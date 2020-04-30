Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL), resTORbio, Inc. (TORC), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH), and The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET)
04/30/2020 | 05:19pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSFL to South State Corporation for 0.3001 South State shares per CenterState share.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) to Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"). Under the terms of the agreement, resTORbio will issue a number of shares of resTORbio common stock to Adicet stockholders. Upon closing, shareholders of Adicet will own approximately 75% of the outstanding common stock of resTORbio, while resTORbio shareholders will own only approximately 25%.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) to AcelRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ACRX”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive (i) 0.6303 shares of ACRX common stock for each share of TTPH they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $0.96 per share based on ACRX’s April 27, 2020 closing price of $1.42, and (ii) one contingent value right (“CVR”) entitling CVR holders to receive aggregate payments of up to $12.5 million for the achievement of future XERAVA net sales milestones starting in 2021.