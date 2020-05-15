Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI), Qumu Corporation (QUMU), SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

05/15/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MINI to Willscott Corporation ("WSC") for approximately $40.42 per share.

If you are a MINI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QUMU to Synacor, Inc. for 1.61 Synacor shares per QUMU share.

If you are a QUMU investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed acquisition of SBBX by Provident Financial Services, Inc. (“PFS”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SBBX shareholders will receive a fixed ratio of 1.357 PFS shares for each SBBX share they own, representing per-share merger consideration of only $15.98 based upon PFS’ March 25, 2020 closing price of $11.78.

If you are a SBBX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Taubman to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share.

If you are a Taubman investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
