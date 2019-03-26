LightPointe Solves Wireless Network Saturation, Interference Issues for JPCatholic

LightPointe Communications, Inc., a San Diego-based manufacturer
specializing in high capacity, high speed, E- and V-band millimeter wave
radios, is pleased to have solved the network constraints of John Paul
The Great Catholic University. JPCatholic’s two current point-to-point,
1Gbps, wireless systems were saturated and experiencing interference.
Given the constraints JPCatholic faced, and with their current vendor
unable to provide a resolution, they turned to LightPointe
Communications, Inc. for a solution.
“As a university for modern creative arts, JPCatholic relies every day
on a highly reliable, high capacity, high-speed network for intra-campus
connectivity. LightPointe solved issues of congestion, interference, and
sets us up for future growth in shaping tomorrow's leaders,” Kevin
Meziere, COO/CFO, JPCatholic.
LightPointe’s solution was to deploy their newest 10Gbps full duplex
product, the AireLink 60-10Gig. With 10Gbps of full duplex capacity
JPCatholic now has 10x the bandwidth of their previous links and is
positioned for future growth. “LightPointe was pleased to help in
greatly increasing the network capacity for such a creative and
forward-looking university who relies heavily on its campus,” said
Lorian Sanders, CEO of LightPointe.
Welcoming a record incoming class of students and a new wireless
network, JPCatholic reports perfect performance and solid reliability of
the AireLink 60-10Gig system. LightPointe Communications is proud to
play a part in helping foster the creative flow of the next generation
of great minds at JPCatholic.
About John Paul The Great Catholic University
John Paul The Great Catholic University, located in Escondido, CA, is a
Catholic university focused on the Creative Arts and Business
Innovation. JPCatholic is a creative community of storytellers, artists,
designers, leaders, and entrepreneurs. Their academic model prepares
students for real-world professional life in industry, with hands-on
projects, internships, and portfolio preparation. JPCatholic ranks #12
in Best Regional Colleges West 2019, U.S. News & World Report.
About LightPointe Communications, Inc.
LightPointe
designs and manufactures high performance wireless communication
solutions focused on IP-centric, multi-gigabit data services for public
and private operators. Systems are 60GHz and 70/80GHz radio technology,
designed for customers needing high capacity backhaul, ultra-low latency
connections, 5G solutions, or just to connect two buildings.
LightPointe's field proven, full duplex, point-to-point wireless
bridging products are deployed in over 65 countries over 20 year history.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005860/en/