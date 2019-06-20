Log in
Lightbend Announces Instructor-Led Online Training In Reactive Systems and Real-Time Data With Launch of Lightbend Academy

06/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend today announced the launch of Lightbend Academy, the first online, self-paced training portal delivering instructor-led courses in Reactive Architecture patterns and design, and in-depth guidance on how to build cloud-native applications for streaming data- specific use cases, like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Lightbend Academy emphasizes best practices, reference architectures, design patterns and analysis techniques drawing from Reactive’s track record of success in advanced streaming data use cases at companies like LinkedIn, Verizon Wireless, Capital One and Walmart Canada. Lightbend Academy is available immediately to all Lightbend enterprise subscribers, partners and integrators, and to the general public, through Lightbend Certified Training partners.

“As a Lightbend partner, we’re excited to offer Reactive Academy,” said Jack Gulas, CEO at YoppWorks, a Lightbend Platinum Training Partner. Lightbend Academy allows technical and business professionals alike the ability ramp-up on essential skills and knowledge around Reactive, and the underlying architecture and patterns that make the most exciting use cases around AI, ML and IoT possible. Lightbend Academy will greatly expand the accessibility of these core principles through high quality, instructor-led online sessions.”

Lightbend launches with the following 14 courses:

  • Reactive Architecture -- Introduction to Reactive Principals
  • Reactive Architecture -- Domain-Driven Design
  • Reactive Architecture -- Reactive Microservices
  • Reactive Architecture -- Building Scalable Systems
  • Reactive Architecture -- Distributed Messaging
  • Reactive Architecture -- CQRS and Event Sourcing
  • Lightbend Scala Language -- Professional
  • Lightbend Telemetry
  • Lightbend Akka for Scala
  • Lightbend Akka Cluster
  • Lightbend Akka Streams for Scala
  • Lightbend Java Language -- Futures
  • Lightbend Java Language -- Lambdas
  • Lightbend Lagom for Java -- Hello World

The Reactive Manifesto, originally published anonymously but later revealed as the work of Lightbend co-founder and Akka creator Jonas Bonér, for the first time set out key principles for building systems that react to modern demands on distributed services at scale. Translated into 15 languages with endorsements by more than 25,000 technologists, the Reactive movement has become the de facto guideline for distributed system design.

Students who complete the Reactive Architecture course are eligible for Reactive Architect Certification, which helps architects, developers and operators set themselves apart when looking for a job or upgrading their current role. Independent of any vendor-specific technologies, the Reactive Architect Certification is the guaranteed way to demonstrate a solid understanding of the Reactive principles required for designing, building and operating cloud-native systems.

About Lightbend
Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Lightbend Platform provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure. The most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with Lightbend, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

Editorial Contact
Lonn Johnston
+1 650.219.7764
lonn@flak42.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
