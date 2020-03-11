Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Forty Seven, Inc., Mobile Mini, Inc., Qiagen N.V. and The Meet Group, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

﻿NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FTSV to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $95.50 per share.

If you are a FTSV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MINI to Willscott Corporation ("WSC") for approximately $40.42 per share.

If you are a MINI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QGEN to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $43.33 per share.

If you are a QGEN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MEET to NuCom Group for $6.30 per share.

If you are a MEET investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz & Miller LLP.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz & Miller LLP
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:10pRING ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pINVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pGBT TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pSPOK HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pFORUM MERGER II : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:10pMIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pDesert Gold Postpones Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
04:09pVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group