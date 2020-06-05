Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU), and Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)

06/05/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of Apyx’s officers and/or directors.  The investigation relates to a securities class action lawsuit alleging that certain officers made false and/or misleading statements and/or failures to disclose that the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint.  On March 11, 2020, the court denied Apyx’s motion to dismiss the securities class action complaint, finding the complaint adequately alleged that the company and its officers violated federal securities laws.

If you are an APYX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of Apyx’s officers and/or directors.  On May 18, 2020, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a proposed class action alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Honeywell’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Honeywell’s Bendix asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported; (ii) the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability; and (iii) as a result, Honeywell’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a HON investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of IMMU’s officers and/or directors.  On June 1, 2020, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the abstract for IMMU-132 that Immunomedics submitted to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) for presentation at the 2016 ASCO Annual Meeting contained previously disclosed results from a mid-stage study; (ii) Immunomedics had misrepresented to ASCO that its abstract for IMMU-132 contained only updated and previously undisclosed data; (iii) the foregoing misrepresentation was a violation of ASCO policy and made Immunomedics’ IMMU-132 presentation subject to removal from the 2016 ASCO Annual Meeting schedule; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Immunomedics’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a IMMU investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with problems integrating its flagship RevPro product.  Specifically, on April 28, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a proposed class action accusing Zuora of hiding the incompatibility of its two products. 

If you are a ZUO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
