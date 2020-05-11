Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB), resTORbio, Inc. (TORC), The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FSB to FB Financial Corporation.

If you are a FSB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) to Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"). Under the terms of the agreement, resTORbio will issue a number of shares of resTORbio common stock to Adicet stockholders. Upon closing, shareholders of Adicet will own approximately 75% of the outstanding common stock of resTORbio, while resTORbio shareholders will own only approximately 25%.

If you are a TORC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MEET to NuCom Group for $6.30 per share.

If you are a MEET investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC.  Pursuant to the agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock for each WLTW share they own.

If you are an WLTW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pQUADPACK INDUSTRIES : Quadpack to present audited results before 30 June 2020
AN
02:04pS&P GLOBAL : to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2020 on May 12, 2020
PR
02:02pODFJELL : sells its ownership share of terminal in Dalian, China
AQ
02:01pODFJELL : sells its ownership share of terminal in Dalian, China
AQ
02:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector 2020-2024 | Rise in IoT Integration to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream G600 Receives EASA Approval
PR
02:01pFTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces One-For-20 Reverse Stock Split
BU
02:01pIAFC : Fire Department Layoffs and Furloughs Near 1,000; 30,000 Projected
GL
01:59pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Marriott profit misses as bookings, revenue per room plunge
RE
01:58pHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from RBC
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group