Lifting Of Travel Restrictions Between Estonia, Latvia And Lithuania For Land, Rail, Air And Maritime Transport And Cooperation Thereof During The Covid-19 Crisis

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

of the Republic of Lithuania, hereinafter referred to as the Participants

Whereas:

- The unprecedented situation pertaining to the spread of the COVID-19 has created challenges for all states that will impact their economies and societies for the foreseeable time;

- As a consequence of measures taken by the states in recent months, progress towards countering the spread of the COVID-19 has been made and the gradual easing of restrictive measures has commenced;

- Noting the need to re-commence regular passenger traffic across borders by land, rail, air and maritime transport between the Baltic States to minimize the economic and social impact of the restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the COVID-19 and to ensure freedom of cross-border movement of persons;

- Having regard that the continued spread of the COVID-19 poses a risk that re-opening regular traffic without safeguard between the Baltic States may incite an increased rate of transmission of the COVID-19 due to increased amounts of travelling;

- Noting that facilitation of regular passenger traffic across borders during the COVID-19 pandemic may require collection of information for reasons of public health to protect against serious cross-border threats to health pertaining to the spread of the COVID-19;

- Having regard that lifting of travel restrictions between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have started from 15 May 2020 for the citizens of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and persons legally residing in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, if they are not in quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19 infection or contact with a COVID-19 case, have not visited other countries during the previous 14 days, and have no symptoms of a respiratory infection when crossing state borders.

As part of the Baltic States overall efforts to keep essential transport flows moving and to facilitate free movement of persons across borders via different means of transportation, the Participants

Have reached the following understanding:

1. The Participants will facilitate establishment of or use of existing frameworks of communication between relevant authorities of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for the collection, processing and transmission of information confirming awareness of the person about the conditions imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, to protect against cross-border threats of health, in full compliance with the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC (General Data Protection Regulation).

2. The Participants will promote consultations between relevant authorities on measures affecting cross-border movement, including but not limited to, on border control relief plans with other countries, exchange of information on flight and sea routes to be opened while the extraordinary situation and active measures in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania last.

3. The provisions of this Memorandum of Understanding shall not affect the obligations deriving from the international agreements.

4. Any dispute about the interpretation or application of this Memorandum of Understanding will be resolved by consultations between the Participants.

5. This Memorandum of Understanding may be amended at any time by mutual written consent of the Participants.

6. This Memorandum of Understanding will come into effect on the date of the signature. Each Participant may withdraw this Memorandum by written notification. The withdrawal shall enter into force within one (1) month of the receipt of such written notification by other Participants. In case of termination of this Memorandum of Understanding by any of the Participants, it shall cease to be in effect regarding that specific Participant.

Signed at Riga, on 15 May 2020 in three copies in the English language.