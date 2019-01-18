|
Lighthouse Bank : Reports Record Earnings for 2018
01/18/2019 | 05:44pm EST
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally owned Lighthouse Bank (OTC-QB: LGHT) today released unaudited financial results for the quarter-ended December 31, 2018 and year-ended December 31, 2018.
Net income for 2018 was $4.9 million, a $1.9 Million, or 64%, increase over 2017. Total assets grew to a record $303.9 million, an increase of $42.9 million, or 16%, from the previous year-ended December 31, 2017.
The Bank experienced solid loan and deposit growth during the year. Gross loans increased $31.3 million, or 15%, year-over-year, to $244 million. Total deposits increased $34.7 million, or 15%, to $260.8 million.
The Bank continues to maintain exceptional credit quality with no past-due loans and no non-performing loans at year-end 2018.
Lane Lawson, Chief Executive Officer of Lighthouse Bank commented "We are extremely pleased with the Bank's performance in 2018. Our exceptional financial results continue to be driven by the efforts of our entire team of dedicated banking professionals, our management group and our board of directors."
Financial Highlights presented below:
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets
$ 303,939,403
$ 261,063,542
16%
Gross loans
244,428,892
213,117,336
15%
Allowance for loan losses
5,401,290
4,688,529
15%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
74,127,974
60,840,430
22%
Total deposits
260,751,705
226,090,556
15%
Shareholders' equity
39,076,764
34,378,372
14%
NET INCOME
$ 4,936,930
$ 3,006,685
64%
RATIOS
2018
2017
Net interest margin*
5.40%
4.98%
Equity capital-to-total assets
12.9%
13.2%
Return on Average Assets*
1.74%
1.24%
Return on Average Equity*
13.35%
9.16%
Allowance for Loan Losses-to-Total Loans
2.21%
2.20%
Non-Performing Assets-to-Total Assets
0.00%
0.00%
Efficiency Ratio*
49.1%
53.4%
*Average for annual period
SHARE INFORMATION
Earnings per share (basic)
$ 1.91
$ 1.20
Book value per share
$ 15.02
$ 13.45
Total common shares outstanding
2,602,222
2,555,080
Fourth Quarter Earnings
Net Income of $1.6 Million for the quarter-ended December 31, 2018 was up $541 thousand from the prior quarter.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Fourth Quarter earnings of $1,598,822 or $0.61 per share.
- Book value per share increased by $0.53 to $15.02 at December 31, 2018.
- Fourth Quarter 2018 Return on Average Assets and Equity of 2.10% and 16.48%, respectively.
- Quarter-ended December 31, 2018 Net Interest Margin was 5.26%
Lighthouse Bank marked its 11th Anniversary on October 29, 2018. Since opening, the Bank has earned consecutive top rankings based on a variety of categories including asset quality, capital adequacy, return on average assets, return on average equity and operational efficiency.
Recognition and Awards Received:
- Three consecutive-years ranking in "Nation's Top Ten Healthiest Banks", by depositaccounts.com.
- S&P Global Market Intelligence ranking as "Nation's 11th Best-Performing Community Bank" for 2017, of 4,383 banks of asset size under $1 billion.
- Financial Management Consulting's "Sixth Highest Performing Bank" out of 159 California banks, based on overall performance.
- 25-consecutive quarters possessing "Five-Star Superior," the top rating by Bauer Financial.
- Seven consecutive-year achievement of "Super Premier Performing Bank," the highest designation given by Findley Reports, Inc.
ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE BANK:
Lighthouse Bank is a highly rated locally owned and operated full-service commercial bank with offices in Santa Cruz and Silicon Valley. The Bank's Santa Cruz office is located at 2020 North Pacific Avenue in Santa Cruz, CA. The Bank's Silicon Valley office is located at 19240 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA. The Bank offers a full array of banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, developers and commercial property owners. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional personalized service and access to decision makers who are close at hand. Lighthouse Bank's unique worldwide ATM fee waiver program, complimentary business courier service, and remote deposit technology expand the Bank's geographical reach throughout Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley.
Lighthouse Bank's stock is listed and publicly traded under the ticker symbol LGHT. More information on the Bank and historical financial performance may be obtained through the Bank's website at www.lighthousebank.com or by calling 831-600-4000.
Member FDIC / Equal Housing Lender / SBA Preferred Lender
The attached release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuation in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
Quarter-Ended
Change
Quarter-Ended
Year-to-Date Ended
Change
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
%
12/31/2017
%
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
%
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$ 303,939,403
$ 298,033,881
2%
$ 261,063,542
16%
Gross loans
244,428,892
236,143,033
4%
213,117,336
15%
Allowance for loan losses
5,401,290
5,401,290
0%
4,688,529
15%
Non interest-bearing deposits
74,127,974
80,038,580
-7%
60,840,430
22%
Total deposits
260,751,705
259,432,322
1%
226,090,556
15%
Shareholders' equity
39,076,764
37,622,590
4%
34,378,372
14%
Income Statement
Interest income
4,226,754
4,100,032
3%
3,269,765
29%
$ 15,642,356
$ 12,044,022
30%
Interest expense
377,366
314,686
20%
150,016
152%
1,037,333
567,496
83%
Net interest income
3,849,388
3,785,346
2%
3,119,749
23%
14,605,023
11,476,526
27%
Provision for loan losses
-
447,500
-100%
328,000
-100%
712,760
664,000
7%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,849,388
3,337,846
15%
2,791,749
38%
13,892,263
10,812,526
28%
Non-interest income
79,369
83,484
-5%
79,466
0%
309,896
530,415
-42%
Non-interest expense
1,837,448
1,893,457
-3%
1,752,796
5%
7,308,750
6,396,774
14%
Net income before taxes
2,091,309
1,527,873
37%
1,118,419
87%
6,893,409
4,946,167
39%
Income tax expense
492,487
469,562
5%
585,186
-16%
1,956,479
1,939,482
1%
Net income
$ 1,598,822
$ 1,058,311
51%
$ 533,233
200%
$ 4,936,930
$ 3,006,685
64%
Earnings per share (basic)
$ 0.61
$ 0.41
49%
$ 0.21
190%
$ 1.91
$ 1.20
59%
Book value per share
$ 15.02
$ 14.49
4%
$ 13.45
12%
$ 15.02
$ 13.45
12%
Ratios
Net interest margin *
5.26%
5.38%
5.01%
5.40%
4.98%
Equity capital-to-total assets
12.9%
12.6%
13.2%
12.9%
13.2%
Return on Average Assets *
2.10%
1.43%
0.82%
1.74%
1.24%
Return on Average Equity *
16.48%
11.21%
6.16%
13.35%
9.16%
Allowance for Loan Losses-to-Total Loans
2.21%
2.29%
2.20%
2.21%
2.20%
Non-Performing Assets-to-Total Assets
0.00%
0.0%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Efficiency Ratio *
46.8%
48.9%
54.8%
49.1%
53.4%
* Average for period
