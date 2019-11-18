Log in
Lightbend Launches New Open Source Framework Cloudflow For Streaming Data Applications On Kubernetes Stack

11/18/2019

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North American 2019 -- Lightbend today announced Cloudflow (https://cloudflow.io/), an open source framework that addresses the full application lifecycle for developing, deploying and operating streaming data pipelines on Kubernetes. As data pipelines become first class concerns in microservices architectures, Cloudflow gives developers data-optimized programming abstractions and run-time tooling for Kubernetes.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, machine learning models, analytics and other streaming data-driven workloads, developers have sought new frameworks that reduce the complexity of bringing streaming data pipelines into cloud-native, microservice-based architectures and applications. Cloudflow gives developers the first streaming data-specific framework that simplifies installation and integration of streaming technologies, provides a programming model specifically for creation of streaming data pipelines in microservices architectures, and that is optimized for deployment on the Kubernetes, cloud-native stack.

“The most interesting new opportunities around AI and training machine learning models are putting a lot of pressure on developers to get streaming data into new applications, and to have predictability on the uninterrupted flow of that data once in production,” said Mark Brewer, CEO of Lightbend. “Cloudflow is designed to make streaming data pipelines easy for developers to build, deploy and integrate as fundamental building blocks for cloud-native applications. We plan to offer Cloudflow as a service in the near future.”

Rapid Streaming Data Development With Cloudflow

  • Choose the right streaming engine for each processing phase (Akka Streams, Spark, Flink, etc.)
  • Focus only on core business logic
  • Eliminate the significant burden of building boilerplate -- Cloudflow handles data durability, serialization, and connections between stages

Single-Step Deployment on Kubernetes

  • Specify data flow via a simple blueprint file
  • Deploy your multi-stage pipeline with one command
  • All connections between stages are configured for you
  • Automatically surface HTTP service endpoints

Where to Get Cloudflow
Access Cloudflow at:  https://cloudflow.io/

About Lightbend
Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Lightbend Platform provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure like Red Hat OpenShift. The most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with Lightbend, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

Editorial Contact
Lonn Johnston
+1 650.219.7764
lonn@flak42.com


