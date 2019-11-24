|
Lifestyle Properties Development : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
11/24/2019 | 11:28pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
三 盛 控 股（集 團）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2183)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Lotus Room, 6/F., Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel, No. 3 Canton Road, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 13 December 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification the following resolutions as a ordinary resolutions of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT
the Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 25 November 2019 (the "Circular", a copy of which is marked "A" and signed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose and has been tabled at the meeting) dated 27 September 2019 entered into between Total Prestige Holdings Limited（全耀控股有限公司）as purchaser ("Purchaser") and Mega Regal Limited as vendor ("Vendor"), in relation to among others, the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Sale Shares (as defined in the Circular) for a consideration of HK$231.0 million, which shall be satisfied by the way of the allotment and issue of 22,000,000 new shares in the share capital of the Company (each a "Consideration Share") at the issue price of HK$10.5 per Consideration Share by the Company to the Vendor at the date of completion of the Agreement (a copy of the Agreement is marked "B" and signed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose and has been tabled at the meeting), and the transactions contemplated thereunder, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;
subject to completion of the Acquisition, the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares by the Company to the Vendor to settle the consideration payable by the Purchaser pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;
the board of directors of the Company be and is hereby granted a specific mandate to allot and issue the Consideration Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement; and
all other transactions contemplated under the Agreement be and are hereby approved and any Director be and is hereby authorised to sign and execute such documents, including under seal where applicable, and do all such acts and things, as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient in connection with the implementation of or giving effect to the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and to agree with such variation, amendment or waiver as, in the opinion of the Directors, in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole."
"THAT
the Master Agreement (as defined in Circular) as amended by the Supplemental Agreement (as defined in the Circular) (a copy of the Master Agreement together with the Supplemental Agreement is marked "C" and signed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose and has been tabled at the meeting), and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including (i) in the event the Acquisition is not completed, the annual caps in the amounts of RMB28.0 million, RMB51.0 million and RMB47.0 million for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019 and for the two years ending 31 December 2020 and 2021, respectively; and (ii) in the event the Acquisition is completed, the annual caps in the amounts of RMB28.0 million, RMB71.0 million and RMB69.0 million for the period from 6 August 2019 to 31 December 2019 and for the two years ending 31 December 2020 and 2021, respectively) be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
any Director be and is hereby authorised to sign and execute such documents, including seal where applicable, and do all such acts and things, as he/she considers necessary, desirable or expedient in connection with the implementation of or giving effect to the Master Agreement and Supplemental Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder and to agree with such variation, amendment or waiver as, in the opinion of the Directors, in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole."
By order of the Board
Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
Lin Rongbin
Chairman
Hong Kong, 25 November 2019
Registered office:
Head office and principal place of
Cricket Square
business in Hong Kong:
Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681
Room 3207
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
The Gateway Tower 6
Cayman Islands
Tsim Sha Tsui
Notes:
The transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 10 December 2019 to Friday, 13 December 2019, both dates inclusive, during which no transfer of shares of the Company will be effected. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 9 December 2019.
Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one, or if he/she/it is the holder of two or more shares, more proxies to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, shall be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person if he is subsequently able to be present and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
A form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized to sign the same.
In the case of joint holders of any shares, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present being the most or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders stand on the register in respect of the relevant joint holding.
As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Company comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Lin Rongbin and Ms. Cheng Xuan; two non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xiao Zhong and Mr. Xu Jianwen; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Pan Dexiang, Mr. Yuan Chun and Mr. Zhong Bin.
Disclaimer
