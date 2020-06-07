Log in
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of resTORbio, Inc. (TORC), Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW), and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

06/07/2020 | 08:21am EDT

NEW YORK, June 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) to Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"). Under the terms of the agreement, resTORbio will issue a number of shares of resTORbio common stock to Adicet stockholders. Upon closing, shareholders of Adicet will own approximately 75% of the outstanding common stock of resTORbio, while resTORbio shareholders will own only approximately 25%.

If you are a TORC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Taubman to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share.

If you are a Taubman investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC.  Pursuant to the agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock for each WLTW share they own.

If you are an WLTW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the purchase agreement with Stryker Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Wright Medical shareholders will receive $30.75 per share in cash.     

If you are a Wright Medical investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
    
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
