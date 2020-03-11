Lifoam Industries, LLC : Expands to Offer Sustainable Options With Addition of EnviroCooler™ EVG™

Lifoam Industries, LLC (Lifoam), a business segment and subsidiary of LifeMade Products LLC (LifeMade), officially announced today the addition of a sustainable technology platform to its popular temperature-controlled EnviroCooler™ packaging line – the EnviroCooler™ EVG™. The new product is part of the company’s initiative to proactively and positively impact the reduction of plastic waste, without sacrificing performance or end-user convenience. The new cooler is the first of several sustainable product offerings in 2020.

The new EnviroCooler™ EVG™ is a revolutionary expanded polystyrene (EPS) cooler infused with a bio-based additive, allowing it to break down in a bioreactive landfill in four years. This product is not an oxo-biodegradable material, will not leave behind microplastics, has no shelf life concerns, and meets FDA 21 CFR standards for food contact - all with a thermal and material performance equivalent to typical EPS. The material is also Recycle 6, at over 400 commercial recycling facilities and accepted curbside within 95 local municipalities across the United States.

"Our move into sustainable options is something we viewed as crucial to improve the world we live in," said Mark Gettig, President of LifeMade. "We wanted to create an accessible solution that is more environmentally-responsible and easy to dispose of, while delivering the same performance and quality expected from Lifoam. Our design considered the viewpoint of the end-user - if it’s not easy, oftentimes a sustainable solution is overlooked. With the EVG™ material version of EnviroCooler™, the pharmaceutical companies, doctors' offices, and patients have options to dispose of the product in a way that is comfortable to them and offers a better end-of-life option when disposed."

As an advanced bio-infused material, EnviroCooler™ EVG™ can be disposed of without adjusting routine and eliminates the need for sorting or separating, giving the end-user a more sustainable option without sacrificing convenience and performance. Please contact your local county or municipality to determine your local recycling options or contact Lifoam for additional information.

Each of LifeMade and Lifoam are subsidiaries of Jadex Inc., US-based manufacturing and material science company utilizing innovation and technology to develop sustainable products that serve the medical, industrial and consumer markets.

About Lifoam Industries, LLC

Lifoam Industries, LLC, a business segment of LifeMade Products LLC, is the pioneer of the original foam cooler and global provider of innovative and cost-effective cold-chain shipping solutions for more than 60 years. Continuing the legacy, Lifoam is developing leading-edge thermal protection products, and validating design and performance through onsite labs. For more information, visit Lifoam.com.

About LifeMade Products LLC

LifeMade Products LLC is a leading temperature-control packaging and single-use consumer goods manufacturer company with a strong portfolio of products centered around innovation, performance, convenience and sustainability, manufactured under brands including: LifeMade™ Consumer Products, Lifoam®, Diamond®, Freez Pak®, Envirocooler™ and ProPak®. With a mission to create superior products that push industries forward, LifeMade strives to make life - better. To learn more, visit Lifemadeproducts.com.

About Jadex Inc.

Jadex Inc. (formerly Jarden Process Solutions) is a US-based manufacturing and material science company utilizing innovation and technology to develop sustainable products that serve the medical, industrial and consumer markets. The range of products includes custom-designed plastic components, engineered nylon resins and monofilaments, zinc products, and temperature-controlled products that solve both industrial and consumer challenges. Jadex Inc. operates out of 19 facilities across the US, UK and Puerto Rico and has approximately 1,800 employees. For more information, visit Jadexinc.com.

