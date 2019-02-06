Lightbend delivers new unified platform for designing, building, and operating real-time, cloud-native applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend today announced the first-of a-kind cloud-native development platform for stateful, stream-based microservices development. As the pioneer of the Reactive movement and the creator of popular open source technologies used by millions of Java and Scala developers to build distributed, cloud-native applications--Lightbend has shipped the first commercial product purpose-built for the end-to-end requirements for building, scaling and operating microservices-based applications for streaming data use cases.



Applying artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, hyper-personalization, and sub-second financial processes are among the growing list of streaming data use cases at the top of the real-time enterprise agenda. In a recent Lightbend survey , more than 75% of the 2,400 developers polled revealed that they are already using or planning to use microservices to enable real-time streaming data use cases. These systems have a number of unique requirements. They must be:

Data-centric: able to process large amounts of data in real-time;

High performance;

Able to scale up and down elastically;

Fully resilient and self-healing;

Able to make efficient use of all the compute resources available.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (IoT), Capital One (real-time auto loan decisioning) and Credit Karma (real-time personalization) are among notable examples of industry leaders whose embrace of the convergence of microservices and streaming data has been strategic to business growth.

Lightbend Platform enables enterprises to deliver responsive, globally consistent systems at scale, backed by self-healing frameworks that automatically protect business systems—from code to cluster. Lightbend Platform leverages the modern Kubernetes cloud-native-stack, including full support for Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform, guaranteeing enterprises that their application infrastructure is as dynamic as the underlying compute infrastructure.

“Historically, enterprises building their next generation of streaming data applications have negotiated a multitude of vendor product and support options across individual frameworks and components, but never had a single source that addressed their full architecture concerns,” said Mark Brewer, Lightbend CEO. “Enterprises now have a one-stop shop for creating real-time applications with integrated Reactive microservices and streaming data, deploying and managing them on cloud-native infrastructure.”



To learn more about Lightbend Platform, visit: https://www.lightbend.com/lightbend-platform

