2019 Acquisition of With reference to (10.1) Limited (943) companies engaged the net asset value in property of the target development in the companies PRC holding land attributable to the parcels to be acquisition of developed for approximately residential and RMB53 million as commercial uses in at 31 May 2019, Guangdong Province valuation of the and Jiangsu properties and Province. The shareholder's loans construction work had not commenced yet as at the date of the announcement. Perfect Group 30 August Acquisition of a With reference to (0.2) International 2019 company engaged in the target Holdings Limited property company's net value (3326) development in the of assets after PRC and holding revaluation of land parcels located approximately in Guangdong RMB58 million as Province developed at 31 December as an industrial 2018 park. The construction work was almost completed. Minimum (30.9) Maximum 14.9 Average (6.6) The Company 27 September Acquisition of With reference to (82.0) (2183) 2019 companies engaged the net asset value in property of the Target development in the Group and the PRC and holding valuation of the land parcels under properties development in Fujian Province - 52 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Source: the website of the Stock Exchange Note: No information regarding the valuation of the properties were disclosed in the announcements of these Transaction Comparables and they are considered as outliers as their premia are extremely high as compared to other comparables. We noted that all the Transaction Comparables made reference to the net asset value of the target companies (taking into account the property valuation, if any) as the basis of determining the consideration of the transactions. Therefore, we consider that it is a common practice to make reference to the adjusted net asset value of the target companies in determination of the consideration for acquisition or disposal of companies principally engaged in property development and related business. Meanwhile, we noted that the consideration of the Transaction Comparables ranged from a discount of approximately 30.9% to a premium of approximately 14.9% to/over the respective adjusted net asset value of the target company with an average of a discount of approximately 6.6%. The discount of approximately 82.0% of the Consideration to the adjusted net asset value of the Target Group is much greater than the consideration discounts of the Transaction Comparables. Having considered that (i) it is not uncommon for the consideration of transactions relating to property development business making reference to the net asset value of the target companies (taking into account property valuation, if any); (ii) the Consideration represents a discount of approximately 82.0% to the adjusted net asset value of the Target Group as at 31 May 2019, which is presumed to be the fair value of the Target Group; and (iii) the discount of approximately 82.0% of the Consideration to the adjusted net asset value of the Target Group is much greater than the consideration discounts of the Transaction Comparables, we consider that the Consideration is in the interests of the Company and the Independent Shareholders and it is on normal commercial terms. A.5 Settlement method of the Consideration The Consideration shall be settled fully by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares. We were advised by management of the Company that the Company has considered other settlement alternatives for the Acquisition such as cash payment or issue of debt instruments. As disclosed in the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group had cash and cash equivalents in the amount of approximately RMB468.3 million. Having considered the cash consideration of approximately RMB458.0 million payable by the Group for the land acquisition as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 20 August 2019, the Directors consider that it is more desirable for the Company to retain more cash for general working capital and future business expansion (such as land acquisitions) of the Group. In addition, settlement by borrowings or issue of debt instruments shall increase the Group's interest burden and adversely impact the profitability of the Group immediately. Therefore, the Directors consider that issue of Consideration Shares is a preferred method for settlement of the Consideration. - 53 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Given that (i) the issue of the Consideration Shares shall not affect the cash flow, liquidity position and financial leverage of the Group, while enlarging and strengthening the capital base of the Company; (ii) settlement by borrowings or debt instruments shall increase the Group's interest burden and adversely impact the profitability of the Group immediately; and (iii) other equity financing alternatives would also introduce dilution to the existing shareholders, we concur with the view of the Directors that it is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole to settle the Consideration by issuing the Consideration Shares so as to retain more cash resources for its general working capital and future development when opportunities arise. A.6 Consideration Shares Pursuant to the Agreement, the Consideration of HK$231.0 million shall be settled by the issue and allotment of 22,000,000 Consideration Shares, representing approximately 5.2% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date and approximately 5.0% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares, at the issue price of HK$10.5 per Consideration Share, which represents: (i) a premium of approximately 9.6% over the closing price of HK$9.58 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Latest Practicable Date; (ii) a discount of approximately 0.9% to the closing price of HK$10.6 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the Agreement; the same price as the average closing price of approximately HK$10.5 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to the date of the Agreement; and (iv) a premium of approximately 255.9% over the unaudited consolidated net asset value per Share of approximately HK$2.95 (based on the unaudited equity attributable to the Shareholders of approximately RMB1,112.9 million (equivalent to approximately to HK$1,236.6 million) as at 30 June 2019 as disclosed in the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 419,144,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date). The issue price of the Consideration Shares was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and the Vendor with reference to the recent price performance of the Shares and current market conditions. For the purposes of assessing the fairness and reasonableness of the issue price of the Consideration Shares, we have reviewed the movements in trading price of the Shares during the period from 26 March 2019, being six months immediately preceding the date of the Agreement, to the Latest Practicable Date (the "Review Period"). We consider that a period of six months is adequate to illustrate the recent price movements of the Shares for conducting a reasonable comparison between the closing price of the Shares and the issue price of the Consideration Shares. - 54 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Chart 1 - Closing prices of the Shares during the Review Period 14.000 12.000 10.000 Issue price = HK$10.5 per Consideration Share 8.000 6.000 4.000 2.000 - 2019/03/29 2019/04/10 2019/04/23 2019/05/03 2019/05/15 2019/05/24 2019/06/04 2019/06/14 2019/06/25 2019/07/05 2019/07/16 2019/07/25 2019/08/05 2019/08/14 2019/08/23 2019/09/03 2019/09/12 2019/09/23 2019/10/03 2019/10/15 2019/10/24 2019/11/04 2019/11/13 2019/11/22 Source: the website of the Stock Exchange As illustrated in the above chart, the closing price of the Shares has shown a general decreasing trend during the Review Period. The highest closing price of the Shares was HK$12.84 on 1 April 2019 while the lowest closing price of the Shares was HK$8.74 on 20 November 2019 with an average closing price of the Shares of approximately HK$11.07 during the Review Period. The issue price of the Consideration Share of HK$10.5 per Consideration Share represents (i) a premium of approximately 20.1% over the lowest closing price of the Shares of the Review Period; and (ii) a discount of approximately 18.2% and 5.1% to the highest and average closing price of the Shares of the Review Period respectively. The closing price of the Shares continued to rise following the Company's publication of its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 20 March 2019 and increased from HK$12.02 on 26 March 2019, being the first day of the Review Period, to HK$12.84, being the highest closing price of the Shares during the Review Period, on 1 April 2019. The closing price of the Shares then decreased gradually to HK$11.30 on 16 April 2019. After a small rebound to HK$12.08 on 18 April 2019, the closing price of the Shares dropped to the short-term lowest level of HK$11.18 on 31 May 2019. Subsequently, the closing price of the Shares fluctuated narrowly in the range of HK$11.20 and HK$11.30 during the period from 3 June 2019 to 13 June 2019. After publication of a voluntary announcement in relation to an acquisition of a parcel of land with a land area of approximately 28,000 sq.m. and a plot ratio-based floor area of approximately 72,800 sq.m. in Gutian County, Ningde City, the PRC on 13 June 2019, the closing price of the Shares started to rise on the following trading day and reached HK$11.84 on 28 June 2019. Thereafter, the closing price of the Shares gradually decreased to HK$10.82 on 28 August 2019. Before the trading hours on 29 August 2019, the Company published its interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the price of the Shares increased slightly and closed at HK$10.86 on 29 August 2019. Since then, the closing - 55 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO price of the Shares showed a downward trend and decreased to HK$10.60 on 27 September 2019, being the date of the Agreement. After the publication of the announcement in relation to the Acquisition on 27 September 2019, the closing price of the Shares was generally on a downtrend and reached the lowest closing price of the Shares during the Review Period of HK$8.74 on 20 November 2019. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the closing price of the Shares was HK$9.58. Given that the issue price of the Consideration Shares represents a premium of approximately 9.6% over the closing price of the Shares on the Latest Practicable Date and was the same as the average closing price of approximately HK$10.5 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to the date of the Agreement, we are of the view that the issue price of the Consideration Shares is fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and it is on normal commercial terms. A.7 Potential dilution effect on shareholding interests As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had 419,114,000 Shares in issue. Pursuant to the Agreement, 22,000,000 Consideration Shares will be issued upon Completion, representing approximately 5.2% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date; and (ii) approximately 5.0% of the total issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares, assuming that there shall be no changes in the issued share capital of the Company other than the issue of the Consideration Shares after the Latest Practicable Date and up to Completion. The following table sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the Latest Practicable Date; and, for illustrative purposes only, (ii) immediately upon Completion and the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares: Immediately upon Completion As at the Latest and the allotment and issue of Practicable Date the Consideration Shares Number of Approximate Number of Approximate Shares % Shares % Mega Regal 296,348,127 70.71 318,348,127 72.17 Public Shareholders 122,765,873 29.29 122,765,873 27.83 419,114,000 100.00 441,114,000 100.00 As shown in the above table, for illustrative purpose only, the shareholding of the public Shareholders shall be diluted from approximately 29.29% to approximately 27.83% upon Completion. Having considered the fairness of the Consideration and the issue price of the Consideration Shares and the potential benefits of acquiring the Target Group without cash outlay for the Acquisition, we consider that the dilution effect on the shareholding interests of the existing public Shareholders is justifiable. - 56 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO A.8 Financial effects of the Acquisition Upon Completion, the Target Company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and its assets, liabilities and financial results will be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group. The financial effects of the Acquisition on the Group's earnings, cash flow, net asset value and gearing are set out below. However, it should be noted that the analysis below is for illustrative purpose only and does not purport to represent how the financial position of the Group would be upon Completion. Earnings With reference to the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group as set out in Appendix III to the Circular, had the Acquisition been completed on 1 January 2018, the loss for the year ended 31 December 2018 would have decreased by approximately RMB18.0 million from approximately RMB186.5 million to approximately RMB168.4 million. Cash flow The Consideration of HK$231.0 million shall be settled by issue and allotment of the Consideration Shares upon Completion. Therefore, the Group shall have no immediate cash outflow for the Acquisition, save for the estimated transaction costs directly attributable to the Acquisition of approximately RMB2.5 million. Net asset value According to the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group as set out in Appendix III to the Circular, had the Acquisition been completed on 30 June 2019, the total assets of the Group would have increased by approximately RMB9,516.0 million from approximately RMB11,467.8 million to approximately RMB20,983.8 million while the total liabilities of the Group would have increased by approximately RMB9,514.1 million from approximately RMB10,290.0 million to approximately RMB19,804.1 million. Therefore, the net asset value of the Group would have increased by approximately RMB1.9 million had the Acquisition been completed on 30 June 2019. Gearing Having considered the effects of the Acquisition on the total assets and total liabilities of the Group as mentioned above, the gearing of the Group, as expressed in the ratio of total liabilities to total assets, would have increased from approximately 0.90 to approximately 0.94 had the Acquisition been completed on 30 June 2019. - 57 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Based on the above analysis, we noted that the Acquisition would have positive effects on the earnings and net asset value of the Group but negative effects on the Group's cash position and gearing. However, having considered the reasons and benefits of the Acquisition and the fairness and reasonableness of the Consideration, we are of the view that the adverse financial impacts of the Acquisition to the Group in respect of cash position and gearing are commercially justifiable. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS In arriving at our opinion regarding the Continuing Connected Transactions, we have considered the following principal factors and reasons: B.1 Background and reasons for the Continuing Connected Transactions On 6 August 2019, the Company entered into the Master Agreement with Fujian BE, which is principally engaged in the provision of property management services including customer services, sales activities assistance, visiting arrangement, catering services, security and order maintenance, cleaning services and equipment maintenance. Pursuant to the Master Agreement, Fujian BE and/or its subsidiaries agreed to provide the Services to property projects owned by the Group for a term from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2021 (both days inclusive). The Existing Annual Caps were set with reference to, among other things, the development schedule of the property projects owned by the Group, the estimated number of showrooms to be supported and the estimated growth in salary at the relevant time. In view that the development schedule of certain property projects owned by the Group were accelerated and two property projects acquired by the Group since 6 August 2019 were not taken into account in determining the Existing Annual Caps (the "Existing Business Needs"), the Company proposes to increase the Existing Annual Caps to the Revised Annual Caps I to cater for the Existing Business Needs. In addition, as the Project Companies have been engaging Fujian BE and its subsidiaries to provide the Services to their respective property projects, it is expected that, upon Completion, the Existing Annual Caps will be insufficient to cover the Services required by the Target Group from 2020 onwards (the "Acquisition Need"). As such, the Company proposes to increase the Existing Annual Caps to the Revised Annual Caps II to cater for both the Existing Business Needs and the Acquisition Need. On 22 November 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company and Fujian BE entered into the Supplemental Agreement to amend the Existing Annual Caps to the Revised Annual Caps under the Master Agreement. Save for the revision of the Existing Annual Caps, all other terms and conditions under the Master Agreement remain unchanged. We were advised by management of the Company that in promoting and selling the Group's properties, it is necessary to set up showrooms to illustrate the real environment, design and facilities of those properties to the potential purchasers. The Company considers that good showroom supporting services can create a positive - 58 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO purchase experience to the customers and therefore the Company has been exploring opportunities to improve and/or complement the existing showrooms to enrich the experiences offered to potential purchasers. Given that showroom supporting services are only needed in the Group's property pre-sales/sales activities, which are not conducted regularly throughout the year, the Company considers that it is more cost effective for the Group to engage an external service provider to provide such services instead of hiring and training staffs internally for the provision of the showroom supporting services. Having considered that (i) Fujian BE is specialized in the provision of the Services; (ii) the Group needs the Services for the promotion and sales of the Group's properties from time to time in its daily operation; (iii) the maintenance of a showroom supporting service team by the Group may not be cost effective as compared to outsourcing the Services; and (iv) the Project Companies and the Group have been using the Services provided by Fujian BE since 2015 and August 2019 respectively and consider Fujian BE a reliable partner which is capable of providing the Services that meet their needs and standard, we concur with the view of the Directors that the Continuing Connected Transactions are conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and it is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. B.2 Principal terms of the Master Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement) Pursuant to the Master Agreement, the Company agreed to engage Fujian BE and/ or its subsidiaries to provide the Group with supporting services in showrooms, including customer services, sales activities assistance, visiting arrangement, catering services, security and order maintenance, cleaning services and equipment maintenance, for a term from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2021 (both days inclusive). The parties shall enter into individual agreements setting out the detailed service fee and the payment terms for each particular showroom as required by the Group. The fee for the Services will be determined between the parties after arm's length negotiations (i) with reference to normal commercial terms and the prevailing market rates for the provision of similar services; and (ii) not more than that charged by the Independent Third Parties to the Group. The fees for the Services will include (i) labor costs plus a service charge of 20% and a tax rate of 6%; (ii) tea break fee plus a service charge of 10% and a tax rate of 6%; (iii) catering fee plus a service charge of 45% and a tax rate of 6%; and (iv) purchasing agent fee plus a service charge of 10% and a tax rate of 6%. Pursuant to the Master Agreement, Fujian BE shall be responsible for the insurance, wages, labor insurance benefits and all other expenses of Fujian BE's employees. Disputes relating to Fujian BE and its employees shall be handled by Fujian BE and not related to the Group. We were given to understand that the Group has been outsourcing the Services since August 2019 and Fujian BE is the one and only service provider providing the Services to the Group since then. As such, we were unable to compare the terms offered to the Group by Fujian BE and the Independent Third Parties. As an alternative - 59 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO assessment, we have reviewed the statistics published in the China Top 100 Property Management Companies Research Report (the "Research Report") issued by China Index Academy, an independent property research organization in the PRC which has been issuing the Research Report annually since 2008. Fujian BE was one of the top 100 companies researched under the Research Report in 2017. According to the Research Report, the gross profit margin of the top 100 property management companies in the PRC ranged from approximately 21.2% to 23.9% during the period from 2016 to 2018. Statistics of China Top 100 Property Management Companies during 2016 to 2018 2016 2017 2018 Revenue (RMB'000) 627,833.5 742,099.2 886,175.1 Cost of services (RMB'000) 494,548.2 565,070.8 677,430.8 Gross profit margin (%) 21.2 23.9 23.6 We have reviewed samples of the service agreements, representing around 40% of the total number of service agreements, entered into between the Group and Fujian BE during the period from August 2019 to the Latest Practicable Date and the breakdown of the underlying costs and service charges, which we considered are representative, and noted that the labor costs accounted for more than 90% of the total service fee charged by Fujian BE while the other fees accounted for less than 10% of the total service fee. We also noted that the gross profit margins of Fujian BE for providing the Services to the Group under these service agreements were approximately 21.4%, which fall within, and close to the lower end of, the range of gross profit margins of the top 100 property management companies in the PRC of approximately 21.2% to 23.9% during the period from 2016 to 2018. Having considered that (i) the gross profit margins of Fujian BE for providing the Services to the Group fall within, and close to the lower end of, the range of the gross profit margins of the top 100 property management companies in the PRC during 2016 to 2018; (ii) the Group is not obligated, but could exercise its sole discretion to determine whether, to use the Services to be provided by Fujian BE on a case-by-case basis; and (iii) adequate measures as detailed in the section headed "B.3. Internal control measures" below have been, and will be, implemented by the Group to ensure the terms offered by Fujian BE are not less favorable to the Group than those offered by the Independent Third Parties, we consider that the terms of the Master Agreement are on normal commercial terms and fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. B.3 Internal control measures The Group has adopted the following internal control procedures and corporate governance measures in relation to the Continuing Connected Transactions to ensure that the terms of each individual agreement to be entered into between Fujian BE and - 60 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO the Company are in line with the terms of the Master Agreement and no less favourable to the Company than those available from the independent service providers: each time the Group requires the Services, the Group will send Fujian BE the particulars of the property project for the purpose of obtaining quotation. Upon receipt of the quotation, the business department of the Group will compare the estimated salary in the quotation with the salary paid for similar services by at least three independent property developers in the city where the project is located. The business department of the Group is responsible to ensure that the salary quoted by Fujian BE is no less favourable to the Company; the business department of the Group will calculate the gross margin to be recorded by Fujian BE for that particular property project based on the quotation and ensure that such gross margin will not be higher than the average gross margin for providing similar services as indicated in the latest China Top 100 Property Management Companies research report; in the event that the salary paid by other independent property developers in paragraph (a) or the latest China Top 100 Property Management Companies research report in paragraph (b) are not available, the business department shall obtain quotations for the Services from at least three independent service providers. Fujian BE will only be chosen if its quotation is the most competitive among all quotations received; in addition, the finance department of the Group shall be responsible for reviewing the usage of the Revised Annual Caps to ensure the entering into of each individual agreement will not result in exceeding the Revised Annual Caps; general manager of the business department will conduct a final review to ensure the above procedures are all fulfilled and completed before any individual service agreement is entered into by the Group; and the finance department of the Group shall be responsible for monitoring the total fee paid or payable by the Group to Fujian BE during the financial year to ensure that the annual caps under the Master Agreement are not exceeded, and inform the executive Directors in the event that the annual caps are almost fully utilized. Where appropriate, the Company shall seek to renew the annual caps and re-comply with the requirements of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules in case the total transaction amount is expected to exceed the Revised Annual Caps. We have discussed the above internal control measures with management of the Company and reviewed samples of internal control documents, representing around 40% of the total number of service agreements entered into between the Group and Fujian BE during the period from August 2019 to the Latest Practicable Date, including - 61 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO the quotation from Fujian BE, the list of salary paid by independent property developers, the calculation of the gross margin to be recorded by Fujian BE and the comparison to the China Top 100 Property Management Companies research report and the approval form signed by the general manager of the business department, which we considered are representative, and noted that the procedures mentioned above were properly followed. Management of the Company confirmed us that the abovementioned internal control policies were, and would be, consistently applied to all the Continuing Connected Transactions. Having considered the internal control measures implemented by the Group, we concur with the Directors' view that adequate internal control measures are in place to govern the Continuing Connected Transactions and ensure the terms of the Continuing Connected Transactions are no less favourable to the Company than those offered by the Independent Third Parties. With the implementation of the abovementioned internal control measures, we believe that the Continuing Connected Transactions will be conducted on normal commercial terms and on terms that are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole. B.4 Revised Annual Caps According to the Supplemental Agreement, the Existing Annual Caps shall be increased to the Revised Annual Caps I in the event that the conditions precedent to the Supplemental Agreement set out in the Letter from the Board are fulfilled. In the event that the conditions precedent to the Supplemental Agreement are fulfilled and the Acquisition is completed, the Existing Annual Caps shall be increased to the Revised Annual Caps II. Annual Caps For the period from 6 August For the year For the year 2019 to 31 ending 31 ending 31 December December December 2019 2020 2021 RMB'million RMB'million RMB'million Existing Annual Caps 27.0 37.0 39.0 Revised Annual Caps I 28.0 51.0 47.0 Revised Annual Caps II 28.0 71.0 69.0 The Revised Annual Caps I were mainly determined based on (i) the total property projects owned by the Group as at the Latest Practicable Date; (ii) the estimated number of showrooms for each project; (iii) the estimated labor required for each showroom; (iv) the estimated labor costs; (v) the estimated growth in labor costs; and (vi) the service charge for labor costs of 20% and the tax rate of 6%. The Revised Annual Caps II were determined based on factors similar to the Revised Annual Caps I, having accounted for the additional four property projects to be owned by the Enlarged Group upon Completion. - 62 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO To assess whether the Revised Annual Caps are fair and reasonable, we have discussed with management of the Company and reviewed the development plan of the Group's properties and the breakdown and calculations of the Revised Annual Caps. We noted that the labor costs plus a service charge of 20% and a tax rate of 6% accounted for over 90% of the Revised Annual Caps while the other fees accounted for less than 10% of the Revised Annual Caps. Revised Annual Caps I Based on the calculation of the Revised Annual Caps I, the Revised Annual Caps I would be RMB 28 million for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019, RMB51 million for the year ending 31 December 2020 and RMB47 million for the year ending 31 December 2021. Having considered the development plan of the Group's property projects, the Company expects that the number of property projects which require the Services from Fujian BE would be 10, 11 and 9 for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019, the year ending 31 December 2020 and the year ending 31 December 2021 respectively. For the period from 6 August For the year For the year 2019 to 31 ending 31 ending 31 December December December 2019 2020 2021 Revised Annual Caps I (RMB) 28 million 51 million 47 million % change n/a 82.1% (7.8%) Number of property projects 10 11 9 Number of staff 650 440 370 Increase in average monthly salary n/a 9.4% 10.0% According to the development plan of the Group's property projects, seven, out of ten, projects shall need the Services before December 2019 while three, out of ten, projects shall require the Services from December 2019. As the Revised Annual Caps I for the year ending 31 December 2019 only represent service fees to be charged by Fujian BE for projects with service period of one month to five months, the service fees to be charged by Fujian BE for the year ending 31 December 2020 are expected to increase significantly by 82.1% as compared to that of 2019. Given that the Company expects the number of staff working in the showrooms will decrease from around 650 for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019 to around 370 for the year ending 31 December 2021, the transaction amount of the Continuing Connected Transactions under the Master Agreement, and thus the Revised Annual Caps I, for the year ending 31 December 2021 is anticipated to decrease by approximately 7.8% as compared to that of - 63 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO 2020. We were advised by management of the Company that pre-sale usually launches one year to two years before completion of the construction and more staff is required for showroom services at the hot-sale period, which usually lasts for 1 year, when the property projects are newly launched for pre-sale while less staff is required after the hot-sale period. Based on the development plan of the Group, the eleven projects required the Services during the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2021 shall be completed during 2020 and 2021, among which four and six projects have commenced pre-sale during late 2018 and 2019 respectively while the pre-sale of the remaining project is expected to commence in early 2020. Therefore, the number of staff required for showroom services is expected to decrease during the period. We noted that the average monthly salary is expected to increase at an annual rate of approximately 10% having considered the increase in salary of 5% per annum and the changes in personnel mix of staff required for provision of the Services throughout the period. We were advised by management of the Company that the number of staff required shall reduce but the personnel mix would change with a larger proportion of staff with a higher salary after the hot-sale period. Therefore, the average monthly salary is expected to increase during the three years ending 31 December 2021. With reference to the latest statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics of the PRC, the GDP of the PRC for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 was approximately RMB69,780 billion, representing an increase of approximately 6.2% as compared to the previous corresponding period. The national per capita disposable income was approximately RMB22,882 for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, representing an actual growth of approximately 6.1% over the last corresponding period after deducting the price factor. The statistics also showed that the national consumer price had increased by 2.5% for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 as compared to the prior corresponding period. The OECD Economic Outlook, Interim Report released in September 2019 by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, an international organization with 34 country members, revealed that the economic growth in the PRC eased only gradually, amidst ongoing policy stimulus but import demand weakened considerably. The escalating trade tensions are weighing on investment and adding to uncertainty, but new fiscal and quasi-fiscal stimulus measures and the easing of monetary policy are expected to help cushion credit growth and demand. It is expected that the GDP growth rate of the PRC for 2019 and 2020 would be 6.1% and 5.7% respectively. Based on the above, we consider that the annual increase in salary of 5% adopted by the Company is fair and reasonable. Having considered the above factors, we are of the view that the Revised Annual Caps I proposed by the Directors are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole. - 64 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO Revised Annual Caps II The Revised Annual Caps II, being the sum of the Revised Annual Caps I and the annual caps for the additional four property projects owned by the Project Companies (the "Project Companies Annual Caps"), are proposed to be RMB 28 million for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019, RMB71 million for the year ending 31 December 2020 and RMB69 million for the year ending 31 December 2021. The Project Companies Annual Caps are projected to be nil for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019, RMB20 million for the year ending 31 December 2020 and RMB22 million for the year ending 31 December 2021 with detailed assumptions as shown below: For the period from 1 December For the year For the year 2019 to 31 ending 31 ending 31 December December December 2019 2020 2021 Project Companies Annual Caps (RMB) nil 20 million 22 million % change n/a n/a 10.0% Number of property projects - 4 3 Number of staff - 170 140 Increase in average monthly salary n/a n/a 5.0% We understand from management of the Company that the number of staff working in the showrooms would decrease from around 170 for the year ending 31 December 2020 to around 140 for the year ending 31 December 2021 as one of the property projects owned by the Project Companies which requires the Services during August 2020 to December 2020 would no longer require the Services in 2021. According to the development schedule of the Project Companies' property projects, two, out of four, projects would be provided with the Services under their respective existing agreements until July 2020 and the Project Companies would renew such agreements for the Services upon expiry of the existing agreements. Therefore, service fees for a service period of around five months only are expected to incur for two projects for the year ending 31 December 2020. On the other hand, the Services will be required for the three projects throughout 2021. Together with the expected annual increment of 5% in average monthly salary, the Project Companies Annual Caps are projected to increase by approximately 10% for the year ending 31 December 2021 although the number - 65 - LETTER FROM CRESCENDO of property projects of the Project Companies which require the Services from Fujian BE are expected to decrease from four for the year ending 31 December 2020 to three for the year ending 31 December 2021. Given the average salary growth rate of 5% per annum is in line with the growth of the economy of the PRC as mentioned above, we are of the view that the annual increase in salary adopted by the Company is fair and reasonable. Having considered the above factors, we are of the view that the Project Companies Annual Caps proposed by the Directors are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole. Since both the Revised Annual Caps I and the Project Companies Annual Caps are fair and reasonable, we consider the Revised Annual Caps II proposed by the Directors are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole. RECOMMENDATION Having considered the principal factors and reasons stated above, we consider that (i) the terms of the Acquisition contemplated under the Agreement are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned, the Acquisition is on normal commercial terms and conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole; and (ii) the terms of the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and the Continuing Connected Transactions are on normal commercial terms and conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders, and we ourselves also recommend the Independent Shareholders, to vote in favor of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM to approve (i) the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Master Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the Revised Annual Caps). Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of Crescendo Capital Limited Amilia Tsang Helen Fan Managing Director Director Notes: Ms. Amilia Tsang is a licensed person under the SFO permitted to engage in Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity and has over 15 years of experience in corporate finance. Ms. Helen Fan is a licensed person under the SFO permitted to engage in Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity and has over 11 years of experience in corporate finance. - 66 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP 1. FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Financial information of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2016, 31 December 2017, 31 December 2018 and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were disclosed in the following documents which have been published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and of the Company (http://www.sansheng.hk): annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016 published on 29 March 2017 (pages 44 to 98); annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 published on 23 April 2018 (pages 88 to 170); annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 published on 15 April 2019 (pages 91 to 210); and interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 published on 4 September 2019 (page 22 to 56). 2. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE GROUP Set out below is the management discussion and analysis of the results of the Group for each of the financial years ended 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those ascribed in the Company's annual reports for the year ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 respectively. FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Financial Review Contracted sales For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the contracted but unrecognised sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB2,117.8 million and the estimated contracted GFA of the Group was approximately 189,912 sq.m.. Cities in Fujian Province contributed contracted sales of approximately RMB1,151.6 million, representing approximately 54% of total contracted sales. Details of the contracted sales of the projects are set out below: - I-1 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Details of contracted sales for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Contracted sales Contracted Location/Project (Note) GFA (RMB'000) (sq.m.) Zhangqiu Jinan Shandong/The Puyue Bay 101,797 10,498 Pingtan Fuzhou Fujian/Sansheng International Coast (Phase 1) 867,421 73,663 Xiapu Ningde Fujian/Binjiang International 215,438 24,413 Langqi Fuzhou Fujian/Future City 68,696 5,572 Rudong Nantong Jiangsu/Puyue Mansion 450,286 45,769 Pingyang Wenzhou Zhejiang/Yuefu Garden 213,140 15,278 Pingyang Wenzhou Zhejiang/Jiangcheng Town 200,980 14,719 Total 2,117,758 189,912 Note: "Contracted sales" include contracted sales by the Group's subsidiaries and joint ventures. Contracted sales data is unaudited and is based on internal information of the Group. Contracted sales data may be subject to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information and is provided for shareholders' and investors' reference only. Revenue Total revenue of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately RMB13.0 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately RMB680.8 million). The following table sets forth certain details of the revenue: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Percentage Percentage of revenue of revenue RMB'000 (%) RMB'000 (%) Revenue from sales of properties - - 677,274 99.5 Investment properties rental income 12,952 100.0 3,572 0.5 Total 12,952 100.0 680,846 100.0 The Group did not record any revenue from sales of properties for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately RMB677.3 million), which was due to the fact that the majority of - I-2 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP the development projects explored by the Group were under construction or pre-sale stage and conditions to recognise revenue were not satisfied during the period. The Group's investment properties rental income recorded approximately RMB13.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately RMB3.6 million), representing an increase of approximately 263% as compared to the amount in the corresponding period in 2018. It was derived from commercial investment properties in Harbin and commercial investment properties in Qingdao, which were leased out in January and August 2018 respectively. Cost of sales Cost of sales mainly represents the cost directly related to the development of the Group's properties. It comprises cost of land use rights, acquisition premium, construction costs, decoration costs, capitalised interest expenses and finance cost of advance payment. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group did not record any cost of sales accordingly (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately RMB647.1 million), which was due to the pre-sale properties have not been delivered during period under review. Gross profit For the six months ended 30 June 2019, gross profit was approximately RMB13.0 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately RMB33.7 million). Valuation gain on investment properties For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded unrealised fair value gain on investment properties in Qingdao and Harbin of approximately RMB3.8 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil). Other income Other income mainly comprised net exchange gain/(loss), bank interest income, fair value changes on derivative financial instruments, mark-to-market realised fair value changes and mark-to-market unrealised fair value changes on financial assets. The Group's other income increased from approximately RMB3.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately RMB5.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Such increases were mainly due to the turnaround of Group's mark-to-market fair value loss on the financial assets from the prior period of approximately RMB4.3 million to gain of approximately RMB8.4 million during the period. The turnaround of the fair value gain on the derivative financial instruments for the prior period of approximately RMB8.8 million to a loss of approximately RMB5.8 million during the period. - I-3 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP In addition, exchange difference changed from exchange loss of approximately RMB 3.7 million in the corresponding period in 2018 to exchange gain of approximately RMB 2.6 million in current period. The exchange gain was recorded mainly because of the decreased United States dollar ("USD" or "US$") exchange rate when the Company was paying the USD bond interest in current period, which was recognised at the beginning of the period (the functional currency of the Company is RMB and the exchange rate of USD against RMB had depreciated up to 3% during the period). Exchange loss recorded in the corresponding period in 2018 was mainly due to the continued increase in exchange rate of USD against RMB in the first half of last year, which resulting in a net exchange loss arising from the US$135 million bond and USD deposits held by the Company. Selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses For the six months ended 30 June 2019, selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses amounted to approximately RMB77.0 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately RMB35.8 million), representing an increase of approximately 115% as compared with the corresponding period in 2018. The increase in selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses was mainly due to the increase in overall sales and marketing expenses owing to the increase in contracted sales amount during the period, boosted by the Group's new launches of property projects available for pre-sale in 2019 and continued expansion in business scale of the Group, resulting in increases in staff costs and administrative expenses accordingly. Share of losses of joint ventures For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's share of losses of joint ventures amounted to approximately RMB2.2 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil). Income tax For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's income tax credit was approximately RMB12.8 million. The income tax credit of the Group mainly included the deferred tax assets arising from the recognition of tax losses of approximately RMB16.1 million and the deferred income tax expenses arising from the adoption of fair value measurement for the investment properties in Harbin and Qingdao and temporary difference on depreciation were amounted to approximately RMB2.1 million, and the deferred income tax expenses arising from the recognition of capitalised sales commission was approximately RMB1.7 million. - I-4 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Loss for the period attributable to the Shareholders For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded a loss attributable to the Shareholders of approximately RMB41.1 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately RMB18.0 million). For the six months ended 30 June 2019, basic loss per share was approximately RMB9.81 cents (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately RMB4.30 cents). The higher loss for the current period was mainly due to substantial increase in the number of projects and continued expansion in business scale of the Group, resulting in increase in selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses. In addition, the Group did not record any revenue from sales of properties as the properties of the Group were under pre-sale and no properties were delivered during the period. Liquidity and Financial Resources Cash position As at 30 June 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted deposits) amounted to approximately RMB484.6 million (31 December 2018: approximately RMB406.2 million). The Group had unutilised credit facilities amounting to approximately RMB4,279.2 million as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: approximately RMB3,522.6 million). The unutilised credit facilities from banks and financial institutions of the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,438.0 million as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: approximately RMB723.7 million). Following the completion of exchange offer of new bonds in the amount of USD135.0 million in November 2018, the Group has sufficient financial resources and flexible financial management policy in place to meet the needs of its business development in the coming years. Borrowings As at 30 June 2019, the Group's bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions were approximately RMB3,301.8 million (31 December 2018: approximately RMB2,502.4 million) and bond payable was approximately RMB898.9 million (31 December 2018: approximately RMB894.1 million) for the Group's development purpose and as general working capital, and refinance the Group's existing indebtedness. Out of the total borrowings, RMB1,248.9 million was repayable within one year (31 December 2018: approximately RMB1,164.4 million), while approximately RMB2,951.8 million was repayable after one year (31 December 2018: approximately RMB2,232.1 million). - I-5 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Finance cost The Group's finance costs mainly included interest arising from corporate bonds, bank loans, borrowings from financial institutions and loans from a related party, it decreased from approximately RMB32.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately RMB8.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The decrease was contributed by the increase of interest expense which satisfied the conditions of capitalisation and did not recognise as expense in current period. The Group's weighted average interest rate was 10.93% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: 8.09%), and the total borrowing costs of the Group has been capitalised at a rate of 10.49% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: 7.21%). Gearing ratio The Group's gearing ratio (total indebtedness divided by total assets) was approximately 89.7% (31 December 2018: approximately 87.6%) and the gearing ratio excluding receipts in advance and contract liabilities was approximately 79.1% (31 December 2018: approximately 85.7%). The Group's current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was approximately 1.8 times as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. Pledge of assets As at 30 June 2019, the Group's inventories with carrying amount of approximately RMB5,114.7 million were pledged to secure the bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions of the Group (31 December 2018: approximately RMB2,850.5 million) Material acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures During the six months ended 30 June 2019, there was no material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures by the Group. Future plans for material investments or capital assets Save for the business plans as disclosed in the section headed "Outlook and Plans" below, there were no other future plans for material investments or acquisition of capital assets as at 30 June 2019. Contingent liabilities As at 30 June 2019, the Group has issued guarantees to banks to secure the mortgage arrangement of property buyers. The outstanding guarantees to the banks amounted to approximately RMB291.0 million (31 December 2018: - I-6 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP approximately RMB0.1 million), which will be terminated upon the completion of the transfer procedures with the buyers in respect of the legal title of the properties. The Directors do not consider it probable that the Group will sustain a loss under these guarantees as the bank has the right to sell the property and recovers the outstanding loan balance from the sale proceeds if the property buyer defaults payment. The Group has not recognised any deferred income in respect of these guarantees as its fair value is considered to be minimal by the directors. Foreign exchange risk The functional currency of the Company and its major subsidiaries is RMB, in which most of their transactions and assets are denominated. The Group has exposure to USD exchange risk arising from its bonds in the amount of USD135.0 million issued during the prior year. The Group has not taken any measures to hedge the existing foreign currency exposure but will monitor closely the situation and review such a need from time to time. Review of Operations The Group's principal activities are property development and sale, and property investment. The Board is of the view that the overall operation of the Group was satisfactory and its financial position remained stable and healthy in the current period, while substantial contracted sales of approximately RMB2,117.8 million were achieved during the six months ended 30 June 2019, forming a solid basis for the Group's future growth in recognised revenue. With the support from Sansheng Group Limited and its subsidiaries ("Sansheng Group"), the Group has smoothly implemented its strategic plan during the period under review, it has proactively selected property development projects from those cities with a robust economy and avoided the projects from areas where stringent real estate policies such as restrictions on purchases and prices were in effect. The Group has obtained a quality project through acquisition, which has contributed to its land bank and has laid a cornerstone for its property development business in the future. Property investment The Group's portfolio of investment properties comprises certain properties in Hong Kong and mainland China. During the year 2018, the Group's investment properties in Harbin and Qingdao have been leased out. The Group is proactively considering leasing or selling its industrial building units in Hong Kong. The Group will from time to time review its property portfolio and make every endeavour to increase its rental income. - I-7 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Property development and land bank As at 30 June 2019, the Group had a total of 15 property projects under development or held for future development, total site area of its land bank was approximately 796,554 sq.m. and the estimated total GFA of the land bank was approximately 2,513,901 sq.m. The table below sets forth the breakdown of property development projects: Equity interest Primary held by Estimated intended the Total site aggregate Location/Project use Group area GFA (%) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) 1. Zhangqiu Jinan Residential 80 60,032 207,144 Shandong/The Puyue Bay 2. Pingtan Fuzhou Fujian/ Residential/ 90 122,122 443,507 Sansheng International Commercial Coast (Phase 1) 3. Pingtan Fuzhou Fujian/ Residential/ 90 75,500 196,900 Sansheng International Commercial Coast (Phase 2) 4. Xiapu Ningde Fujian/ Residential/ 55 23,861 66,082 Binjiang International Commercial 5. Langqi Fuzhou Fujian/ Residential/ 100 69,505 166,777 Future City Commercial 6. Tingjiang Fuzhou Residential/ 28 70,618 258,757 Fujian/The Puyue Bay Commercial City 7. Rudong Nantong Residential/ 92 77,481 185,944 Jiangsu/Puyue Mansion Commercial 8. Wuxi Jiangsu/Sansheng • Commercial/ 100 33,191 127,698 Galaxy City Office 9. Longhai Zhangzhou Residential/ 100 23,457 49,046 Fujian/Sansheng • Puyue Commercial Sea 10. Changle Fuzhou Residential/ 30 48,140 136,783 Fujian/Puyue Mansion Commercial (Phase I) 11. Changle Fuzhou Residential/ 30 44,462 136,841 Fujian/Puyue Mansion Commercial (Phase II) 12. Pingyang Wenzhou Residential 8.25 52,181 156,900 Zhejiang/Yuefu Garden - I-8 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Equity interest Primary held by Estimated intended the Total site aggregate Location/Project use Group area GFA (%) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) 13. Pingyang Wenzhou Residential 8.25 50,746 151,955 Zhejiang/Jiangcheng Town 14. Gulou Fuzhou Fujian/ Residential 10.5 13,882 43,502 Sheng Mansion 15. Shenyang Liaoning/Yifu Residential/ 100 31,376 186,065 Project Commercial/ Office Total 796,554 2,513,901 Outlook and plans The Group will closely monitor the changes in macroeconomic policies of the China's real estate industry, accelerate the innovation, actively adjust the strategic plan and achieve the development targets with its competitive strengths. Riding on the substantial experience and professionalism of Sansheng Group, and adhering to the aim of developing high quality residential products and services to customers, the Group has won market recognition and achieved its performance target. The Group intends to actively seek for new opportunities in property development while enlarging the income from the existing investment properties, and to conduct more land acquisitions, especially to commence the development of the residential properties in the PRC market. The Group will actively expand its reserve of new high-quality land resources and build on the foundation of future business development through a combination of various land acquisition methods. In the future, the Group will deepen the development of the core areas of China's economy, expand its business scale in the steady and rapid developing zones such as "The Western Straits Economic Zone", "The Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone" and "Circum-Bohai Sea Economic Zone" and actively seek to enter China's other economic hotspots such as "The Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area" and "The Yangtze River Economic Zone" at the same time. While optimizing the overall strategic plan, the Group will continue to adhere to its strategy of "precise investment, high caliber team superior product" （精準投資、精幹團隊、精緻產品）to achieve two objectives of excellent operational efficiency and outstanding profitability in order to deliver satisfactory returns to its shareholders. - I-9 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Employees As at 30 June 2019, the Group employed a total of 408 employees, 404 of them were based in Mainland China. Staff costs (excluding directors' emoluments) for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately RMB23.5 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately RMB5.4 million). The Group ensures that the pay levels of its employees are competitive and in line with the market trend and its employees are rewarded on a performance related basis within the general framework of its own salary and bonus system. FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Financial Review

Contracted sales As of 31 December 2018, the contracted but unrecognized sales of the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,141.8 million and the contracted GFA of the Group was approximately 95,487 sq.m., which arise from the contracted sales of the projects below, forming a solid basis for the Group's future growth in recognized revenue. Details of contracted sales in 2018 Total contracted sales Contracted Location/Project (Note) GFA (RMB'000) (sq.m.) Zhangqiu Jinan Shandong/The Puyue Bay 38,740 4,139 Pingtan Fujian/Sansheng International Coast (Phase 1) 559,566 44,301 Xiapu Ningde Fujian/Binjiang International 112,553 15,235 Rudong Nantong Jiangsu/Puyue Mansion 105,671 7,850 Pingyang Wenzhou Zhejiang/Yuefu Garden 193,260 14,624 Pingyang Wenzhou Zhejiang/Jiangcheng Town 132,001 9,338 Total 1,141,791 95,487 Note: "Total contracted sales" include contracted sales by the Group's subsidiaries and joint ventures. Contracted sales data is unaudited and is based on internal information of the Group. Contracted sales data maybe subject to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information and is provided for shareholders' and investors' reference only. - I-10 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Revenue The Group's revenue mainly derived from sales of properties, with a small proportion from investment properties rental income. Total revenue of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately RMB934.0 million (for the year ended 31 December 2017: Nil). The following table sets forth certain details of the revenue: Year ended 31 December 2018 2017 RMB'000 % RMB'000 % Revenue from sales of properties 923,765 98.9 - - Investment properties rental income 10,206 1.1 - - Total 933,971 100.00 - - The revenue from sales of properties recorded approximately RMB923.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 (for the year ended 31 December 2017: Nil), mainly contributed by the delivered properties in the West District and North District of Zhangqiu Jinan Shandong. The Group's investment properties rental income recorded approximately RMB10.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 (for the year ended 31 December 2017: Nil), which was derived from commercial investment properties in Harbin and Qingdao. Cost of sales Cost of sales mainly represents the cost directly related to the development of the Group's properties. It comprises cost of land use rights, acquisition premium, construction costs, decoration costs, capitalized interest expenses and finance cost of advance payment. For the year ended 31 December 2018, cost of sales amounted to approximately RMB878.8 million (for the year ended 31 December 2017: Nil). Gross profit and margin For the year ended 31 December 2018, gross profit amounted to approximately RMB55.2 million (for the year ended 31 December 2017: Nil). Gross profit margin was approximately 5.9% for the year ended 31 December 2018 (for the year ended 31 December 2017: Nil). - I-11 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Net valuation gain on investment property During the year, the Group recorded unrealized net fair value gain on investment properties in Hong Kong, Qingdao and Harbin of approximately RMB1.5 million. An unrealized fair value gain of approximately RMB33.6 million was recorded in 2017. Other loss/income These mainly comprised net exchange loss, bank interest income, mark-to-market unrealized fair value changes on the financial assets and fair value changes on derivative financial instruments. The Group's other income decreased from approximately RMB41.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 to other loss of approximately RMB43.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. Such decreases were mainly due to the turnaround of exchange gain of approximately RMB12.2 million from the year ended 31 December 2017 to exchange loss of approximately RMB41.0 million in the current year. The exchange loss was mainly due to the issuance of bonds in an amount of USD135.0 million by the Group during the year and the USD against the RMB appreciating by more than 5% in this year. Besides, the Group's mark-to-market unrealized fair value gain on the financial assets of approximately RMB29.2 million for the previous year changed to a loss of approximately RMB10.6 million in the current year. Selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses For the year ended 31 December 2018, selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses amounted to approximately RMB116.0 million (for the year ended 31 December 2017: approximately RMB50.7 million), representing an increase of approximately 128.8% as compared with that in 2017. The increase in selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses was mainly due to substantial increase in the number of properties and business scale of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 after the Group has completed the layout in all medium-sized cities in China in 2018, resulting in increase in staff costs, advertisement and marketing costs accordingly. Share of profits less losses of joint ventures For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's share of profits less losses of joint ventures amounted to loss of approximately RMB1.5 million (for the year ended 31 December 2017: Nil). Income tax For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's income tax credit was approximately RMB13.3 million. The income tax credit mainly included PRC corporate income tax and reversal of temporary differences on deferred tax, which amounted to approximately RMB5.9 million and RMB19.4 million respectively. - I-12 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP The reversal of temporary differences on the deferred tax was mainly due to the fact that the investment properties of Harbin and Qingdao have been leased out. Therefore, the presumption that the carrying amounts of investment properties measured using fair value model are recovered entirely through sale is not applicable, and the corresponding deferred income tax is re-assessed. The impact of deducting items such as land appreciation tax and business tax shall be reversed and the deferred income tax was reversed by approximately RMB31.2 million. Loss for the year attributable to the Shareholders For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group recorded a loss attributable to the Shareholders of approximately RMB166.5 million (for the year ended 31 December 2017: approximately RMB0.02 million). For the year ended 31 December 2018, basic loss per share was approximately RMB39.72 cents (for the year ended 31 December 2017: RMB0.00 cents). The higher loss in the current year was mainly due to the augment in the Group's scale of financing resulting in increased total interest costs, and interest expenses rising from approximately RMB36.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 to approximately RMB95.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2018, thus the gross profit was offset by the increase of interest costs, selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses during the current year. The majority of the land development projects newly explored by the Group were under construction and/or at the pre-sale stages and criteria for recognition of revenue were not satisfied and certain operating costs during the year were not offset by corresponding revenue. Liquidity and Financial Resources Cash status As at 31 December 2018, the Group's cash and cash equivalents (including fixed deposits and restricted deposits) amounted to approximately RMB406.2 million (31 December 2017: approximately RMB848.4 million), of which approximately 46% were held at banks in Hong Kong (31 December 2017: 49%) and the remaining approximately 54% were deposited with banks in the PRC (31 December 2017: 51%). The Group has unutilised credit facilities amounted to approximately RMB3,522.6 million as at 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: approximately RMB4,726.8 million). The unutilised credit facilities from banks and financial institutions of the Group amounted to approximately RMB723.7 million as at 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: approximately RMB1,226.8 million). The Group has completed the exchange offer in November 2018 to exchange USD135.0 million of new bonds for the floating rate secured bonds due - I-13 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP 2018 in the principal amount of USD135.0 million issued by the Company in November 2017, which reflecting the market recognition of the Group in terms of its credit qualifications, financial performance and operating capabilities. Following the issuance of new bonds in an amount of USD135.0 million, the Group has sufficient financial resources and flexible financial management policies in place to meet the needs of its business development in the coming years. Borrowings As at 31 December 2018, the Group's bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions was approximately RMB2,502.4 million (31 December 2017: approximately RMB780.5 million) and bond payable was approximately RMB894.1 million (31 December 2017: approximately RMB871.3 million). Out of the total borrowings, approximately RMB1,164.4 million was repayable within one year (31 December 2017: approximately RMB1,621.8 million), while approximately RMB2,232.1 million was repayable after one year (31 December 2017: approximately RMB30.0 million). Finance costs The Group's finance costs mainly included interest arising from corporate bonds, bank loans, borrowings from financial institutions and loans from a related party, which resulted in an increase in total interest costs as a result of the increased scale of its financing. The Group's weighted average interest rate was 11.6% for the year ended 31 December 2018 (for the year ended 31 December 2017: 7.2%), and the total paid or accrued interest expense was approximately RMB95.0 million (for the year ended 31 December 2017: RMB36.0 million). Gearing ratio The Group's gearing ratio (total indebtedness divided by total assets) was approximately 87.6% (31 December 2017: approximately 75.6%) and the gearing ratio excluding receipts in advance and contract liabilities was approximately 85.7% (31 December 2017: approximately 59.9%). The Group's current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was approximately 1.8 times as at 31 December 2018 versus approximately 1.4 times as at 31 December 2017. Pledge of assets As at 31 December 2018, the Group's inventories with a carrying amount of approximately RMB2,850.5 million were pledged to secure the bank loans and borrowings from financial institution of the Group (31 December 2017: approximately RMB1,226.4 million). - I-14 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Capital expenditure For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's capital expenditure amounted to approximately RMB4,308.4 million, which was mainly attributable to the acquisitions of land projects located in Fuzhou Fujian (for the year ended 31 December 2017: approximately RMB1,218.1 million). Material acquisition and disposal On 3 April 2018, Sansheng Land Development Limited (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into a sale and purchase agreement, to acquire the entire equity interest in Systech International Industrial Limited from independent third parties for a consideration of RMB205,096,600. Systech International Industrial Limited is principally engaged in investment holding. Its principal asset is the entire equity interest in Wuxi Xidong Automobile Plaza Development Co., Ltd, which holds a parcel of land situated at Dongting Town, Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC, with a site area of approximately 50,515 sq.m. and a plot ratio of 2.2 for mixed use development. The development of the land is divided into two phases with a gross floor area of approximately 118,506 sq.m.. The above transaction has been completed in March 2019. On 30 June 2018, Fuzhou Shengxuan Investment Limited, a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into an agreement with Xiamen Yashen Property Development Limited (the "Xiamen Yashen"), pursuant to which the Xiamen Yashen agreed to contribute to the registered capital of Fuzhou Shengquan Property Development Company Limited in the amount of RMB9,608,000, representing 49% of its enlarged registered capital. The above transaction has been completed in July 2018. Contingent liabilities As at 31 December 2018, the Group has issued guarantees to banks to secure the mortgage arrangement of property buyers. The outstanding guarantees to the banks amounted to approximately RMB0.1 million (2017: approximately RMB421.0 million), which will be terminated upon the completion of the transfer procedures with the buyers in respect of the legal title of the properties. The Directors do not consider it probable that the Group will sustain a loss under these guarantees as the bank has the rights to sell the property and recovers the outstanding loan balance from the sale proceeds if the property buyers default payment. The Group has not recognised any deferred income in respect of these guarantees as its fair value is considered to be minimal by the Directors. - I-15 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Foreign exchange risk The functional currency of the Company and its major subsidiaries is RMB, in which most of their transactions and assets are denominated. The Group has exposure to USD exchange risk arising from its bonds in an amount of USD135.0 million issued during the year. The Group has not taken any measures to hedge the foreign currency exposure currently but will monitor closely the situation and review such a need from time to time. Review of Operations The Group's principal activities are property development and sale, and property investment. The Board is of the view that the overall operation of the Group was satisfactory and its financial position maintained stable and healthy in 2018, while substantial property sales revenue and rental income were achieved during the year. With the support from Sansheng Group, the Group implemented strategic plan orderly during the year under review, the Group proactively selected property development projects from those cities with a robust economy and avoided the projects from areas where stringent real estate macro-control policies such as restrictions on purchases and prices were in effect. The Group has obtained a number of quality projects through acquisition and the public land auction market, which contributed to its land bank and have laid a cornerstone for its property development business from in the future. During 2018, the residential properties in the West District and North District of Zhangqiu Jinan Shandong have been delivered, and those in the South District of Zhangqiu Jinan Shandong, Rudong Nantong Jiangsu, Pingtan Fuzhou Fujian, Xiapu Ningde Fujian and Pingyang Wenzhou Zhejiang have started pre-sale, and the contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,141.8 million. Property investment The Group's portfolio of investment properties comprises certain properties in Hong Kong and mainland China. During the year, the Group's investment properties in Harbin and Qingdao have been leased out. The Group is proactively considering leasing or selling industrial building units in Hong Kong. The Group will from time to time review its property portfolio and make every endeavour to increase its rental income. Property development and land bank As at 31 December 2018, the Group had a total of 14 property projects under development or held for future development, and the total site area of the land bank was approximately 766,997 sq.m. and the estimated total GFA of the - I-16 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP land bank was approximately 2,364,505 sq.m.. During the year under review, the pre-sold GFA was approximately 95,487 sq.m.. The table below sets forth the breakdown of property projects: Equity interest Primary held by Estimated intended the Pre-sold Total site aggregate Location/Project use Group GFA area GFA (%) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) 1. Zhangqiu Jinan Shandong/The Residential 80 4,139 60,032 204,112 Puyue Bay 2. Pingtan Fuzhou Fujian/Sansheng Residential/ 90 44,301 122,122 443,507 International Coast (Phase 1) Commercial 3. Pingtan Fuzhou Fujian/Sansheng Residential/ 90 - 75,500 187,051 International Coast (Phase 2) Commercial 4. Xiapu Ningde Fujian/Binjiang Residential/ 55 15,235 23,860 65,306 International Commercial 5. Langqi Fuzhou Fujian/Future Residential/ 100 - 75,805 173,193 City Commercial 6. Tingjiang Fuzhou Fujian/The Residential/ 28 - 70,618 258,757 Puyue Bay City Commercial 7. Rudong Nantong Jiangsu/Puyue Residential/ 92 7,850 77,481 171,200 Mansion Commercial 8. Changle Fuzhou Fujian/Puyue Residential/ 30 - 45,476 136,435 Mansion (Phase I) Commercial 9. Changle Fuzhou Fujian/Puyue Residential/ 30 - 44,462 138,496 Mansion (Phase II) Commercial 10. Longhai Zhangzhou Fujian/ Residential/ 100 - 23,457 49,108 Sansheng • Puyue Sea Commercial 11. Pingyang Wenzhou Zhejiang/ Residential 8.25 14,624 52,180 156,359 Yuefu Garden 12. Pingyang Wenzhou Zhejiang/ Residential 8.25 9,338 50,746 151,414 Jiangcheng Town 13. Gulou Fuzhou Fujian/Sheng Residential 10.5 - 13,882 43,502 Mansion 14. Shenyang Liaoning/Yifu Project Residential/ 100 - 31,376 186,065 Commercial/ Office Total 95,487 766,997 2,364,505 Land acquisition in 2018 In 2018, the Group acquired interests in a total of 10 new land parcels. The total estimated GFA of the new land acquisition amounted to approximately 1,343,770 sq.m., of which 600,615 sq.m. were attributable to the Group's equity interests. Total contract consideration for its land acquisition amounted to approximately RMB6,543.0 million, of which RMB2,420.5 million was payable - I-17 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP by the Group according to its equity interests in relevant projects. Based on the Group's attributable GFA acquired and the attributable acquisition considerations, the Group's average land acquisition cost in 2018 was approximately RMB4,030 per sq.m.. Equity interest held Estimated Attributable Primary by the Total Attributable Total site aggregate estimated Location/Project intended use Group consideration consideration area GFA GFA (%) (RMB'000) (RMB'000) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) 1. Langqi Fuzhou Fujian/Future Residential/ 100 750,000 750,000 75,805 173,193 173,193 City Commercial 2. Longhai Zhangzhou Fujian/ Residential/ 100 265,000 265,000 23,457 49,108 49,108 Sansheng • Puyue Sea Commercial 3. Rudong Nantong Jiangsu/ Residential/ 92 367,652 338,240 77,481 171,200 157,504 Puyue Mansion Commercial 4. Xiapu Ningde Fujian/Binjiang Residential/ 55 93,000 51,150 23,860 65,306 35,918 International Commercial 5. Changle Fuzhou Fujian/Puyue Residential/ 30 1,200,000 360,000 45,476 136,435 40,931 Mansion (Phase I) Commercial 6. Changle Fuzhou Fujian/Puyue Residential/ 30 454,000 136,200 44,462 138,496 41,549 Mansion (Phase II) Commercial 7. Tingjiang Fuzhou Fujian/The Residential/ 28 1,128,000 315,840 70,618 258,757 72,452 Puyue Bay City Commercial 8. Gulou Fuzhou Fujian/Sheng Residential 10.5 688,000 72,240 13,882 43,502 4,568 Mansion 9. Pingyang Wenzhou Zhejiang/ Residential 8.25 804,450 66,367 52,180 156,359 12,900 Yuefu Garden 10. Pingyang Wenzhou Zhejiang/ Residential 8.25 792,910 65,415 50,746 151,414 12,492 Jiangcheng Town Total 6,543,012 2,420,452 477,967 1,343,770 600,615 Outlook and Plan Capitalizing on Sansheng Group's brand, capital, professional experience and its professional workforce, the Group has been actively acquiring quality land for its land bank resources through both acquisitions and cooperation as well as participation in public land auctions. Meanwhile, the Group will pursue industrial and real estate integration in order to attain significant enhancement on the area and quality of land acquired. The Group has established a new property development platform through the joint venture company (the "JV Company") established together with Fuzhou Sansheng. Leveraging the resource integration, development capabilities and industry expertise shared between both parties, the JV Company has, following its establishment, acquired a number of land parcels in economically vibrant regions in the PRC, such as the West Coast Economic Zone, Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone and Bohai Economic Rim, and commenced residential and commercial property development there. - I-18 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP The Group will continue to enhance the returns from its commercial properties and their capitalization, periodically review its property portfolio and make every endeavor to increase its rental income. Over the past 40 years of reform and liberalization in Mainland China, the economy has substantially grown with broadening urbanization and rising income of residents. The real estate market has shifted from "satisfying the needs of living" to "pursuing a better living." The Group believes that, adhering to the aim of developing high-quality products, the development of quality projects to be launched to the market can stimulate further growth. Looking ahead to the coming year, we believe that the macroeconomic policies in respect of the real estate industry promulgated by the Chinese Government will continue to maintain a regulatory direction of "prohibition of speculation in properties," and city-oriented policies will be adopted within the real estate markets in different regions. Under the volatile economic environment, the Group believes that long-term fundamental factors that fuel the steady growth in the PRC's property market will remain unchanged. Accordingly, in order to develop the PRC's property market, the Group will closely monitor the changes in market conditions and governmental policies, allocate resources for deeper research and business development, and look for appropriate opportunities through careful selection of investment choices. The Group is actively expanding its property business and acquiring suitable targets, and on the back of its strategic geographical layout, cultivating a professional and highly efficient workforce, and developing of sophisticated products and quality services. In this way the Group can maintain its competitiveness and promising prospects as it continuously strives to achieve excellent operational efficiency and outstanding profitability. Future Plans for Material Investments or Capital Assets Save for the business plan as disclosed in the section headed "Outlook and Plan" above, there was no other plan for material investments or acquisition of capital assets as at 31 December 2018. Employees As at 31 December 2018, the Group employed a total of 333 employees, 329 of them were based in Mainland China. Staff costs (excluding directors' emoluments) for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately RMB27.6 million (2017: approximately RMB10.6 million). The Group ensures that the pay levels of its employees are competitive and in line with the market trend and its employees are rewarded on a performance related basis within the general framework of its own salary and bonus system. - I-19 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Financial Review Turnover As the Group's investment properties remained vacant throughout the year, no turnover was recorded for the year ended 31 December 2017 (commercial investment properties in Harbin have been leased out on 5 January 2018 for a term of 10 years). However, the Group's main source of income for the year continued to be deriving from the provision of project management services which is accounted for as other income. Upon the completion of brand renewal in 2017, capitalizing on Sansheng Group's capital, experience and its professional workforce, the Group has been actively acquiring quality land for its land bank resources by adhering to its principle of focusing on mergers and acquisitions as well as cooperative development, and being supported by the participation in public land auctions. Meanwhile, the Group will pursue industrial and real estate integration in order to attain significant enhancement on the number and quality of land acquired. Loss for the year Loss for the year amounted to approximately HK$85,000 as compared to a loss of approximately HK$31.0 million in the previous year. During the year, the Group's investment properties remained vacant and did not generate any rental income. The Group's main sources of income included gains on disposal of the Group's investments in listed financial assets, mark-to-market unrealized gains on the Group's listed financial assets and interest income from bank deposits. The Group's loss for the year significantly narrowed down as compared with the previous year, which was mainly attributable to the net investment income from the Group's financial assets portfolio of approximately HK$23.1 million, and the unrealized fair value gains on the Group's investment properties of approximately HK$38.9 million. Operating expenses Operating expenses mainly comprised property related expenses and tax, utilities charges, legal and professional fees and rental expenses. The higher operating expenses this year was mainly due to the engagements of external legal advisor and financial advisor in relation to the General Offer exercise following the change of controlling shareholder of the Group during the year, the formation of the JV Company, the acquisitions in Fujian Pingtan and Jinan Zhangqiu, which generated consulting fee of approximately HK$9.2 million in total. - I-20 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Other income Other income mainly comprised bank interest income, project management services income and exchange gains. The exchange gains for the year posted a year-on-year decrease, which was mainly due to the fact that the Group mainly held USD and HKD denominated assets last year. As Renminbi, the Group's functional currency, depreciated by more than 5% in the previous year, the Group recorded a higher exchange gains when converting HKD/USD denominated bank deposits into RMB. The exchange losses on USD and HKD denominated assets resulting from the appreciation of Renminbi during the year, coupled with new bonds in an amount of US$135.0 million, resulted in recording USD denominated liabilities, which generated exchange gains. In light of the above, exchange gains was recorded with a lower amount as compared with the previous year. In addition, project management services income for the year decreased by approximately HK$6.3 million, which was calculated based on the cost-plus arrangement on the Mainland China project team's staff cost. The decrease in project management services income was mainly due to the lower man hours of services provided. Staff costs Staff costs for the year decreased by 22.1% to approximately HK$16.3 million, which was mainly due to certain staff being transferred to Lifestyle China Group Limited and its subsidiaries since Lifestyle International Holdings Limited ceased to be the controlling shareholder of the Group on 13 April 2017 following the disposal of its entire interest in the Group, resulting in a significant decrease in staff costs. Depreciation and amortisation The significant increase for the year was a result of charging to the profit and loss account the amortized prepaid lease payment of HK$16.8 million in respect of the Group's Yifu Land in Shenyang, the PRC. The same has been capitalized in the past as part of the properties under development, but charged to the profit and loss account in the middle of last year. Therefore, the amortization for the whole year was doubled from last year. As there has been a long delay in getting approval from the relevant government authorities in respect of the master layout plan, it is expected that the construction work will continue to be postponed. Financial investments and net investment income During the year, the Group recorded an investment income of approximately HK$26.9 million in aggregate, which mainly comprised gains on disposal of the Group's investments in listed financial assets, mark-to-market unrealized fair value gains on the financial assets and fair value change on derivative financial instruments of approximately HK$18.5 million and dividend income from investments in listed financial assets of HK$4.6 million. - I-21 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Fair value changes on investment properties During the year, the Group recorded unrealized fair value gains on investment properties in Harbin, Qingdao and Hong Kong of approximately HK$26.1 million, HK$9.0 million and HK$3.8 million, respectively. An unrealized fair value loss on investment properties in Hong Kong of approximately HK$900,000 was recorded in 2016. Liquidity and financial resources In 2017, the issuance and sales of property bonds experienced difficulties in general. In the context of frequent credit risk events in the capital market and investors becoming much more cautious about investing in private property issuers, the Company quickly acted to catch up with the window period for issuing bonds. In November 2017, the Group, through Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch, the placing agent, successfully issued corporate bonds in an amount of US$135.0 million, at an interest rate of the sum of 4.3% per annum and a rate with reference to LIBOR for deposits in USD for the relevant interest period, reflecting the market recognition of the Company in terms of its credit qualifications, financial performance and operating capabilities. Following the successful issuance of corporate bonds in an amount of US$135.0 million by the Group, as at 31 December 2017, the Group's total loans amounted to approximately HK$3,168.0 million, of which 67% were denominated in RMB and the remaining in USD. About 65% of the Group's borrowings were fixed-rate borrowings. As at 31 December 2017, the Group's bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions amounted to approximately HK$936.6 million (2016: nil) and bonds payables were approximately HK$1,045.6 million (2016: nil). Fixed deposits, cash and bank balances amounted to approximately HK$1,018.2 million (2016: HK$414.7 million), of which approximately 49% were deposited with banks in Hong Kong (2016: 86%) and the remaining approximately 51% with banks in the PRC (2016: 14%). About 49% of the bank balances were denominated in RMB and the remaining in USD and HKD. The current ratio of 1.08 times, together with the outstanding credit facilities of approximately RMB4,726.8 million, revealed that the Group has maintained a solid financial position. As mentioned above, as part of the Group's cash management, certain cash has been used for purchase shares of Hong Kong listed companies with a value of approximately HK$69.6 million as at 31 December 2017. The Group did not have any banking facilities available as at 31 December 2017 (2016: nil), but will make appropriate banking facility arrangements when required. The Group has sufficient financial resources and flexible financial management policies in place to meet the needs of business development in the coming years. - I-22 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Finance cost As the Group successfully issued corporate bonds in an amount of US$135.0 million, coupled with other financing, the weighted average interest rate was 7.2% (2016: nil) in 2017, and the total interest expense paid or payable was approximately HK$41.7 million (2016: nil). The Group's gearing ratio was approximately 75.6% (2016: 19.3%) and the gearing ratio excluding receipts in advance was approximately 59.9% (2016: 19.3%). In view of the cash resources of approximately HK$1,018.0 million maintained by the Group, the Group is satisfied with the current level of liabilities. However, it is expected that the Group's gearing ratio and the gearing ratio excluding receipts in advance will remain stable in 2018, thereby keeping the Group in sound financial positions. Pledge of assets As at 31 December 2017, the Group's inventories with a carrying amount of approximately HK$1,471.7 million were pledged to secure the bank and financial institution loans of the Group (2016: nil). Capital expenditure For the year ended 31 December 2017, the Group's capital expenditure amounted to approximately HK$1,410.6 million, which was mainly attributable to the acquisitions of projects in Pingtan, Fujian and Zhangqiu, Jinan (2016: HK$2.3 million). Material acquisition, disposal and significant events Fujian Pingtan project On 16 August 2017, Sansheng Land Development Limited*（三盛置地發展有 限公司）, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Mr. Wang Peng*（王鵬） entered into an agreement, pursuant to which Sansheng Land Development Limited*（三盛置地發展有限公司）conditionally agreed to acquire, and Mr. Wang Peng conditionally agreed to sell 90% of the issued share capital of Hong Kong Zhong Sheng Property Investment Limited* （香港中盛置業投資有限公司） ("HK Zhong Sheng Property") (the "Fujian Pingtan project"). HK Zhong Sheng Property is principally engaged in property investment and property management. As one of the conditions precedent to the agreement, HK Zhong Sheng Property will set up a new company as a wholly-owned subsidiary in the PRC with the scope of business of property investment and property development. Upon the establishment of the new company, Pingtan Yanggung Guohang Land Limited* （平潭陽光國航置地有限公司）will be acquired. - I-23 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Pingtan Yanggung Guohang Land Limited was established in 2012 in the PRC, and its principal assets are the land, being (i) a parcel of land with an area of approximately 75,500.41 square metres for residential or commercial use, the plot ratio of which shall not exceed 2.0; and (ii) a parcel of land with an area of approximately 122,122 square metres for residential and commercial use, the plot ratio of which shall not exceed 2.8. The land is located in Pingtan comprehensive experimental zone. The PRC government has been implementing more liberal measures to facilitate investment and trade, capital and personnel exchanges. Amid the development of the region, the property market of Pingtan is also growing at an increasing pace. The average sales price per square metres for residential units was recorded at RMB8,400 per square metres for 2016, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 10.5%. The property sales volume has remained steady for recent years, but has recorded a rapid year-on-year increase of approximately 81.7% in 2016. As part of the framework for developing the free trade zone, the Fujian government has also been promoting the tourism industry in Pingtan with plans to develop coastal resort areas and granting funds to support infrastructure projects, which are expected to encourage further investment incentive, creating a strong demand in the property market. Having considered the location of the land, its development potentials and recent comparable transactions in Pingtan comprehensive experimental zone, the Directors consider that the acquisition represents a prime opportunity for the Group to leverage the expertise of the Group's management team and Mr. Lin's strong presence in the Fujian property market, and thus enhancing long-term growth potentials of the Group. Jinan Zhangqiu project On 23 August 2017, Fuzhou Shangsheng Investment Limited*（福州上盛投資 有限公司）, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the sole shareholder of Zhangqiu Zhengda Tianyuan Development Limited* （章丘正大天源置業有限公司） ("ZQ Zhengda Tianyuan Development") entered into an agreement, pursuant to which Fuzhou Shangsheng Investment Limited* （福州上盛投資有限公司） conditionally agreed to acquire 80% of the issued share capital of ZQ Zhengda Tianyuan Development (the "Jinan Zhangqiu project"). ZQ Zhengda Tianyuan Development was incorporated in the PRC with limited liability in 2014. It is principally engaged in property development and has completed the development of three projects in Zhangqiu district of Jinan City with an aggregate area of 241,109 square metres. These projects involve the construction of relocation housings and other residential buildings in Zhangqiu district. All construction work of these projects has been completed. Subsequent to the announcement of the Fujian Pingtan project, the Board targets to further enhance its existing property development business by way of acquisition. The Board in substance aims at acquiring the land to increase its land bank in economically vibrant cities where the residential property markets are of promising prospects. The aforementioned land is located in Zhangqiu district of Jinan City and the Board is optimistic about the prospects of Jinan's residential property market. - I-24 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP The Directors consider that the acquisition can enhance the long-term growth potentials of the Group leveraging on the expertise of the Group's management team and Mr. Lin's strong presence in the PRC property market. Contingent liabilities As at 31 December 2017, the group has issued guarantees to banks to secure the mortgage arrangement of property buyers. The outstanding guarantees to the banks amounted to $505,205,000 (2016: HK$Nil), which will be terminated upon the completion of the transfer procedures with the buyers in respect of the legal title of the properties. The directors do not consider it probable that the group will sustain a loss under these guarantees as the bank has the rights to sell the property and recovers the outstanding loan balance from the sale proceeds if the property buyers default payment. The group has not recognised any deferred income in respect of these guarantees as its fair value is considered to be minimal by the directors. Foreign exchange risk The functional currency of the Company and its major subsidiaries is RMB, in which most of their transactions and assets are denominated. The Group has exposure to USD exchange risk arising from its bonds in an amount of US$135.0 million issued during the year. The Group has not taken any measures to hedge the foreign currency exposure currently but will monitor closely the situation and review such a need from time to time. Review of Operations In 2017, the real estate market continued to focus on the top 100 property enterprises under the macroeconomic control. The Chinese government proposed to accelerate the establishment of housing system such as "multi-agent supply", "multi-channel protection" and "lease/purchase option" so as to maintain the continuity and stability of the control policies imposed on the real estate market. The government has strived to perfect an effective mechanism to promote the steady and healthy development of the real estate market in the long run. The Group's principal activities are property development and property investment. During the year under review, none of the Group's properties were leased out or sold and there was no progress in respect of the Group's Yifu Land development project in Shenyang. The Group will continue holding the investment properties for capital appreciation, and will actively seek commercial opportunities at the same time to lease out the investment properties or carry out cooperation so as to contribute income and cash flow to the Group as soon as possible. The Group will pay close attention to the changes in policies, economic environment and property market, actively vitalize the Group's assets to obtain - I-25 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP new financial resources by leveraging on the extensive experience and expertise of Sansheng Group in real estate sector, and participate in land auction or acquire quality land projects so as to achieve rapid growth in revenue and profitability. Property Investment Harbin property In January 2018, a company in Harbin under the Group and a subsidiary of Gome Retail Holdings Limited (Formerly known as: Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Limited) entered into a leasing agreement in respect of the leasing out of the whole commercial property. Qingdao property The Group is still proactively negotiating with several merchants on the matter regarding the leasing of Qingdao property, and striving to enter into a leasing agreement in the near term with an expectation to raise the profit contribution from its investment properties to the Group. Hong Kong property The investment property portfolio of the Group comprises certain units of industrial building in Hong Kong. The Group is proactively considering leasing or selling those units of industrial building in Hong Kong Property Development The Yifu Land The Yifu Land located in Shenyang is currently the Group's commercial property project under development. Based on the master layout plan submitted to the relevant planning bureau in 2013, the Group planned to develop a commercial complex with a three-level basement consisting of retail shops, offices, service apartments and car parking spaces with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 186,065 square metres on the Yifu Land. Final approval for the master layout plan has not yet been obtained, mainly due to a number of issues which the Group and the government are still working together for a resolution. Notwithstanding the delay in getting final approval for the master layout plan, the Group has received acknowledgement from the relevant government department that the delay was not caused by the Group and therefore they will continue to provide assistance to the Group and work with other relevant authorities to resolve these problems. On the other hand, the market research and consultancy company engaged by the Group has submitted a report expressing its recommendations and advice on the market and product positioning of the Yifu Land. The Board will take into account the recommendations from such consultancy company and communicate - I-26 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP with local government authorities on matters in respect of the target of the project plan and product types as soon as possible. The Board will also strive to obtain approvals on project adjustment and construction permits from the local government as soon as practicable. Fujian Pingtan project and Jinan Zhangqiu project The Group has obtained the Fujian Pingtan project and the Jinan Zhangqiu project through acquisition of 90% and 80% of the issued share capital of HK Zhong Sheng Property and ZQ Zhengda Tianyuan Development, respectively. The preliminary construction work of such projects has been progressing smoothly and the Group has filed the master layout plan thereof with the government. Preliminary development plan of the Pingtan Land The Company intended to develop the Pingtan Land (a parcel of land of approximately 75,500.41 sqm and a parcel of land of approximately 122,122 sqm, both located at Pingtan County, Fujian Province, the PRC) into a 3-phase project, including villas, high-rise residential towers, condominiums, and commercial and basement car park lots. It is expected that the three phases will be developed over a span of four to five years. The main potential buyers will be home buyers and locals residing around the Pingtan Area. Set out below is the preliminary development plan of the Pingtan Land, which is subject to adjustment based on results of detailed feasibility study to be conducted by the Company. The phase one development will consist of villas, high-rise residential towers, basement car park lots and shops. The pre-sales of the townhouses will commence in mid-September 2018, covering a gross floor area of approximately 17,280 sqm and is expected to sell at approximately RMB20,000 per sqm. The pre-sales of the high-rise residential towers will commence in October 2018, covering an estimated gross floor area of high-rise residential towers of approximately 288,489 sqm and is expected to sell at approximately RMB15,000 per sqm. The estimated gross floor area of commercial area is 25,000 sqm and is expected to sell at approximately RMB20,000 per sqm. The phase two development will consist of townhouses and high-rise residential towers. The pre-sales of the townhouses is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020, covering an estimated gross floor area of approximately 33,638 sqm, and is expected to sell for approximately RMB24,000 per sqm. The estimated gross floor area of high-rise residential towers is approximately 69,050 sqm, and is expected to sell at approximately RMB17,500 per sqm. The phase three development wi l l consist of shops and condominiums. The pre-sales of the condominiums will commence in the beginning of 2021, covering an estimated gross floor area of approximately 44,000 sqm, and will be sold at an estimated sale price of RMB11,500 per sqm. The pre-sales of the shops will also commence in the beginning of 2022, covering an estimated gross floor area of approximately 15,200 sqm. - I-27 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP The estimated capital commitment for the Pingtan Land is amounted to approximately RMB6.95 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$8.34 billion), which can be paid by stages according to the progress of the construction work. The Group intends to finance the capital commitment by way of internal resources (such as the revenue generated from the pre-sales of the projects) and/or the Revolving Facility. The Company will be required to obtain a license for planning of construction projects （建設工程規劃許可證）; and construction permits （施工證） before the commencement of the construction and permits for pre-sales prior to the commencement of the pre-sale of the properties. Leveraging on the in-depth knowledge of the Board members in the property development market, the Board considers that there is no foreseeable difficulties in obtaining the aforementioned licenses. Preliminary development plan of the Jinan Land The Company intends to develop the Jinan Land (a parcel of land located in Zhangqiu district of Jinan City with an area of approximately 60,032 sqm for residential use) into multistory westernstyle houses and high-rise residential towers, basement car park lots, activity rooms, and underground storage units. The whole development is expected to comprise three phases to be developed over a span of three years. The main potential buyers are home buyers or locals residing around the Jinan Area. Set out below is the preliminary development plan of the Jinan Land, which is subject to adjustments based on the results of detailed feasibility study to be conducted by the Company. The phase one development will consist of multistory western-style houses, basement car park lots and activity rooms. The pre-sales of the multistory western-style houses will commence in May 2019, covering an estimated gross floor area of approximately 15,500 sqm, and will be sold at an estimated sale price of RMB19,000 per sqm. The phase two development will consist of high-rise residential towers and basement car park lots. The pre-sales of the high-rise residential towers will commence in October 2019, covering an estimated gross floor area of approximately 39,700 sqm, and will be sold at an estimated sale price of RMB18,500 per sqm. The phase three development will consist of high-rise residential towers of 33 storeys. The pre-sales of high-rise residential towers will commence in May 2020, covering an estimated gross floor area of high-rise residential towers of 95,000 sqm, and will be sold at an estimated sale price of RMB18,000 per sqm. The pre-sales of the basement car park lots and activity rooms is expected to commence in May 2020, covering an estimated gross floor area of approximately 55,000 sqm, and will be sold at an estimated sale price of RMB8,500 per sqm. The general plan for the construction of the project has been approved by relevant departments. The site leveling and geological survey work has been completed on the project site. The estimated capital commitment for the Jinan Land is expected to be amounted to approximately RMB2.97 billion (equivalent to approximately - I-28 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP HK$3.564 billion). The Group intends to finance the capital commitment by the internal resources (including but not limited to revenue generated from the pre-sales of the projects) and/or the Revolving Facility. The Company will be required to obtain license for planning of construction projects and construction permits before the commencement of the construction and permits for pre-sales prior to the commencement of the pre-sale of the properties. Leveraging on the Board's experience, expertise and in-depth knowledge of the property development market in the PRC, the Board is of the view that there is not any foreseeable difficulties in obtaining the aforementioned licenses. Land Bank In 2017, the Group acquired 2 parcels of land. The newly acquired land has a total site area of 257,654.41 square metres and a total gross floor area of 830,191.16 square metres, with an average land cost amounting to approximately RMB3,309.37 (excluding underground area). As of 31 December 2017, save for the undeveloped commercial land with a site area of 31,376 square metres and the acquired undeveloped land with a total site area of 257,654.41 square metres, the Group's land bank has a total gross floor area of approximately 830,191.16 square metres. Outlook and Plan Capitalizing on Sansheng Group's brand, capital, professional experience and its excellent workforce, the Group has been actively acquiring quality land for its land bank resources by adhering to its principle of focusing on acquisitions as well as cooperation, and being supported by the participation in public land auctions. Meanwhile, the Group will pursue industrial and real estate integration in order to attain significant enhancement on the number and quality of land acquired. The JV Company established by the Group and Fuzhou Sansheng during the year will provide a new platform for the Group to integrate their resources, capabilities and industry expertise, so as to focus on the development of property development business in the PRC. Following its establishment, the JV Company will participate in residential and commercial property development projects located in economically vibrant cities. All the properties invested in and held by the Group are commercial properties. In order to enhance the returns from the properties and its capitalization, the Group will from time to time review its property portfolio and make every endeavour to increase its rental income. Over the past 30 years, given the rapid urbanization and continual increase in average income per capita brought by the significant economic growth in the PRC, the real estate market has become more maturely developed. The Group believes that the development of such - I-29 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP business will further drive the growth of the Groups in view of the promising residential property market in the PRC. Furthermore, more diversified property portfolio can alleviate the Group's reliance on commercial properties. In the coming year, it is believed that lingering uncertainties in macroscopic policies in respect of the real estate industry promulgated by the government and ever-changing economic environment may give rise to various performances in different real estate market. However, we believe that long-term fundamental factors that fuel the growth in PRC's property market will remain unchanged. Accordingly, in order to develop the PRC's property market, the Group will closely monitor the changes in market conditions and governmental policies, input resources for deeper research and business development, and look for appropriate opportunities through careful selection of investment choices. Riding steadfastly on strategic geographical layout, building of excellent and highly efficient workforce, and development of sophisticated products and quality services, the Group maintains its competitiveness and promising prospect with an expectation to become a leading real estate developer in the PRC with excellent operational efficiency and profitability in the near future. Employees As at 31 December 2017, the Group employed a total of 22 employees, 19 of them were based in Mainland China. Staff costs (excluding directors' emoluments) for the year ended 31 December 2017 amounted to approximately HK$12.2 million (2016: HK$17.1 million). The Group ensures that the pay levels of its employees are competitive and in line with the market trend and its employees are rewarded on a performance related basis within the general framework of the Group's salary and bonus system. IV. FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016 Financial Review Turnover As the Group's investment properties remained vacant throughout the year, no turnover was recorded for the year ended 31 December 2016. However, the Group's main income source during the year continued to be deriving from the provisioning of project management services which is accounted for as other income. Loss/Profit for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Company Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately HK$31.0 million as comparing to a profit of approximately HK$17.2 million in the previous year. During the year, the Group's investment properties continued to remain vacant and did not generate any rental income and the Group's main income source continued to rely on interest income from its - I-30 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP bank deposits and project management services fee from its parent company, Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, before July 2016 and a related company, Lifestyle China Group, after July 2016. The turnaround from last year's profit to loss this year was mainly caused by the provision for impairment in the amount of approximately HK$29.1 million in respect of the Group's 10% unlisted equity investment in the PRC, coupled by expensing, rather than capitalizing as properties under development during the year, the amortised prepaid lease payments of HK$8.4 million with respect to the Yifu Land. Operating Expenses Operating expenses comprised mainly property related expenses and tax, utilities charges, legal and professional fees and rental expenses. The higher operating expenses this year was due mainly to a donation of RMB3.0 million (approximately HK$3.5 million) made to the Harbin local government. Other Income, Gains and Losses These mainly comprised bank interest income and project management services income and net exchange gain. While project management services income remained relatively stable during the year, the increase in other income, gains and losses was attributable to higher exchange gain recorded primarily from translating HKD/USD denominated bank balances to Renminbi, the Company's functional currency, which depreciated for more than 5% during the year. This higher exchange gain however was partly offset by a drop in bank interest income as deposit rates for HKD/USD were much lower than deposit rates for Renminbi in which the Group's bank balances was denominated for most part of last year before they were converted into USD in the second half of last year. Staff Costs Staff costs for the year increased 10.7% to approximately HK$20.9 million which was mainly due to an increase in director's emolument following the appointment of an additional executive director in March 2016. Depreciation and Amortisation The significant increase during the year was a result of charging to the profit and loss account of the amortised prepaid lease payments of HK$8.4 million in respect of the Group's Yifu Land. The same has been capitalized in the past as part of the properties under development. The change in accounting treatment was due to the fact that there has been a long delay in getting approval from the relevant government authorities in respect of the master layout plan and hence prolonged construction work postponement is anticipated. - I-31 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Financial Investments and Net Investment Loss The Group recorded during the year an aggregate investment loss of approximately HK$32.2 million which mainly comprised (i) mark-to market unrealized loss of HK$3.6 million on the Group's listed financial assets; and (ii) provision for impairment in respect of the Group's 10% unlisted equity investment in Shenyang Jiajian Property Development Company Limited ("Jiajian"), amounting to approximately HK$29.1 million. As part of the Group's cash management with an aim to enhance the yield on the cash, the Group started during the year building a small investment portfolio consisting of Hong Kong listed equity securities and as at 31 December 2016, the market value of the investment portfolio was approximately HK$91.2 million. The financial position of Jiajian, in which the Group has been maintaining 10% interest, has been deteriorating in recent years amid the oversupply situation in the commercial property sector in Shenyang. Management is of the view that the operation and financial position of Jiajian is unlikely to turn any better in the foreseeable future and it would be appropriate and prudent to make full impairment provision for this investment. Fair Value Changes on Investment Properties The unrealised fair value loss of HK$0.9 million was from the Group's investment properties situated in Hong Kong, whereas it was an unrealized fair value gain of HK$3.0 million in 2015. Liquidity and Financial Resources As at 31 December 2016, the Group was debt free and had no contracted financial instrument. Fixed deposits and cash and bank balances amounted to approximately HK$414.7 million (2015: HK$533.0 million), of which approximately 86% were held at banks in Hong Kong (2015: 88%) and the remaining approximately 14% were deposited with banks in the PRC (2015: 12%). Approximately 16% of the bank balances are denominated in RMB and the remaining are in USD and HKD. As mentioned above, as part of the Group's cash management, certain cash has been used for purchase of listed equity securities which was worth approximately HK$91.2 million at 31 December 2016. The Group did not have any banking facilities available at 31 December 2016 (2015: nil) but will make appropriate banking facility arrangements when required. Pledge of Assets At 31 December 2016, none of the Group's assets was pledged (2015: none). - I-32 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Capital Expenditure Capital expenditure incurred by the Group for the year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately HK$2.3 million, primarily relating to site preparatory work in respect of the Yifu Land in Shenyang (2015: HK$9.2 million). Material Acquisition, Disposal and Significant Events The Group did not have any material acquisition, disposal or significant event during the year ended 31 December 2016. Contingent Liabilities The Group did not have any material contingent liabilities as at 31 December 2016 (2015: nil). Foreign Exchange Risk The functional currency of the Company and its major subsidiaries is RMB in which most of their transactions and assets are denominated. The Group does not have significant foreign currency transactions which may expose the Group to foreign currency risk, apart from holding certain bank balances and payment of certain administrative expenses which are denominated in USD and HKD. The Group has not taken any measures to hedge the foreign currency exposure but will monitor closely the situation and review from time to time such a need. Review of Operations The Group's principal activities are property development and property investment. During the year under review, none of the Group's properties were leased out or sold and that there was no progress in respect of the Group's Yifu Land development project in Shenyang. Leveraging the management team's extensive experience in property development and project management, the Group continued to provide project management services to connected parties during the year. These services are charged on a cost-plus basis and constitute continuing connected transaction for the Group. Property Investment The Group's portfolio of investment properties includes certain office units/ workshops and a car park space in Hong Kong and two retail properties each in Harbin and Qingdao in mainland China. During the year, no offers received by the Group for renting or buying of the Group's investment properties were attractive enough, both in terms of the price/rental as well as the amount of space they are willing to lease, and hence the properties have been left vacant throughout the - I-33 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP year. While the Group's priority is still to look for buyers for disposing of these investment properties, the Group may consider leasing them out for rental income should attractive offers arise. Property Development The Group's only project under development is still the Yifu Land project in Shenyang and the Group has not secured new project for development purpose during the year. Based on the master layout plan ("MLP") the Group submitted to the relevant Planning Bureau in 2013, the plan was to develop a commercial complex with a three-level basement consisting of retail shops, offices, serviced apartment and car parking spaces on this Yifu Land. Final approval for the MLP has not yet been obtained due to a number of issues which the Group and the local government are still working together for a resolution. Notwithstanding the delay in getting approval for the MLP, the Group has received acknowledgement from the District Government Office that they understand the delay was not caused by the Group and therefore they will continue to lend assistance to the Group and work with other relevant authorities to resolve the problem. Accordingly, the Group will continue to work closely with the relevant government authorities to getting the necessary approvals and permits for commencing construction work. In view of the complexity of the issues involved, there is no guarantee as to the time required to resolve the issues. On the other hand, in view of the change of the competitive landscape in the commercial/retail property market in Shenyang, the Group will take into account the then market conditions and will evaluate again the cost and return on this project before incurring significant development costs. During the year, there was minimal preparation/ development works being carried out on the site as a result. Outlook and Plan In view of the prolonged delay in getting the relevant approval for the MLP for starting the construction work with respect to the Yifu Land, the Group is not under pressure to raising cash for funding the construction works and therefore it may take its time in terms of monetarizing its investment properties on hand. The Group however will continue to look for buyers or tenants so as to maximize to the extent possible returns on these properties. At the same time, the Group will continue utilising its human capital in providing project management services to Lifestyle China Group for generating stable income and cash flow to the Group. While the Group will continue to look for new business opportunities, given the uncertainties in the overall economy and property market in both mainland China and Hong Kong, the Group will remain cautious in terms of seeking expansion or acquisition opportunities. - I-34 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Employees As at 31 December 2016, the Group employed a total 42 employees, 37 of them were based in mainland China. Staff costs (excluding directors' emoluments) for the year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately HK$17.0 million (2015: HK$16.2 million). The Group ensures that the pay levels of its employees are competitive and in line with the market trend and its employees are rewarded on a performance related basis within the general framework of the Group's salary and bonus system. 3. INDEBTEDNESS STATEMENT As at the close of business on 30 September 2019, being the latest practicable date for the purpose of determining this indebtedness of the Enlarged Group prior to the printing of this circular, the Enlarged Group had the following outstanding indebtedness: Borrowings RMB'000 Bank loans and loans from financial institutions Short-term loans - secured 1,311,700 Long-term loans - secured 6,291,989 7,603,689 Loans from a related party - unsecured 2,159,970 Bond payable - secured 1,081,655 - unsecured 188,696 1,270,351 Lease liabilities After the initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019, the Enlarged Group as a lessee is required to recognise interest expense accrued on the outstanding balance of the lease liabilities over the lease term. As at 30 September 2019, the Enlarged Group has lease liabilities with outstanding principal amount of approximately RMB4,826,000. Save as aforementioned and apart from intra-group liabilities, as at the close of business on 30 September 2019, the Enlarged Group did not have any other outstanding borrowings, loan capital issued and outstanding or agreed to be issued, bank overdrafts, - I-35 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP loans or other similar indebtedness, liabilities under acceptances (other than normal trade bills), acceptance credits, debentures, mortgages, charges, finance leases, hire purchase commitments, guarantees or other material contingent liabilities. 4. WORKING CAPITAL The Directors are of the opinion that, taking into account the effects of the Acquisition, the internal resources presently available to the Group, in the absence of unforeseeable circumstances, the Group has sufficient working capital for its present requirements, that is, for at least the next twelve months from the date of this circular. 5. MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Directors were not aware of any material adverse change in the financial or trading position of the Group since 31 December 2018, being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Group were made up. 6. FINANCIAL AND TRADING PROSPECTS OF THE ENLARGED GROUP The Group is principally engaged in property development and sale, and property investment. As disclosed in the interim report for the six months period ended 30 June 2019, the Group has obtained a quality project through acquisition, which has contributed to its land bank and has laid a cornerstone for its property development business in the future. Riding on the substantial experience and professionalism of Sansheng Group Limited which is controlled by Mr. Lin and Ms. Cheng, and adhering to the aim of developing high quality residential products and services to customers, the Group has won market recognition and achieved its performance target. The Group will closely monitor the changes in macroeconomic policies of the China's real estate industry, accelerate the innovation, actively adjust the strategic plan and achieve the development targets with its competitive strengths. The Group intends to actively explore possible business opportunities and strive for a sustainable development while enlarging the income from the existing investment properties, and to conduct more land acquisitions, especially to maintain sufficient land bank in the PRC market. In 2019, the Group acquired additional land parcels by bid, auction and listing or directly from Independent Third Parties and the Acquisition will allow the Group to leverage on Mr. Lin's experience and network in the property market in the PRC, in particular the Fujian Province. It is expected that the Acquisition will further expand its reserve of new high-quality land bank and will further strengthen its revenue stream given certain property projects developed by the Project Companies are expected to complete by the end of 2019. Following the Completion, the Group will continue to be principally engaged in the business of property development and sale, and property investment, and continue to explore the business opportunities which would strengthen profitability under the acceptable risk and expand its reserve of new high-quality land resources. - I-36 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP The following is the text of a report set out on pages II-1 to II-58, received from the Company's reporting accountants, KPMG, Certified Public Accountants, Hong Kong, for the purpose of incorporation in this circular. ACCOUNTANTS' REPORT ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE DIRECTORS OF SANSHENG HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD. Introduction We report on the historical financial information of Time Fortune Investments Limited (the "Target Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Target Group") set out on pages II-4 to II-58, which comprises the combined statements of financial position of the Target Group as at 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and 31 May 2019, the combined statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the combined statements of changes in equity and the combined statements of cash flows, for each of the years ended 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the five months ended 31 May 2019 (the "Relevant Periods"), and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (together, the "Historical Financial Information"). The Historical Financial Information set out on pages II-4 to II-58 forms an integral part of this report, which has been prepared for inclusion in the circular of Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") dated 25 November 2019 (the "Circular") in connection with the proposed acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the Target Company by the Company. Directors' responsibility for Historical Financial Information The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of Historical Financial Information that gives a true and fair view in accordance with the basis of preparation and presentation set out in note 1 to the Historical Financial Information. The Underlying Financial Statements of the Target Group as defined on page II-4, on which the Historical Financial Information is based, were prepared by the directors of the Target Company. The directors of the Target Company are responsible for the preparation of the Underlying Financial Statements that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), and for such internal control as the directors of the Target Company determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the Underlying Financial Statements that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Reporting accountants' responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Historical Financial Information and to report our opinion to you. We conducted our work in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Investment Circular Reporting Engagements 200 "Accountants' Reports on Historical Financial Information in Investment Circulars" issued by the HKICPA. This - II-1 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP standard requires that we comply with ethical standards and plan and perform our work to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Historical Financial Information is free from material misstatement. Our work involved performing procedures to obtain evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the Historical Financial Information. The procedures selected depend on the reporting accountants' judgement, including the assessment of risks of material misstatement of the Historical Financial Information, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the reporting accountants consider internal control relevant to the entity's preparation of Historical Financial Information that give a true and fair view in accordance with the basis of preparation and presentation set out in note 1 to the Historical Financial Information in order to design procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control. Our work also included evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Historical Financial Information. We believe that the evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Opinion In our opinion, the Historical Financial Information gives, for the purpose of the accountants' report, a true and fair view of the Target Group's financial position as at 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and 31 May 2019 and of the Target Group's financial performance and cash flows for the Relevant Periods in accordance with the basis of preparation and presentation set out in note 1 to the Historical Financial Information. Review of stub period corresponding financial information We have reviewed the stub period corresponding financial information of the Target Group which comprises the combined statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the combined statement of changes in equity and the combined statement of cash flows for the five months ended 31 May 2018 and other explanatory information (the "Stub Period Corresponding Financial Information"). The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Stub Period Corresponding Financial Information in accordance with the basis of preparation and presentation set out in note 1 to the Historical Financial Information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Stub Period Corresponding Financial Information based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the HKICPA. A review consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the Stub Period Corresponding Financial - II-2 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Information, for the purpose of the accountants' report, is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of preparation and presentation set out in note 1 to the Historical Financial Information. Report on matters under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Adjustments In preparing the Historical Financial Information, no adjustments to the Underlying Financial Statements as defined on page II-4 have been made. KPMG Certified Public Accountants 8th Floor, Prince's Building 10 Chater Road Central, Hong Kong 25 November 2019 - II-3 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP HISTORICAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Set out below is the Historical Financial Information which forms an integral part of this accountants' report. The combined financial statements of the Target Group for the Relevant Periods, on which the Historical Financial Information is based, were audited by KPMG Huazhen LLP in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing issued by the HKICPA ("Underlying Financial Statements"). - II-4 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Combined statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in Renminbi) Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May note 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) Revenue 4 221,130 1,174,743 1,177,959 268,341 39,770 Cost of sales (196,752) (868,558) (851,995) (117,866) (13,771) Gross profit 24,378 306,185 325,964 150,475 25,999 Net valuation gain on investment property 10 - 9,556 11,509 - 422 Other income/(loss) 5 1,820 660 (11,922) (1,799) 25,585 Selling and marketing expenses (41,439) (73,143) (106,107) (26,468) (32,902) Administrative expenses (17,796) (34,881) (42,586) (9,121) (13,951) (Loss)/profit from operations (33,037) 208,377 176,858 113,087 5,153 Finance costs 6(a) (3,996) - - - - (Loss)/profit before taxation 6 (37,033) 208,377 176,858 113,087 5,153 Income tax 7 5,251 (127,377) (156,326) (77,474) (9,336) (Loss)/profit and total comprehensive income for the year/period (31,782) 81,000 20,532 35,613 (4,183) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Target Company (31,782) 81,000 20,532 35,613 (3,970) Non-controlling interests - - - - (213) (Loss)/profit and total comprehensive income for the year/period (31,782) 81,000 20,532 35,613 (4,183) The accompanying notes form part of the Historical Financial Information. - II-5 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Combined statements of financial position (Expressed in Renminbi) As at As at 31 December 31 May note 2016 2017 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current assets Investment properties 10 - 71,000 114,000 137,000 Property, plant and equipment 11 445,040 443,452 461,958 487,413 Deferred tax assets 21(b) 27,563 27,316 57,104 61,122 472,603 541,768 633,062 685,535 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Current assets Inventories and other contract costs 13 4,182,616 6,139,848 7,416,319 7,885,243 Other receivables 14 332,227 465,084 854,974 1,403,903 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 15 - 2,821 5,273 11,102 Restricted deposits 16 3,676 1,438,430 193,068 151,651 Cash and cash equivalents 17 59,303 327,162 143,449 151,096 4,577,822 8,373,345 8,613,083 9,602,995 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Current liabilities Bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions 18 249,201 1,983,123 2,123,701 2,196,501 Trade and other payables 19 1,832,125 1,289,895 1,979,893 2,038,197 Contract liabilities 20 1,393,966 2,174,701 3,571,716 4,374,602 Current taxation 21(a) 19,985 154,423 334,319 343,449 3,495,277 5,602,142 8,009,629 8,952,749 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ -------- Net current assets 1,082,545 2,771,203 603,454 650,246 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ -------- Total assets less current liabilities 1,555,148 3,312,971 1,236,516 1,335,781 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ - II-6 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP As at As at 31 December 31 May note 2016 2017 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current liabilities Bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions 18 1,600,000 3,222,090 1,115,989 1,214,988 Deferred tax liabilities 21(b) 1,375 6,108 13,595 18,044 1,601,375 3,228,198 1,129,584 1,233,032 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ -------- Net (liabilities)/assets (46,227) 84,773 106,932 102,749 Capital and reserves Share capital 22 30,000 80,000 80,000 30,000 Reserves (76,227) 4,773 25,305 71,335 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Target Company (46,227) 84,773 105,305 101,335 Non-controlling interests - - 1,627 1,414 Total equity (46,227) 84,773 106,932 102,749 The accompanying notes form part of the Historical Financial Information. - II-7 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Combined statements of changes in equity (Expressed in Renminbi) Attributable to equity shareholders of the Target Company (Accumulated losses)/ Non- Share Statutory retained controlling Total capital reserve profits Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (note 22(a)) (note 22(d)) Balance at 1 January 2016 30,000 - (44,445) (14,445) - (14,445) Change in equity for 2016: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (31,782) (31,782) - (31,782) Balance at 31 December 2016 and 1 January 2017 30,000 - (76,227) (46,227) - (46,227) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Changes in equity for 2017: Profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - 81,000 81,000 - 81,000 Appropriation to statutory reserves - 12,729 (12,729) - - - Capital injection (note 22(a)) 50,000 - - 50,000 - 50,000 Balance at 31 December 2017 and 1 January 2018 80,000 12,729 (7,956) 84,773 - 84,773 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Changes in equity for 2018: Profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - 20,532 20,532 - 20,532 Appropriation to statutory reserves - 16,145 (16,145) - - - Acquisition of a subsidiary - - - - 1,627 1,627 Balance at 31 December 2018 80,000 28,874 (3,569) 105,305 1,627 106,932 - II-8 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Attributable to equity shareholders of the Target Company (Accumulated losses)/ Non- Share Capital Statutory retained controlling Total capital reserve reserve profits Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (note 22(a)) (note 22(d)) Balance at 1 January 2018 80,000 - 12,729 (7,956) 84,773 - 84,773 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Changes in equity for the five months ended 31 May 2018: Profit and total comprehensive income for the period - - - 35,613 35,613 - 35,613 Appropriation to statutory reserves - - 4,937 (4,937) - - - Balance at 31 May 2018 (unaudited) 80,000 - 17,666 22,720 120,386 - 120,386 Balance at 1 January 2019 80,000 - 28,874 (3,569) 105,305 1,627 106,932 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Changes in equity for the five months ended 31 May 2019: Loss and total comprehensive income for the period - - - (3,970) (3,970) (213) (4,183) Effect on acquisition of equity interest in a subsidiary (note 22(a)) (50,000) 50,000 - - - - - Balance at 31 May 2019 30,000 50,000 28,874 (7,539) 101,335 1,414 102,749 The accompanying notes form part of the Historical Financial Information. - II-9 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Combined statements of cash flows (Expressed in Renminbi) Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May note 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) Operating activities Cash generated from/(used in) operations 17(b) 267,129 70,967 887,211 (392,612) 72,209 Income tax paid (41,111) (102,637) (133,379) (22,780) (54,816) Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 226,018 (31,670) 753,832 (415,392) 17,393 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Investing activities Payment for the purchase of property, plant and equipment (17,822) (10,535) (25,787) (3,953) (28,987) Payment for acquisition of additional interest in a joint operation 12(b) - (102,130) - - - Withdrawal of wealth management product 17,374 - - - - Placement of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - (2,346) (4,652) (4,652) (6,450) Withdrawal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Interest received Net cash used in investing activities Financing activities - - 2,200 - 621 129 689 444 41 200 (319) (114,322) (27,795) (8,564) (34,616) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Capital element of lease rentals paid 17(c) (2,495) (2,995) (2,995) (1,248) (1,248) Proceeds from bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions 17(c) 2,190,135 3,661,265 572,600 926,430 1,045,000 Repayment of bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions 17(c) (2,202,157) (1,609,700) (2,588,123) (1,951,932) (923,201) Placement of restricted deposits - (1,719,933) - - - Withdrawal of restricted deposits - 285,953 1,433,980 1,433,980 - Capital injections from shareholders 20,000 50,000 - - - Interest and other borrowing cost paid 17(c) (220,022) (250,739) (325,212) (106,746) (95,681) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (214,539) 413,851 (909,750) 300,484 24,870 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,160 267,859 (183,713) (123,472) 7,647 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 48,143 59,303 327,162 327,162 143,449 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December/31 May 17(a) 59,303 327,162 143,449 203,690 151,096 The accompanying notes form part of the Historical Financial Information. - II-10 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Notes to the Historical Financial Information (Expressed in Renminbi and unless otherwise indicated) 1 Basis of preparation and presentation of Historical Financial Information Pursuant to the announcement dated 27 September 2019 (the "Announcement"), Total Prestige Holdings Limited (the "Purchaser"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a sale and purchase agreement to conditionally acquire the entire issued share capital of Time Fortune Investments Limited (the "Target Company") from Mega Regal Limited ("Mega Regal" or "Vendor") which is controlled by Mr. Lin Rongbin. The Target Company was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") on 31 May 2019 and is an investment holding company which has not carried on any business since the date of its incorporation save for the reorganisation below. The Target Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Target Group") are principally engaged in property investment and development and sales of commercial properties and residential properties in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") (the "Relevant Businesses"). Prior to the incorporation of the Target Company, the Relevant Businesses were conducted through four domestic project companies established in the PRC, namely Fujian Shengchuang Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., Fuzhou Hongsheng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., Zhangzhou Deyousheng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and Fujian Tianren Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., all of which are indirectly controlled by Mr. Lin Rongbin. To facilitate the Purchaser's proposed acquisition of the Target Company, the Target Group underwent a reorganisation (the "Reorganisation") as disclosed in the section headed "Information on the Target Group" in the Circular. Upon completion of the Reorganisation on 30 September 2019, the Target Company became the holding company of the Target Group. Prior to and after the Reorganisation, the companies now comprising the Target Group were under the common control of Mr. Lin Rongbin. The control is not transitory and, consequently, there was a continuation of risks and benefits to Mr. Lin Rongbin. Accordingly, the Reorganisation is treated as a combination of businesses under common control, and the Historical Financial Information has been prepared and presented using the merger basis of accounting as if the Target Group has always been in existence throughout the Relevant Periods. The net assets of the companies now comprising the Target Group are combined using the existing book values from the perspective of Mr. Lin Rongbin. The combined statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, combined statements of changes in equity and combined statements of cash flows of the Target Group for the Relevant Periods include the financial performance and cash flows of the companies now comprising the Target Group as if the current group structure had been in existence and remained unchanged throughout the Relevant Periods. The combined statements of financial position of the Target Group as at 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and 31 May 2019 as set out in this report have been prepared to present the financial position of the companies now comprising the Target Group as at those dates as if the current group structure had been in existence as at the respective dates. Intra-group balances and transactions are eliminated in full in preparing the Historical Financial Information. As of the date of this report, no audited financial statements have been prepared for the Target Company, as it is not subject to statutory audit requirement under relevant rules and regulations in the jurisdiction of incorporation. - II-11 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Upon completion of the Reorganisation and as at the date of this report, the Target Company has direct or indirect interests in the following subsidiaries, all of which are private companies: Particular of Date and place of registered capital/ incorporation/ issued and Proportion of Principal Statutory Name of company established paid-up capital ownership interest activity auditors Held by the Target Held by a Company subsidiary Sheng Zhen Company Limited 17 July 2019 HKD100/HKD100 100% - Investment (a) （盛瑧有限公司） Hong Kong holding Fuzhou Shengzhen Investment 8 August 2019 RMB250,000,000/ - 100% Investment (a) Co., Ltd.**（福州盛臻投資有限公 Fuzhou RMBNil holding 司） Fujian Shengchuang Real Estate 22 November 2013 RMB10,526,300/ - 95% Real estate (c) Development Co., Ltd.**（福建盛 Fuzhou RMB10,000,000 development 創房地產開發有限公司）("Fujian Shengchuang") Fujian Tianren Real Estate 25 May 2017 RMB20,000,000/ - 90% Real estate (b) Development Co., Ltd.**（福建天 Ningde RMBNil development 壬房地產開發有限公司）("Fujian Tianren") Fuzhou Shengchun Investment 11 December 2018 RMB10,000,000/ - 100%* Investment (b) Co., Ltd.**（福州盛淳投資有限公 Fuzhou RMBNil holding 司）("Fuzhou Shengchun") Fuzhou Hongsheng Real Estate 17 November 2016 RMB50,000,000/ - 100% Real estate (c) Development Co., Ltd.**（福州宏 Fuzhou RMB50,000,000 development 盛房地產開發有限公司）("Fuzhou Hongsheng") Fuzhou Great Stone Investment 12 December 2018 RMB10,000,000/ - 100% Investment (a) Limited**（福州盛石投資有限公司） Fuzhou RMBNil holding Fuzhou Shengxin Investment 18 April 2019 RMB10,000,000/ - 100% Investment (a) Limited**（福州盛信投資有限公司） Fuzhou RMBNil holding Chengdu Xinshenghe Property 13 May 2019 RMB10,000,000/ - 100% Real estate (a) Development Limited**（成都欣 Chengdu RMBNil development 盛和房地產開發有限公司） Fuzhou Shengde Investment 20 May 2019 RMB10,000,000/ - 100% Investment (a) Limited**（福州盛德投資有限公司） Fuzhou RMBNil holding Xiamen Shengchuang Property 23 May 2019 RMB100,000,000/ - 100% Real estate (a) Limited**（廈門盛創置業有限公司） Xiamen RMBNil development Fujian Ningsheng Property 28 May 2019 RMB10,000,000/ - 100% Real estate (a) Development Limited**（福建寧 Ningde RMBNil development 盛房地產開發有限公司） Fuzhou Shengkang Investment 25 April 2019 RMB10,000,000/ - 100% Investment (a) Limited**（福州盛康投資有限公司） Fuzhou RMBNil holding Fuzhou Shengting Investment 30 May 2019 RMB10,000,000/ - 100% Investment (a) Limited**（福州盛庭投資有限公司） Fuzhou RMBNil holding Qingdao Shengchuang Investment 27 June 2019 RMB100,000,000/ - 100% Investment (a) Limited**（青島盛創投資有限公司） Qingdao RMBNil holding Chengdu Xiangshenghe Property 27 June 2019 RMB10,000,000/ - 100% Real estate (a) Development Limited**（成都祥 Chengdu RMBNil development 盛和房地產開發有限公司） Qingdao Shengbin Investment 26 July 2019 RMB100,000,000/ - 100% Investment (a) Limited**（青島盛濱投資有限公司） Qingdao RMBNil holding Fujian Dasheng Property 10 July 2019 RMB10,000,000/ - 100% Real estate (a) Development Limited**（福建達 Ningde RMBNil development 盛房地產開發有限公司） Xiamen Sansheng Real Estate 28 April 2014 RMB150,000,000/ - 100% Investment (b) Co., Ltd.**（廈門三盛置業有限公 Xiamen RMB20,000,000 holding 司）("Xiamen Sansheng") Shanghai Shengqiu Industrial 26 July 2019 RMB1,000,000/ - 100% Real estate (a) Development Co., Ltd.**（上海盛 Shanghai RMBNil development 丘實業發展有限公司） - II-12 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Pursuant to certain contractual arrangements, Yiwu Chunchun Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)** （義烏淳醇投資管理合夥企業（有限合夥）） ("Yiwu Chunchun"), an independent third party, holds 20% of ownership interests in Fuzhou Shengchun which is subject to a guaranteed return from this shareholdings and shall be purchased by Fujian Shengchuang upon the end of the investment period. As such, the investment in Fuzhou Shengchun by Yiwu Chunchun is treated as a debt and no non-controlling interest with respect to the independent third party is accounted for.

Notes:

("Yiwu Chunchun"), an independent third party, holds 20% of ownership interests in Fuzhou Shengchun which is subject to a guaranteed return from this shareholdings and shall be purchased by Fujian Shengchuang upon the end of the investment period. As such, the investment in Fuzhou Shengchun by Yiwu Chunchun is treated as a debt and no non-controlling interest with respect to the independent third party is accounted for. Notes: At the date of the report, no audited financial statements have been prepared for these entities, as they were newly incorporated companies and have not carried on any business since the date of incorporation. At the date of the report, no audited financial statements have been prepared for these entities, as they are not subject to audit requirements under the relevant rules and regulations in the jurisdiction of incorporation. The statutory auditors of these entities are Fujian Junzheng Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd.** （福建鈞正會計師事務所有限公司） during the Relevant Periods.

The English translation of the company names is for reference only. The official names of the companies are in Chinese. All companies now comprising the Target Group have adopted 31 December as their financial year end date. The Historical Financial Information has been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") which collective term includes all applicable individual HKFRSs, Hong Kong Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the HKICPA. Further details of the significant accounting policies adopted are set out in note 2. The HKICPA has issued a number of new and revised HKFRSs. For the purpose of preparing this Historical Financial Information, the Target Group has adopted all applicable new and revised HKFRSs that are effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 throughout the Relevant Periods, including HKFRS 9, Financial instruments, HKFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers and HKFRS 16, Lease. The revised and new accounting standards and interpretations issued but not yet effective for the accounting year beginning 1 January 2019 which the Target Group has not early adopted are set out in note 29. The Historical Financial Information also complies with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The accounting policies set out below have been applied consistently to all periods presented in the Historical Financial Information. The Stub Period Corresponding Financial Information has been prepared in accordance with the same basis of preparation and presentation adopted in respect of the Historical Financial Information. 2 Significant accounting policies Basis of measurement The measurement basis used in the preparation of the Historical Financial Information is the historical cost basis except that the following assets are stated at their fair value as explained in the accounting policies set out below: investment properties (see note 2(d)); and

financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. - II-13 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP The functional currency of the Target Company is Hong Kong dollar ("HKD"). The Historical Financial Information presented in RMB have been rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise indicated. Use of estimates and judgments The preparation of Historical Financial Information in conformity with HKFRSs requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods. Judgements made by management in the application of HKFRSs that have significant effect on the Historical Financial Information and major sources of estimation uncertainty are discussed in note 3. Interests in other entities Subsidiaries and non-controlling interests Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Target Group. The Target Group controls an entity when it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. When assessing whether the Target Group has power, only substantive rights (held by the Target Group and other parties) are considered. An investment in a subsidiary is included in the Historical Financial Information from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. Intra-group balances, transactions and cash flows and any unrealised profits arising from intra-group transactions are eliminated in full in preparing the Historical Financial Information. Unrealised losses resulting from intra-group transactions are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment. Non-controlling interests represent the equity in a subsidiary not attributable directly or indirectly to the Target Company, and in respect of which the Target Group has not agreed any additional terms with the holders of those interests which would result in the Target Group as a whole having a contractual obligation in respect of those interests that meets the definition of a financial liability. For each business combination, the Target Group can elect to measure any non-controlling interests either at fair value or at the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the subsidiary's net identifiable assets. Non-controlling interests are presented in the combined statement of financial position within equity, separately from equity attributable to the equity shareholders of the Target Company. Non-controlling interests in the results of the Target Group are presented on the face of the combined statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income as an allocation of the total profit or loss and total comprehensive income for the year/period between non-controlling interests and the equity shareholders of the Target Company. Loans from holders of non-controlling interests and other contractual obligation towards these holders are presented as financial liabilities in the combined statement of financial position in accordance with notes 2(k) or 2(l) depending on the nature of the liability. Changes in the Target Group's interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions, whereby adjustments are made to the amounts of controlling and non-controlling interests within combined equity to reflect the change in relative interests, but no adjustments are made to goodwill and no gain or loss is recognised. - II-14 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP When the Target Group loses control of a subsidiary, it is accounted for as a disposal of the entire interest in that subsidiary, with a resulting gain or loss being recognised in profit or loss. Any interest retained in that former subsidiary at the date when control is lost is recognised at fair value and this amount is regarded as the fair value on initial recognition of a financial asset or, when appropriate, the cost on initial recognition of an investment in an associate or a joint venture. Joint operations Joint operations are joint arrangements in which the parties with joint control have rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities relating to the arrangement. The activities of a joint operations are primarily designed for the provision of output to the parties to the arrangement, indicating that: the parties have the rights to substantially all the economic benefits of the assets of the arrangement; and

all liabilities are satisfied by the joint participants through their purchase of that output. This indicates that, in substance, the joint participants have an obligation for the liabilities of the arrangement. The Historical Financial Information of the Target Group include its share of the assets in joint operations, together with its share of the liabilities, revenues and expenses arising jointly or otherwise form those operations and its revenue derived from the sales of its share of output from the joint operation. All such amounts are measured in accordance with the terms of each arrangement, which are usually in proportion to the Group's interest in the joint operation. Investment properties Investment properties are land and/or buildings which are owned or held under a leasehold interest (see note 2(f)) to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation. These include land held for a currently undetermined future use and property that is being constructed or developed for future use as investment property. Investment properties are stated at fair value, unless they are still in the course of construction or development at the end of the reporting period and their fair value cannot be reliably measured at that time. Any gain or loss arising from a change in fair value or from the retirement or disposal of an investment property is recognised in profit or loss. Rental income from investment properties is accounted for as described in note 2(q)(ii). Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses (see note 2(g)). Depreciation is calculated to write off the cost of items of property, plant and equipment, less their estimated residual value, if any, using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives as follows: - Leasehold improvements 3 years - Other properties leased for own use 2-3 years - Equipment and motor vehicles 3-5 years Both the useful life of an asset and its residual value, if any, are reviewed annually. Gains or losses arising from the retirement or disposal of an item of property, plant and equipment are determined as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the item and are recognised in profit or loss on the date of retirement or disposal. - II-15 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Construction in progress represents buildings and property and plant under construction, and is stated at cost less impairment losses (see note 2(g)). Cost comprises direct costs of construction. Capitalisation of these costs ceases and the construction in progress is transferred to property and plant when substantially all of the activities necessary to prepare the assets for their intended use are complete. No depreciation is provided in respect of construction in progress until it is substantially completed and ready for its intended use. Leased assets At inception of a contract, the Target Group assesses whether the contract is, or contains, a lease. A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to direct the use of the identified asset and to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from that use. As a lessee Where the contract contains lease component(s) and non-lease component(s), the Target Group has elected not to separate non-lease components and accounts for each lease component and any associated non-lease components as a single lease component for all leases. At the lease commencement date, the Target Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, except for short-term leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets which, for the Target Group are primarily laptops and office furniture. When the Target Group enters into a lease in respect of a low-value asset, the Target Group decides whether to capitalise the lease on a lease-by-lease basis. The lease payments associated with those leases which are not capitalised are recognised as an expense on a systematic basis over the lease term. Where the lease is capitalised, the lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, using a relevant incremental borrowing rate. After initial recognition, the lease liability is measured at amortised cost and interest expense is calculated using the effective interest method. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are not included in the measurement of the lease liability and hence are charged to profit or loss in the accounting period in which they are incurred. The right-of-use asset recognised when a lease is capitalised is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability plus any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, and any initial direct costs incurred. Where applicable, the cost of the right-of-use assets also includes an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, discounted to their present value, less any lease incentives received. The right-of-use asset is subsequently stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses (see notes 2(e) and 2(g)(iii)), except for the following types of right-of-use asset: right-of-use assets that meet the definition of investment property are carried at fair value in accordance with note 2(d); and

assets that meet the definition of investment property are carried at fair value in accordance with note 2(d); and right-of-use assets related to interests in leasehold land where the interest in the land is held as inventory are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value in accordance with note 2(h). The lease liability is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, or there is a change in the Target Group's estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or there is a change arising from the reassessment of whether the Target Group will be reasonably certain to exercise a purchase, extension or termination option. When the lease liability is remeasured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset, or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero. - II-16 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP The Target Group presents right-of-use assets that do not meet the definition of investment property and inventory in "property, plant and equipment" and presents lease liabilities in "trade and other payables". As a lessor When the Target Group acts as a lessor, it determines at lease inception whether each lease is a finance lease or an operating lease. A lease is classified as a finance lease if it transfers substantially all the risks and rewards incidental to the ownership of an underlying assets to the lessee. If this is not the case, the lease is classified as an operating lease. When a contract contains lease and non-lease components, the Target Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each component on a relative stand-alone selling price basis. The rental income from operating leases is recognised in accordance with note 2(q)(ii). When the Target Group is an intermediate lessor, the sub-leases are classified as a finance lease or as an operating lease with reference to the right-of-use asset arising from the head lease. If the head lease is a short-term lease to which the Target Group applies the exemption described in note 2(f)(i), then the Target Group classifies the sub-lease as an operating lease. Credit losses and impairment of assets Credit losses from financial instruments and lease receivables The Target Group recognises a loss allowance for expected credit losses (ECLs) on the following items: financial assets measured at amortised cost (including cash and cash equivalents, restricted deposits, trade and other receivables); and

lease receivables. Financial assets measured at fair value like units in trust protection funds are not subject to the ECL assessment. Measurement of ECLs ECLs are a probability-weighted estimate of credit losses. Credit losses are measured as the present value of all expected cash shortfalls (i.e. the difference between the cash flows due to the Target Group in accordance with the contract and the cash flows that the Target Group expects to receive). The expected cash shortfalls are discounted using the following discount rates where the effect of discounting is material: fixed-rate financial assets, trade and other receivables: effective interest rate determined at initial recognition or an approximation thereof;

financial assets, trade and other receivables: effective interest rate determined at initial recognition or an approximation thereof; variable-rate financial assets: current effective interest rate;

financial assets: current effective interest rate; lease receivables: discount rate used in the measurement of the lease receivables. The maximum period considered when estimating ECLs is the maximum contractual period over which the Target Group is exposed to credit risk. In measuring ECLs, the Target Group takes into account reasonable and supportable information that is available without undue cost or effort. This includes information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions. - II-17 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP ECLs are measured on either of the following bases: 12-month ECLs: these are losses that are expected to result from possible default events within the 12 months after the reporting date; and

ECLs: these are losses that are expected to result from possible default events within the 12 months after the reporting date; and lifetime ECLs: these are losses that are expected to result from all possible default events over the expected lives of the items to which the ECL model applies. Loss allowances for trade receivables and lease receivables are always measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECLs. ECLs on these financial assets are estimated using a provision matrix based on the Target Group's historical credit loss experience, adjusted for factors that are specific to the debtors and an assessment of both the current and forecast general economic conditions at the reporting date. For all other financial instruments, the Target Group recognises a loss allowance equal to 12-month ECLs unless there has been a significant increase in credit risk of the financial instrument since initial recognition, in which case the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECLs. Significant increases in credit risk In assessing whether the credit risk of a financial instrument has increased significantly since initial recognition, the Target Group compares the risk of default occurring on the financial instrument assessed at the reporting date with that assessed at the date of initial recognition. In making this reassessment, the Target Group considers that a default event occurs when the borrower is unlikely to pay its credit obligations to the Target Group in full, without recourse by the Target Group to actions such as realising security (if any is held). The Target Group considers both quantitative and qualitative information that is reasonable and supportable, including historical experience and forward-looking information that is available without undue cost or effort. In particular, the following information is taken into account when assessing whether credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition: failure to make payments of principal or interest on their contractually due dates;

an actual or expected significant deterioration in a financial instrument's external or internal credit rating (if available);

an actual or expected significant deterioration in the operating results of the debtor; and

existing or forecast changes in the technological, market, economic or legal environment that have a significant adverse effect on the debtor's ability to meet its obligation to the Target Group. Depending on the nature of the financial instruments, the assessment of a significant increase in credit risk is performed on either an individual basis or a collective basis. When the assessment is performed on a collective basis, the financial instruments are grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics, such as past due status and credit risk ratings. ECLs are remeasured at each reporting date to reflect changes in the financial instrument's credit risk since initial recognition. Any change in the ECL amount is recognised as an impairment gain or loss in profit or loss. The Target Group recognises an impairment gain or loss for all financial instruments with a corresponding adjustment to their carrying amount through a loss allowance account, except for investments in debt securities that are measured at FVOCI (recycling), for which the loss allowance is recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in the fair value reserve (recycling). - II-18 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Basis of calculation of interest income Interest income is calculated based on the gross carrying amount of the financial asset unless the financial asset is credit-impaired, in which case interest income is calculated based on the amortised cost (i.e. the gross carrying amount less loss allowance) of the financial asset. At each reporting date, the Target Group assesses whether a financial asset is credit-impaired. A financial asset is credit-impaired when one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset have occurred. Evidence that a financial asset is credit-impaired includes the following observable events: significant financial difficulties of the debtor;

a breach of contract, such as a default or delinquency in interest or principal payments;

it becoming probable that the borrower will enter into bankruptcy or other financial reorganisation;

significant changes in the technological, market, economic or legal environment that have an adverse effect on the debtor; or

the disappearance of an active market for a security because of financial difficulties of the issuer. Write-off policy The gross carrying amount of a financial asset or lease receivable is written off (either partially or in full) to the extent that there is no realistic prospect of recovery. This is generally the case when the Target Group determines that the debtor does not have assets or sources of income that could generate sufficient cash flows to repay the amounts subject to the write-off. Subsequent recoveries of an asset that was previously written off are recognised as a reversal of impairment in profit or loss in the period in which the recovery occurs. Credit losses from financial guarantees issued Financial guarantees are contracts that require the issuer (i.e. the guarantor) to make specified payments to reimburse the beneficiary of the guarantee (the "holder") for a loss the holder incurs because a specified debtor fails to make payment when due in accordance with the terms of a debt instrument. Financial guarantees issued are initially recognised within "trade and other payables" at fair value, which is determined by reference to fees charged in an arm's length transaction for similar services, when such information is obtainable, or to interest rate differentials, by comparing the actual rates charged by lenders when the guarantee is made available with the estimated rates that lenders would have charged, had the guarantees not been available, where reliable estimates of such information can be made. Where consideration is received or receivable for the issuance of the guarantee, the consideration is recognised in accordance with the Target Group's policies applicable to that category of asset. Where no such consideration is received or receivable, an immediate expense is recognised in profit or loss. Subsequent to initial recognition, the amount initially recognised as deferred income is amortised in profit or loss over the term of the guarantee as income from financial guarantees issued. The Target Group monitors the risk that the specified debtor will default on the contract and recognises a provision when ECLs on the financial guarantees are determined to be higher than the amount carried in "trade and other payables" in respect of the guarantees (i.e. the amount initially recognised, less accumulated amortisation). - II-19 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP To determine ECLs, the Target Group considers changes in the risk of default of the specified debtor since the issuance of the guarantee. A 12-month ECL is measured unless the risk that the specified debtor will default has increased significantly since the guarantee is issued, in which case a lifetime ECL is measured. The same definition of default and the same assessment of significant increase in credit risk as described in note 2(g)(i) apply. As the Target Group is required to make payments only in the event of a default by the specified debtor in accordance with the terms of the instrument that is guaranteed, an ECL is estimated based on the expected payments to reimburse the holder for a credit loss that it incurs less any amount that the Target Group expects to receive from the holder of the guarantee, the specified debtor or any other party. The amount is then discounted using the current risk-free rate adjusted for risks specific to the cash flows. Impairment of other non-current assets Internal and external sources of information are reviewed at the end of each reporting period to identify indications that property, plant and equipment, including right-of-use assets may be impaired or, an impairment loss previously recognised no longer exists or may have decreased. If any such indication exists, the asset's recoverable amount is estimated. Calculation of recoverable amount

The recoverable amount of an asset is the greater of its fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. Where an asset does not generate cash inflows largely independent of those from other assets, the recoverable amount is determined for the smallest group of assets that generates cash inflows independently (i.e. a cash-generating unit).

The recoverable amount of an asset is the greater of its fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. Where an asset does not generate cash inflows largely independent of those from other assets, the recoverable amount is determined for the smallest group of assets that generates cash inflows independently (i.e. a cash-generating unit). Recognition of impairment losses

An impairment loss is recognised in profit or loss if the carrying amount of an asset, or the cash-generating unit to which it belongs, exceeds its recoverable amount. Impairment losses recognised in respect of cash-generating units are to reduce the carrying amount of the other assets in the unit (or group of units) on a pro rata basis, except that the carrying value of an asset will not be reduced below its individual fair value less costs of disposal (if measurable) or value in use (if determinable).

An impairment loss is recognised in profit or loss if the carrying amount of an asset, or the cash-generating unit to which it belongs, exceeds its recoverable amount. Impairment losses recognised in respect of cash-generating units are to reduce the carrying amount of the other assets in the unit (or group of units) on a pro rata basis, except that the carrying value of an asset will not be reduced below its individual fair value less costs of disposal (if measurable) or value in use (if determinable). Reversals of impairment losses

In respect of assets other than goodwill, an impairment loss is reversed if there has been a favourable change in the estimates used to determine the recoverable amount.

A reversal of an impairment loss is limited to the asset's carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised in prior years. Reversals of impairment losses are credited to profit or loss in the year in which the reversals are recognised. - II-20 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Inventories and other contract costs Inventories Inventories in respect of property development activities are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Cost and net realisable values are determined as follows: Property held for sale and under development for sale

The cost of properties under development for sale comprises specifically identified cost, including the acquisition cost of land, aggregate cost of development, materials and supplies, wages and other direct expenses, an appropriate proportion of overheads and borrowing costs capitalised (see note 2(r)). Net realisable value represents the estimated selling price less estimated costs of completion and costs to be incurred in selling the property.

The cost of properties under development for sale comprises specifically identified cost, including the acquisition cost of land, aggregate cost of development, materials and supplies, wages and other direct expenses, an appropriate proportion of overheads and borrowing costs capitalised (see note 2(r)). Net realisable value represents the estimated selling price less estimated costs of completion and costs to be incurred in selling the property. Completed property held for sale

The cost of completed properties held for sale comprises all costs of purchase, costs of conversion and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. In the case of completed properties developed by the Target Group, cost is determined by apportionment of the total development costs for that development project, attributable to the unsold properties. Net realisable value represents the estimated selling price less costs to be incurred in selling the property. When inventories are sold, the carrying amount of those inventories is recognised as an expense in the period in which the related revenue is recognised. The amount of any write-down of inventories to net realisable value and all losses of inventories are recognised as an expense in the period the write-down or loss occurs. The amount of any reversal of any write-down of inventories is recognised as a reduction in the amount of inventories recognised as an expense in the period in which the reversal occurs. Other contract costs Other contract costs are either the incremental costs of obtaining a contract with a customer or the costs to fulfil a contract with a customer which are not capitalised as inventory (see note 2(h)(i)) or property, plant and equipment (see note 2(e)). Incremental costs of obtaining a contract are those costs that the Target Group incurs to obtain a contract with a customer that it would not have incurred if the contract had not been obtained e.g. an incremental sales commission. Incremental costs of obtaining a contract are capitalised when incurred if the costs relate to revenue which will be recognised in a future reporting period and the costs are expected to be recovered. Other costs of obtaining a contract are expensed when incurred. Costs to fulfil a contract are capitalised if the costs relate directly to an existing contract or to a specifically identifiable anticipated contract; generate or enhance resources that will be used to provide goods or services in the future; and are expected to be recovered. Costs that relate directly to an existing contract or to a specifically identifiable anticipated contract may include direct labour, direct materials, allocations of costs, costs that are explicitly chargeable to the customer and other costs that are incurred only because the Target Group entered into the contract (for example, payments to sub-contractors). Other costs of fulfilling a contract, which are not capitalised as inventory or property, plant and equipment, are expensed as incurred. - II-21 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Capitalised contract costs are stated at cost less accumulated amortisation and impairment losses. Impairment losses are recognised to the extent that the carrying amount of the contract cost asset exceeds the net of (i) remaining amount of consideration that the Target Group expects to receive in exchange for the goods or services to which the asset relates, less (ii) any costs that relate directly to providing those goods or services that have not yet been recognised as expenses. Amortisation of capitalised contract costs is charged to profit or loss when the revenue to which the asset relates is recognised. The accounting policy for revenue recognition is set out in note 2(q). Contract liabilities A contract liability is recognised when the customer pays consideration before the Target Group recognises the related revenue (see note 2(q)). A contract liability would also be recognised if the Target Group has an unconditional right to receive consideration before the Target Group recognises the related revenue. In such cases, a corresponding receivable would also be recognised (see note 2(j)). When the contract includes a significant financing component, the contract balance includes interest accrued under the effective interest method (see note 2(r)). Trade and other receivables A receivable is recognised when the Target Group has an unconditional right to receive consideration. A right to receive consideration is unconditional if only the passage of time is required before payment of that consideration is due. If revenue has been recognised before the Target Group has an unconditional right to receive consideration, the amount is presented as a contract asset. Receivables are stated at amortised cost using the effective interest method less allowance for credit losses (see note 2(g)(i)). Interest-bearing borrowings Interest-bearing borrowings are measured initially at fair value less transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, interest-bearing borrowings are stated at amortised cost with any difference between the amount initially recognised and redemption value being recognised in profit or loss over the period of the borrowings, together with any interest and fees payable, using the effective interest method. Trade and other payables Trade and other payables are initially recognised at fair value. Except for financial guarantee liabilities measured in accordance with note 2(g)(ii), trade and other payables are subsequently stated at amortised cost unless the effect of discounting would be immaterial, in which case they are stated at cost. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at bank and on hand, demand deposits with banks and other financial institutions, and short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value, having been within three months of maturity at acquisition. Cash and cash equivalents are assessed for expected credit losses (ECL) in accordance with the policy set out in note 2(g)(i). Employee benefits Salaries, annual bonuses, paid annual leave, contributions to defined contribution retirement plans and the cost of non-monetary benefits are accrued in the year in which the associated services are rendered by employees. Where payment or settlement is deferred and the effect would be material, these amounts are stated at their present values. - II-22 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Income tax Income tax for the year comprises current tax and movements in deferred tax assets and liabilities. Current tax and movements in deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognised in profit or loss except to the extent that they relate to items recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, in which case the relevant amounts of tax are recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, respectively. Current tax is the expected tax payable on the taxable income for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the end of the reporting period, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. Deferred tax assets and liabilities arise from deductible and taxable temporary differences respectively, being the differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and their tax bases. Deferred tax assets also arise from unused tax losses and unused tax credits. All deferred tax liabilities, and all deferred tax assets to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which the asset can be utilised, are recognised. Future taxable profits that may support the recognition of deferred tax assets arising from deductible temporary differences include those that will arise from the reversal of existing taxable temporary differences, provided those differences relate to the same taxation authority and the same taxable entity, and are expected to reverse either in the same period as the expected reversal of the deductible temporary difference or in periods into which a tax loss arising from the deferred tax asset can be carried back or forward. The same criteria are adopted when determining whether existing taxable temporary differences support the recognition of deferred tax assets arising from unused tax losses and credits, that is, those differences are taken into account if they relate to the same taxation authority and the same taxable entity, and are expected to reverse in a period, or periods, in which the tax loss or credit can be utilised. Where investment properties are carried at their fair value in accordance with the accounting policy set out in note 2(d), the amount of deferred tax recognised is measured using the tax rates that would apply on sale of those assets at their carrying value at the reporting date unless the property is depreciable and is held within a business model whose objective is to consume substantially all of the economic benefits embodied in the property over time, rather than through sale. In all other cases, the amount of deferred tax recognised is measured based on the expected manner of realisation or settlement of the carrying amount of the assets and liabilities, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the end of the reporting period. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are not discounted. The carrying amount of a deferred tax asset is reviewed at the end of each reporting period and is reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow the related tax benefit to be utilised. Any such reduction is reversed to the extent that it becomes probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available. Current tax balances and deferred tax balances, and movements therein, are presented separately from each other and are not offset. Current tax assets are offset against current tax liabilities, and deferred tax assets against deferred tax liabilities, if the Target Company or the Target Group has the legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets against current tax liabilities and the following additional conditions are met: in the case of current tax assets and liabilities, the Target Company or the Target Group intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously; or

in the case of deferred tax assets and liabilities, if they relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority on either:

the same taxable entity; or different taxable entities, which, in each future period in which significant amounts of deferred tax liabilities or assets are expected to be settled or recovered, intend to realise the current tax assets and settle the current tax liabilities on a net basis or realise and settle simultaneously.

- II-23 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Provisions and contingent liabilities Provisions are recognised for other liabilities of uncertain timing or amount when the Target Group or the Target Company has a legal or constructive obligation arising as a result of a past event, it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate can be made. Where the time value of money is material, provisions are stated at the present value of the expenditure expected to settle the obligation. Where it is not probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required, or the amount cannot be estimated reliably, the obligation is disclosed as a contingent liability, unless the probability of outflow of economic benefits is remote. Possible obligations, whose existence will only be confirmed by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more future events are also disclosed as contingent liabilities unless the probability of outflow of economic benefits is remote. Revenue and other income Income is classified by the Target Group as revenue when it arises from the sale of goods, the provision of services or the use by others of the Target Group's assets under leases in the ordinary course of the Target Group's business. Revenue is recognised when control over a product or service is transferred to the customer, or the lessee has the right to use the asset, at the amount of promised consideration to which the Target Group is expected to be entitled, excluding those amounts collected on behalf of third parties. Revenue excludes value added tax or other sales taxes and is after deduction of any trade discounts. Where the contract contains a financing component which provides a significant financing benefit to the customer for more than 12 months, revenue is measured at the present value of the amount receivable, discounted using the discount rate that would be reflected in a separate financing transaction with the customer, and interest income is accrued separately under the effective interest method. Where the contract contains a financing component which provides a significant financing benefit to the Target Group, revenue recognised under that contract includes the interest expense accreted on the contract liability under the effective interest method. The Target Group takes advantage of the practical expedient in paragraph 63 of HKFRS 15 and does not adjust the consideration for any effects of a significant financing component if the period of financing is 12 months or less. Further details of the Target Group's revenue and other income recognition policies are as follows: Sale of properties Revenue arising from the sale of properties developed for sale in the ordinary course of business is recognised when the property is delivered to customer, which is the point in time when the customer has the ability to direct the use of the property and obtain substantially all of the remaining benefits of the property. Deposits and instalments received on properties sold prior to the date of revenue recognition are included in the statement of financial position under contract liabilities (see note 2(i)). When residential and commercial properties are marketed by the Target Group while the property is still under construction, the Target Group may offer a discount compared to the listed sales price, provided the customer agrees to pay the balance of the consideration early. In such cases, if the advance payments are regarded as providing a significant financing benefit to the Target Group, interest expense arising from the adjustment of time value of money will be accrued by the Target Group during the period between the payment date and the date of delivery of properties to the customers. This accrual increases the balance of the contract liability during the period of construction, and therefore increases the amount of revenue recognised when control of the completed property is transferred to the customer. The interest is expensed as accrued unless it is eligible to be capitalised under HKAS 23, Borrowing costs, in accordance with the policies set out in note 2(r). - II-24 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Rental income from operating leases Rental income receivable under operating leases is recognised in profit or loss in equal instalments over the periods covered by the lease term, except where an alternative basis is more representative of the pattern of benefits to be derived from the use of the leased asset. Lease incentives granted are recognised in profit or loss as an integral part of the aggregate net lease payments receivable. Contingent rentals are recognised as income in the accounting period in which they are earned. Interest income Interest income is recognised as it accrues using the effective interest method. For financial assets measured at amortised cost or FVOCI (recycling) that are not credit-impaired, the effective interest rate is applied to the gross carrying amount of the asset. For credit-impaired financial assets, the effective interest rate is applied to the amortised cost (i.e. gross carrying amount net of loss allowance) of the asset (see note 2(g)(i)). Borrowing costs Borrowing costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of an asset which necessarily takes a substantial period of time to get ready for its intended use or sale are capitalised as part of the cost of that asset. Other borrowing costs are expensed in the period in which they are incurred. The capitalisation of borrowing costs as part of the cost of a qualifying asset commences when expenditure for the asset is being incurred, borrowing costs are being incurred and activities that are necessary to prepare the asset for its intended use or sale are in progress. Capitalisation of borrowing costs is suspended or ceases when substantially all the activities necessary to prepare the qualifying asset for its intended use or sale are interrupted or complete. Related parties A person, or a close member of that person's family, is related to the Target Group if that person: has control or joint control over the Target Group; has significant influence over the Target Group; or is a member of the key management personnel of the Target Group or the Target Group's parent. An entity is related to the Target Group if any of the following conditions applies: The entity and the Target Group are members of the same group (which means that each parent, subsidiary and fellow subsidiary is related to the others). One entity is an associate or joint venture of the other entity (or an associate or joint venture of a member of a group of which the other entity is a member). Both entities are joint ventures of the same third party. One entity is a joint venture of a third entity and the other entity is an associate of the third entity. The entity is a post-employment benefit plan for the benefit of employees of either the Target Group or an entity related to the Target Group. The entity is controlled or jointly controlled by a person identified in (a). A person identified in (a)(i) has significant influence over the entity or is a member of the key management personnel of the entity (or of a parent of the entity). - II-25 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP The entity, or any member of a group of which it is a part, provides key management personnel services to the Target Group or to the Target Group's parent. Close members of the family of a person are those family members who may be expected to influence, or be influenced by, that person in their dealings with the entity. Segment reporting Operating segments, and the amounts of each segment item reported in the financial statements, are identified from the financial information provided regularly to the Target Group's most senior executive management for the purposes of allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, the Target Group's various lines of business and geographical locations. Individually material operating segments are not aggregated for financial reporting purposes unless the segments have similar economic characteristics and are similar in respect of the nature of products and services, the nature of production processes, the type or class of customers, the methods used to distribute the products or provide the services, and the nature of the regulatory environment. Operating segments which are not individually material may be aggregated if they share a majority of these criteria. The Target Group's operating activities are attributable to a single operating segment focusing on property investment and development and sales of commercial properties and residential properties in Mainland China. This operating segment has been identified on the basis of internal management reports prepared in accordance with accounting policies conform with HKFRS 8, that are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"). The CODM regularly reviews property portfolio by locations and considers them as one single operating segment since all properties are held by the Target Group for development and earning rental income. No revenue analysis, operating results or other discrete financial information is available for the assessment of performance of the respective locations. 3 Accounting judgement and estimates Critical accounting judgements in applying the Target Group's accounting policies In the process of applying the Target Group's accounting policies, management has made the follow accounting judgements: Classification between investment properties and properties held for sale The Target Group develops properties held for sale and properties held to earn rentals and/or for capital appreciation. Judgement is made by management on determining whether a property is designated as an investment property or a property held for sale. For purchased properties, the Target Group considers its intention for holding the properties at an early stage when initially obtaining control of the related properties. The related properties are accounted for as inventories included in current assets if the properties are intended for sale, whereas, the properties are accounted for as investment properties if the properties are intended to be held to earn rentals and/or for capital appreciation. Sources of estimation uncertainty Notes 10 and 23 contain information about the assumptions and their risk factors relating to valuation of investment property and financial instruments. Other key sources of estimation uncertainty are as follows: Income tax Deferred tax assets in respect of tax losses and other deductible temporary differences carried forward are recognised and measured based on the expected manner of realisation or settlement of the carrying amount of the assets, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the end of the reporting period. In determining the carrying amounts of deferred tax assets, expected taxable profits are estimated which involves a number of assumptions relating to the operating environment of the Target Group and - II-26 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP require a significant level of judgement exercised by the directors. Any change in such assumptions and judgement would affect the carrying amounts of deferred tax assets to be recognised and hence the net profit in future years. Investment properties As described in note 10, the fair value of the Target Group's investment properties situated in Mainland China had been arrived at based on a valuation carried out at that date by Jones Lang LaSalle Corporate Appraisal and Advisory Limited ("JLL"), an independent professional valuer. The fair values of the Target Group's investment properties at 31 December 2017, 2018 and 31 May 2019 were arrived at based on income approach. At 31 December 2017, 2018 and 31 May 2019, the carrying amount of the Target Group's investment properties are disclosed in note 10. By relying on the valuation reports of the independent professional valuer, the management has exercised its judgment and is satisfied that the method of valuation is reflective of the market conditions prevailing at the end of each reporting period. Any changes in the market conditions will affect the fair value of the investment properties of the Target Group. Inventories As explained in note 2(h), the Target Group's land held for future development, properties under development and completed properties held for sale are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Based on the Target Group's recent experience and the nature of the subject property, the Target Group makes estimates of the selling price, the costs of completion in case for properties under development, and the costs to be incurred in selling the properties. If there is an increase in costs to completion or a decrease in net sales value, impairment provision for inventories may be resulted. Such provision requires the use of judgment and estimates. Where the expectation is different from the original estimate, the carrying value and provision for properties in the periods in which such estimate is changed will be adjusted accordingly. Given the volatility of Mainland China's property market and the distinctive nature of individual properties, the actual outcomes in terms of costs and revenue may be higher or lower than estimated at the end of the reporting period. Any increase or decrease in the provision would affect profit or loss in future years. 4 Revenue The principal business activities of the Target Group include property investment and development and sales of commercial properties and residential properties. All the revenue are generated in Mainland China. Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) Revenue from contracts with customers within the scope of HKFRS 15 - Sale of properties 221,130 1,172,902 1,173,787 267,167 37,039 Revenue from other sources - Gross rentals from investment properties - 1,841 4,172 1,174 2,731 221,130 1,174,743 1,177,959 268,341 39,770 The Target Group's customer base is diversified. None of the Target Group's client with whom transactions have exceeded 10% of the Target Group's revenue during the Relevant Periods. - II-27 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Revenue from contracts with customers within the scope of HKFRS 15 recognised at a point in time. The following table includes revenue expected to be recognised in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and 31 May 2019. As at Year ended 31 December 31 May 2016 2017 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Remaining performance obligations expected to be satisfied: Within 1 year 1,077,677 872,771 1,809,672 1,836,965 Within 1 year to 2 years 667,075 1,270,416 1,986,773 2,347,716 Within 2 years to 3 years - 381,886 353,540 375,053 1,744,752 2,525,073 4,149,985 4,559,734 These amounts represent revenue expected to be recognised in the future from pre-completion sales contracts for properties under development entered into by the customers with the Target Group. These amounts include the significant financing components of the pre-completion properties sales contracts under which the Group obtains significant financing benefits from the customers (see note 2(q)(i)). 5 Other income/(loss) Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) Interest income 129 689 444 41 200 Investment income 744 - - - - Forfeited deposits from customers 913 1,622 7,001 1,144 25,161 Compensation to customers* (71) (1,729) (15,036) - - Donation - - (4,143) (3,003) (50) Others 105 78 (188) 19 274 1,820 660 (11,922) (1,799) 25,585 The amounts mainly represented the compensations to customers in respect of delay in application of property right certificates for them. - II-28 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP 6 (Loss)/profit before taxation (Loss)/profit before taxation is arrived at after charging: (a) Finance costs Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) Interest on borrowings (note 17(c)) 218,686 263,766 326,053 122,421 112,919 Interest accrued on receipts in advance from property sales (note 20) 79,408 138,602 123,296 24,160 53,472 Less: interest expenses capitalised into inventories* (294,098) (402,368) (449,349) (146,581) (166,391) 3,996 - - - - The borrowing costs have been capitalised at a rate of 8.00%~16.00%, 7.00%~8.55% and 7.00%~10.50% per annum for each of the years ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018, and 7.00%~8.55% and 8.13%~9.10% per annum for each of the five months ended 31 May 2018 and 2019, respectively. Staff costs Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) Salaries, wages and other benefits 28,447 36,544 48,281 15,419 20,836 Contributions to defined contribution retirement plans 1,915 2,311 3,194 609 1,596 30,362 38,855 51,475 16,028 22,432 The employees of the Target Group in the Mainland China are members of state-managed retirement benefit schemes operated by the respective local governments in relevant jurisdictions. The Target Group is required to contribute and recognise a specified percentage of payroll costs to the schemes to fund the benefits. The only obligations of the Target Group with respect to these schemes are to make the specified contributions and recognise the respective retirement pay in accordance with terms set out in the schemes and relevant jurisdiction requirements. - II-29 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP (c) Other items Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) Depreciation charge - owned property, plant and equipment 6,671 9,208 10,152 3,552 2,284 - right-of-use assets 2,749 3,079 2,995 1,248 1,248 Expense relating to short-term leases - 24 144 60 60 Cost of inventories 196,752 868,558 851,995 117,866 13,771 Auditor's remuneration 29 19 39 16 - 7 Income tax in the combined statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Taxation in the combined statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income represents: Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) Current tax Provision for PRC Corporate Income Tax ("CIT") - 33,619 70,006 26,528 - Provision for Land Appreciation Tax ("LAT") 2,098 86,504 108,621 62,811 8,905 2,098 120,123 178,627 89,339 8,905 Deferred tax Origination of temporary differences (note 21(b)) (7,349) 7,254 (22,301) (11,865) 431 (5,251) 127,377 156,326 77,474 9,336 The provision for CIT is calculated based on the estimated taxable income at the rates applicable to the entities comprising the Target Group in Mainland China. The income tax rates applicable in the Relevant Periods are 25%. LAT is levied on properties developed by the Target Group for sale, at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation of land value, which under the applicable regulations is calculated based on the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditures including lease charges of land use rights, borrowing costs and relevant property development expenditures. - II-30 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP Reconciliation between tax expense and accounting (loss)/profit at applicable tax rates: Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (Loss)/profit before taxation (37,033) 208,377 176,858 113,087 5,153 Less: LAT 2,098 86,504 108,621 62,811 8,905 (Loss)/profit before CIT (39,131) 121,873 68,237 50,276 (3,752) Notional tax calculated applicable income tax rate (9,783) 30,468 17,059 12,569 (938) Tax effect of non-deductible expenses 2,083 10,157 29,465 2,040 686 Utilisation of previously unrecognised tax losses 351 248 1,181 54 683 CIT (credit)/expense (7,349) 40,873 47,705 14,663 431 Add: LAT 2,098 86,504 108,621 62,811 8,905 Income tax (credit)/expense (5,251) 127,377 156,326 77,474 9,336 Director's emoluments

The director believes the presentation of such information is not meaningful for the purpose of this report. Individual with highest emoluments The five highest paid individuals for the year ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and for the five months ended 31 May 2018 and 2019 are all non-directors. - II-31 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP The aggregate of the emoluments in respect of the non-directors included in the five highest paid individuals are as follows: Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) Salaries and other emoluments 1,885 1,549 1,837 828 651 Retirement scheme contributions 113 174 160 67 82 1,998 1,723 1,997 895 733 The emoluments of the five individuals with the highest emoluments are within the following bands: Five months ended Year ended 31 December 31 May 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 Number of Number of Number of Number of Number of Individuals Individuals Individuals Individuals Individuals (unaudited) Nil - HK$1,000,000 5 5 5 5 5 10 Investment properties (a) Reconciliation of carrying amount RMB'000 Fair Value At 1 January 2016, 31 December 2016 and 1 January 2017 - Transfer from inventories 61,444 Increase in fair value recognised in profit or loss 9,556 At 31 December 2017 and 1 January 2018 71,000 Transfer from inventories 31,491 Increase in fair value recognised in profit or loss 11,509 At 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019 114,000 Transfer from inventories 22,578 Increase in fair value recognised in profit or loss 422 At 31 May 2019 137,000 Fair value hierarchy The fair values of the Target Group's investment properties situated in Fuzhou, Mainland China at 31 December 2017, 31 December 2018 and 31 May 2019 had been arrived based on a valuation carried out by JLL, an independent qualified professional valuer not connected to the Target Group whose address is 7th Floor, One Taikoo Place 979 King's Road, Hong Kong. JLL is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors with recent - II-32 - APPENDIX II FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP experience in the location and category of property being valued. The Target Group's management have discussion with the surveyors on the valuation assumptions and valuation results when the valuation is performed for financial reporting. In estimating the fair value of the properties, the highest and best use of the properties is their current use. The same valuation techniques were used when carrying out the valuations on respective date during the Relevant Periods. The fair value of the Target Group's investment properties measured at the end of each reporting period on a recurring basis, are categorised into the three-level fair value hierarchy as defined in HKFRS 13, Fair value measurement. The level into which a fair value measurement is classified is determined with reference to the observability and significance of the inputs used in the valuation technique as set out below: Level 1 valuations: Fair value measured using only Level 1 inputs i.e. unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities at the measurement date

Level 2 valuations: Fair value measured using Level 2 inputs i.e. observable inputs which fail to meet Level 1, and not using significant unobservable inputs. Unobservable inputs are inputs for which market data are not available

Level 3 valuations: Fair value measured using significant unobservable inputs The following table gives information about how the fair values of these investment properties are determined (in particular, the valuation techniques and inputs used), as well as the fair value hierarchy into which the fair value measurements are categorised. As at 31 December 2017, 31 December 2018 and 31 May 2019 Relationship of Valuation Significant unobservable Fair value technique(s) and unobservable inputs to fair Item hierarchy key input(s) input(s) value Offices and commercial Level 3 Term and reversion Reversion rate The higher the properties in Fuzhou, method based on market reversion rent, the Mainland China research on higher the fair comparable rentals value. and making adjustments on factors such as location, floor size and facilities. The key inputs are: Reversionary yield The higher the (1) reversion which is 4.5% for reversionary yield, rent; and offices and 5.0% the lower the fair (2) reversionary for commercial value. yield properties. In estimating the fair value of the Target Group's investment properties, the Target Group uses market-observable data to the extent it is available. Where Level 1 inputs are not available, the Target Group engages third party qualified valuers to perform the valuation of the Target Group's investment properties. At the end of each re