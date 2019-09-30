Log in
Light Wave Dental Enters North Carolina With CarolinasDentist Affiliation

09/30/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Two high growth dental groups join forces in the Mid-Atlantic region

Light Wave Dental Management (“Light Wave”), a leading dental support organization in Virginia with 23 locations, announced today that it has entered North Carolina by forming a long-term management arrangement with CarolinasDentist, a high-growth dental group based in Fayetteville, North Carolina with 7 locations. The arrangement completed the North Carolina Dental Board review process in July and the companies began operating together in early August.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005107/en/

With strong financial backing from Alpine Investors (“Alpine”), a private equity firm with a unique PeopleFirst approach, Light Wave and CarolinasDentist are committed to transforming the dental group practice model through a unique management company that is part owned by private equity and part owned by the dentists themselves, creating alignment between the interests of the dentists and investors.

Light Wave has grown from 8 to 30 affiliate locations in Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 months. “The dental industry is undergoing a wave of rapid change and many dentists find themselves between a rock and a hard place,” said Justin Jory, Founder and CEO at Light Wave. “With all the change in the dental industry, many dentists are left wondering… is there a safe place to land? Our answer is yes, that safe landing place is now available with Light Wave and CarolinasDentist.”

CarolinasDentist’s is building the dental group of choice for the Carolinas with beautiful offices, great teams, and cutting-edge technology while offering an ownership and investment structure built for leader dentists. “We are excited to be working with Justin and Light Wave to help us move into our next chapter,” said Clifton Cameron, D.D.S., Founder and CEO of CarolinasDentist. “We built our own high quality, high growth dental group, founded on leadership development, and saw the opportunity to offer a better solution for high quality dentists throughout North Carolina. We canvassed the market and found perfect alignment with Alpine Investors and Light Wave Dental to help us make that happen.”

Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC (“Tree Line”) acted as Agent and Lead Arranger on the transaction which included Monroe Capital (“Monroe”). Tree Line supported the initial platform acquisition by Alpine in 2016 and has continued to provide acquisition financing solutions to Light Wave. Frank Cupido, Partner of Tree Line, said, “We’re pleased to have meaningfully increased our existing loan with Light Wave and for the continued partnership with Alpine. The Light Wave team has built a best in class model in the DSO space through careful platform construction and we are excited to have the opportunity to facilitate further growth.”

Light Wave was advised by Waller, Lansden, Dortch & Davis, and CarolinasDentist was advised by the Eskow Law Group and MORR Dental Transitions in the transaction.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a values-driven private equity firm with a mission to build enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in lower middle-market companies in the software, online and business services industries. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.

About Light Wave Dental Management

Light Wave Dental Management is a leading dental management company with 23 affiliate locations in Virginia. Light Wave is solving the big problems in dentistry: retirement, management, reimbursements, and partnership by providing the benefits of group dentistry while preserving the essence of private practice. For more information, visit www.lightwavedental.com.

About CarolinasDentist Management

CarolinasDentist Management is a newly formed dental management and leadership company in North Carolina focused on building the dental group of choice with beautiful offices, great teams, and cutting-edge technology. CarolinasDentist invites other high-quality dentists and practices to join the movement in creating a better alternative for group dentistry in North Carolina. For more information, visit www.carolinasdentist.com.


© Business Wire 2019
