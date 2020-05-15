Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE), Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (QES), Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA), and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML)
0
05/15/2020 | 02:40pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) and Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (QES)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) to Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (QES). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Quintana Energy will own approximately 41% of the outstanding common stock of KLX Energy, while shareholders of KLX Energy will own approximately 59% of the common stock.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Portola will receive $18.00 in cash for each share of Portola owned.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STML to to be acquired by affiliates of Menarini Group. for $12.50 per share consisting of an upfront payment of $11.50 in cash and a contingent value right appraised at $1.00 for each share of STML they own. At least one analyst has set a target price for STML of $33.00 per share.