Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of FGL Holdings (FG), Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB), Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

04/30/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --                                     

FGL Holdings (FG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FG to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for $12.50 per share.

If you are an FGL Holdings investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FSB to FB Financial Corporation.

If you are a FSB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Mylan N.V. to Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Mylan will merge into Pfizer and shareholders of Mylan will own 43% of the combined company.

If you are a MYL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC.  Pursuant to the agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock for each WLTW share they own.

If you are an WLTW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
