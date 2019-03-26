Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LightPointe Solves Wireless Network Saturation, Interference Issues for JPCatholic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 01:01am EDT

LP’s AireLink 60-10Gig millimeter wave system with 10Gbps of full duplex capacity gives JPCatholic 10x the bandwidth.

LightPointe Communications, Inc., a San Diego-based manufacturer specializing in high capacity, high speed, E- and V-band millimeter wave radios, is pleased to have solved the network constraints of John Paul The Great Catholic University. JPCatholic’s two current point-to-point, 1Gbps, wireless systems were saturated and experiencing interference. Given the constraints JPCatholic faced, and with their current vendor unable to provide a resolution, they turned to LightPointe Communications, Inc. for a solution.

“As a university for modern creative arts, JPCatholic relies every day on a highly reliable, high capacity, high-speed network for intra-campus connectivity. LightPointe solved issues of congestion, interference, and sets us up for future growth in shaping tomorrow's leaders,” Kevin Meziere, COO/CFO, JPCatholic.

LightPointe’s solution was to deploy their newest 10Gbps full duplex product, the AireLink 60-10Gig. With 10Gbps of full duplex capacity JPCatholic now has 10x the bandwidth of their previous links and is positioned for future growth. “LightPointe was pleased to help in greatly increasing the network capacity for such a creative and forward-looking university who relies heavily on its campus,” said Lorian Sanders, CEO of LightPointe.

Welcoming a record incoming class of students and a new wireless network, JPCatholic reports perfect performance and solid reliability of the AireLink 60-10Gig system. LightPointe Communications is proud to play a part in helping foster the creative flow of the next generation of great minds at JPCatholic.

About John Paul The Great Catholic University

John Paul The Great Catholic University, located in Escondido, CA, is a Catholic university focused on the Creative Arts and Business Innovation. JPCatholic is a creative community of storytellers, artists, designers, leaders, and entrepreneurs. Their academic model prepares students for real-world professional life in industry, with hands-on projects, internships, and portfolio preparation. JPCatholic ranks #12 in Best Regional Colleges West 2019, U.S. News & World Report.

About LightPointe Communications, Inc.

LightPointe designs and manufactures high performance wireless communication solutions focused on IP-centric, multi-gigabit data services for public and private operators. Systems are 60GHz and 70/80GHz radio technology, designed for customers needing high capacity backhaul, ultra-low latency connections, 5G solutions, or just to connect two buildings. LightPointe's field proven, full duplex, point-to-point wireless bridging products are deployed in over 65 countries over 20 year history.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35aPETREL ENERGY : Appendix 3Zs for RTO -Amended
PU
01:33aStalled Aramco IPO sets back deal-making at U.S. subsidiary Motiva
RE
01:31aFIDELITY BANK : How savings promo boosts our deposit base –Fidelity Bank
AQ
01:31aNASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES : posts N4.4bn profits; pays 100k dividend
AQ
01:31aECOBANK GHANA : CBN applauds Ecobank's sustainability efforts
AQ
01:30aEFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III : NOTICE CALLING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF EfTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS
AQ
01:30aSATO : Provides Indoor Route Navigation Solution to Sagawa Global Logistics
PU
01:29aRAS AL KHAIMAH PROPERTIES : Construction progress for Rak Properties as net profit declines 21%
AQ
01:29aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S10 update improves Wireless PowerShare and camera stability
AQ
01:29aEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : IT spending in Middle East and North Africa to hit US $160bn this year
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
2APPLE : Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscriptions
3PILBARA MINERALS LTD : PILBARA MINERALS : Stage 3 Scoping Study Outcomes
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
5BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to invest C$750 million in TransAlta's clean energ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.