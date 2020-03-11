Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Neon Therapeutics, Inc., Stein Mart, Inc., and Taubman Centers, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NTGN to BioNTech SE.

If you are a NTGN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SMRT to Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. for $0.90 per share.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Taubman to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share.

