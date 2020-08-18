Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (DLMV), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), and Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL)
08/18/2020 | 03:22pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to a consortium that includes members of CBMG management and several entities. Under the terms of the merger, Cellular Biomedicine stockholders (excluding certain parties) will receive $19.75 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.