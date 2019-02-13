Lift and Care Systems Works with Homes for Our Troops to Install SureHands Body Support Systems in New Homes

LAKEVILLE, Mass., Feb 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Care Systems is proud to have a working relationship with, Homes for Our Troops, a non-profit organization that has a mission to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.



SureHands is a corporate partner with Homes for Our Troops, and as the authorized SureHands Patient Lift system vendor in the Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut areas, Lift & Care Systems helps with the design and layout of the patient lift systems integrated into homes built in these areas by Homes for Our Troops.



Learn more: http://www.liftandcaresystems.com/surehands-lift-systems/



"My father was a Veteran who served in the Navy before starting this company, so we are passionate about seeing that our disabled Veterans get to live a productive and meaningful lives despite their disabilities," said Dave Austin, President of Lift & Care Systems. "We believe in the mission of Homes for Our Troops, and are proud to help them with their mission in any way that we can."



With over 26 years of experience helping people with disabilities, Lift & Care Systems is in a unique position to help Veterans, especially when it comes to the high cost of purchasing durable medical equipment such as ceiling lift systems, wheelchair ramps for the home and vehicles, chair lifts for stairs and much more.



"There are a lot of sources to help fund the durable medical equipment needed by Veterans that most people just aren't aware of," said Dave Austin. "But we work with the Veterans and their families to connect them to grants and funding through Veterans Administration services, non-profit organizations, private foundations and local governments and businesses, and more."



This service, along with continued support for disabled Veterans, aligns with Lift & Care Systems' primary goal of making independent living a reality for many people and to achieve the highest quality of life for both the users and caregiver.



About Lift & Care Systems, Inc.:

Lift & Care Systems, Inc is dedicated to bringing the highest quality of life to users and their caregivers by providing customized solutions that enhance the users' mobility. To achieve this goal, Lift & Care Systems offers a myriad of products, including: Body Supports, Slings, Mobile Lifters, Ceiling Systems, Wall-to-Wall Lift Systems, Wheelchair-to-Water Pool Lifts, Frictionless Slides, stair lifts, aluminum ramps, accessible shower stalls, lifts for cars/vans/SUV's with the Multi-Lift and Glide 'N Go.



Their products are used in private residential homes; semi-professional homes, such as group homes and day programs; and professional institutions, including nursing homes, hospitals and schools. Lift & Care Systems is the exclusive distributor of the SureHands patient lifts featuring the patented Body Support systems in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. In addition, Lift & Care Systems product line also includes National Ramp Systems and a broad array of stairlifts, for in home use.



Founded in 1993, Lift & Care Systems, Inc. is located at 7 Precinct Street in Lakeville, MA 02347. For additional information, or to arrange for a free personal consultation, please call 508-465-5254. Website: http://www.liftandcaresystems.com/.



Video: https://youtu.be/xGBzq2Z-YdM



