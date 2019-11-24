Lifestyle Properties Development : FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (OR AT ANY ADJOURNED MEETING THEREOF)

Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

三 盛 控 股（集 團）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2183)

FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(OR AT ANY ADJOURNED MEETING THEREOF)

Ltd. (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company, or (Note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held at Lotus Room, 6/F., Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel, No. 3 Canton Road, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 13 December 2019 at 9:30 a.m. or at any adjourned meeting thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting as indicated below or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit and in respect of any other business that may properly come before the Meeting and/ or at any adjourned meeting thereof:

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the notice of the Meeting.

To authorise any one director of the Company to sign and execute such documents, including seal where applicable, and do all such acts and things, as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient in connection with the implementation of or giving effect to the Master Agreement and Supplemental Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder and to agree with such variation, amendment or waiver as, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

(a) To approve, confirm and ratify the Master Agreement (as defined in Circular) as amended by the Supplemental Agreement (as defined in the Circular) (a copy of the Master Agreement together with the Supplemental Agreement is marked "C" and signed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose and has been tabled at the meeting), and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including (i) in the event the Acquisition is not completed, the annual caps in the amounts of RMB28.0 million, RMB51.0 million and RMB47.0 million for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019 and for the two years ending 31 December 2020 and 2021, respectively; and (ii) in the event the Acquisition is completed, the annual caps in the amounts of RMB28.0 million, RMB71.0 million and RMB69.0 million for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019 and for the two years ending 31 December 2020 and 2021, respectively); and

To approve all other transactions contemplated under the Agreement and authorise any one director of the Company to sign and execute such documents, including under seal where applicable, and do all such acts and things, as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient in connection with the implementation of or giving effect to the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and to agree with such variation, amendment or waiver as, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

To grant a specific mandate to the board of directors of the Company to allot and issue the Consideration Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement; and

To approve, confirm and ratify the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares by the Company to the Vendor to settle the consideration payable by the Purchaser pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement subject to completion of the Acquisition;

(a) To approve, confirm and ratify the Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 25 November 2019 (the "

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number of share(s) registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the chairman is preferred, please strike out "the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company, or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her/its discretion on any resolution(s) properly put to the Meeting and/or at any adjourned meeting thereof other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, if in the case of a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same. In the case of this form of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorised to sign this form on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the facts.

Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A member may appoint a proxy in respect of only part of his/her/its holding of shares in the Company. A proxy needs not be a member of the Company.

This form of proxy and (if required by the board of directors of the Company) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjourned Meeting thereof at which the person named in this form proposes to vote.

Delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting convened and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

In the case of joint holders of any shares, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present being the most or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders stand on the register in respect of the relevant joint holding.