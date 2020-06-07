Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of resTORbio, Inc. (TORC), Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW), and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)
resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) to Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"). Under the terms of the agreement, resTORbio will issue a number of shares of resTORbio common stock to Adicet stockholders. Upon closing, shareholders of Adicet will own approximately 75% of the outstanding common stock of resTORbio, while resTORbio shareholders will own only approximately 25%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC. Pursuant to the agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock for each WLTW share they own.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the purchase agreement with Stryker Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Wright Medical shareholders will receive $30.75 per share in cash.