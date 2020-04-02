Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL), FGL Holdings (FG), IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC), and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSFL to South State Corporation for 0.3001 South State shares per CenterState share.

If you are a CSFL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

FGL Holdings (FG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FG to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for $12.50 per share.

If you are an FGL Holdings investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IBKC to First Horizon National Corporation for 4.584 FHNC shares per IBKC share.

If you are an IBKC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC.  Pursuant to the agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock for each WLTW share they own.

If you are an WLTW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.


ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pCAMBRIAN MINERALS : STANDARD METALS PROCESSING, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:21pSCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:20pAdvance Gold Intersects 1.25 m of 5.00% Zinc, 2.79 Lead, 12 g/t Silver at Tabasquena Project in Zacatecas, Mexico
NE
03:19pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Correction to GE Aviation Article
DJ
03:17pFIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:16pGENERAL MOLY, INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:13pCOVID-19 : Resources for the dairy sector
PU
03:13pCORONAVIRUS : Kommissionn mobiliserer alle sine ressourcer for at beskytte liv og livsgrundlag
PU
03:13pKommissionsformand Ursula von der Leyens bemærkninger ved pressemødet om SURE, nødhjælpsinstrumentet og det andet investeringsinitiativ som reaktion på coronavirus
PU
03:13pMEDALLIA : HR's Emerging Role in Helping the Workforce Navigate the New Norm
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Luckin Coffee Announces Formation of Independent Special Committee and Provides Certain I..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : EXCLUSIVE: Germany in talks to inject billions into Lufthansa - sources
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group