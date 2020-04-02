Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL), FGL Holdings (FG), IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC), and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)
04/02/2020 | 02:48pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSFL to South State Corporation for 0.3001 South State shares per CenterState share.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC. Pursuant to the agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock for each WLTW share they own.