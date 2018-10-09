LightPointe :, Manufacturer of Affordable High Performance 60 and 80 GHz Radios, Continues its 20th Year Customer Appreciation Celebration with 50% Price Drop on its Best Selling AireLink Radios

The AireLink 80 GHz Gigabit capacity backhaul radios are on sale through December 31st

WISPAPALOOZA wireless tradeshow: LightPointe, a manufacturer of outdoor 60 GHz and 80 GHz point to point radios since 1998, announced the latest promotion in its 20th year Customer Appreciation Celebration with special savings on AireLink 80 GHz Gigabit capacity radios. The promotion is in effect for the AireLink MX system with 1 foot high-gain antenna, and for the AireLink LX system with two foot high-gain antenna. The 50% price reduction is the lowest LightPointe has ever offered and makes these systems the value leader in the wireless industry, providing an excellent ROI for enterprises, security camera integrators, and 5G LTE telecom networks. The announcement was made during “Wispapalooza,” the tradeshow for Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISP) being held in Las Vegas October 8-12.

“Our backhaul radios have long been the performance leaders in the industry, with the highest capacity and lowest latency,” said Dr. Heinz Willebrand, CEO of LightPointe. “Now, with this price reduction, we’re making the AireLink Series one of the industry’s best values, competitive with any E-Band backhaul radios on the market. LightPointe now has the broadest range of 60 GHz, Upper 60 GHz, 70 GHz, 80 GHz, and 90 GHz products available—a point to point radio solution for any budget and any desired performance level. Our solutions include the price-leading AireLink Series and Ultra Low Latency Aire X-Stream Series, the de-facto standard in High Frequency Trading networks and faster-than-fiber applications. In addition to the lowest latency available, LightPointe’s solutions are capable of up to 20 Gbps, or 40 Gbps total aggregated link capacity. As our 20th Year Customer Celebration comes to conclusion in the 4th quarter, we will make additional exciting announcements relating to new products and strategic initiatives to further position LightPointe as the leader in point to point radio technology.”

AireLink Series Applications:

Building connectivity for schools, businesses, and hospitals—without trenching for fiber or the recurring costs of leased-lines.

5G LTE.

Backup/redundancy.

Security camera backhaul.

Remote storage/Data Centers.

Military base/theater of operations connectivity.

About LightPointe

LightPointe (www.LightPointe.com) is a San Diego-based manufacturer of 60 GHz and 80 GHz backhaul radio solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006088/en/