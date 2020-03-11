Log in
Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Hexcel Corporation, Legg Mason, Inc., Opus Bank, and SORL Auto Parts Inc.

03/11/2020 | 03:39pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Hexcel to Woodward, Inc. for 0.625 shares of Woodward per share of Hexcel owned.

If you are a Hexcel investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Legg Mason to Franklin Resources, Inc. for $50.00 per share.

If you are a Legg Mason investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Opus Bank to Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for 0.90 shares of Pacific Premier per share of Opus Bank owned.

If you are an Opus Bank investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SORL Auto Parts Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SORL to Ruili International Inc. for $4.72 per share.

If you are a SORL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.


ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz & Miller LLP.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz & Miller LLP
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
