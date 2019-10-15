Lightbeam ACO Clients Continue to Outperform the Market, per 2018 MSSP ACO Performance Results

In 2018, Lightbeam’s ACO Clients Generated More Than $130 Million in Gross Shared Savings

Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in end-to-end population health management solutions and services, announced that Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) who have achieved a positive savings rate using Lightbeam technology generated more than $602 million in shared savings over the last five performance years in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). In 2018 alone, Lightbeam’s ACO clients generated more than $130 million in gross shared savings while achieving an average quality score of 96% compared to non-Lightbeam ACOs at 92.7%.

ACOs Engaged with Lightbeam Advisory Services

Lightbeam also reported that ACOs who are directly engaged with Lightbeam Advisory Services generated a net savings (positive and negative saving rates) per member per year (PMPY) of $350, which was 108% higher than the amount generated by non-Lightbeam ACOs ($168). In addition, when isolating ACOs that qualified to earn shared savings, ACOs working with Lightbeam Advisory Services earned an average amount of $3.4 million, nearly double the amount earned by non-Lightbeam ACOs ($1.7 million average).

Lightbeam Track 3 ACOs

Lightbeam ACO clients represented 35% of all Track 3 ACO net savings, generating 319% more in net PMPY savings ($620) compared to non-Lightbeam Track 3 ACOs ($148). When comparing Track 3 ACOs that earned shared savings, Lightbeam Track 3 ACOs earned an average amount of $10.5 million, 319% more than non-Lightbeam Track 3 ACOs who earned shared savings ($2.2 million average).

“There are many notable achievements that came out of the 2018 performance year for Lightbeam ACO clients, but the percentage of net savings per member per year [PMPY], especially for Track 3 ACOs, stood out,” said Pat Cline, Lightbeam CEO. “In addition to financial results, seeing our clients deliver remarkable care and achieve outstanding quality outcomes is motivating. As CMS encourages ACOs to transition to performance-based risk through the Pathways to Success program, a platform like Lightbeam is critical.”

The Medicare Shared Savings Program

Established through the Affordable Care Act, the MSSP facilitates coordination and cooperation among providers that form ACOs to improve the quality of care and reduce unnecessary costs, benefiting more than 10 million patients. A total of 548 ACOs participated in the 2018 MSSP program, generating more than $1.7 billion in total net savings for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk.

