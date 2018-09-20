Lighting Science : Launches Cleanse™ Luminaire

Lighting Science announces the launch of a revolutionary new LED
luminaire that reduces airborne pathogens responsible for numerous
illnesses. Cleanse™ is an easy-to-install, air-sanitizing
luminaire that decreases the levels of airborne particles, including
microorganisms. The spread of illness is a health concern that is widely
felt in healthcare, schools, gymnasiums and a multitude of public spaces.
Cleanse helps prevent exposure to dangerous pathogens using an
efficient, multi-stage, air circulation and sanitation system. Activated
carbon and HEPA filters capture particulates, while UV LEDs (A+C)
further clean and deodorize the air. This process achieves a >99.9%
elimination rate among the most common airborne pathogens resulting in
reduced contamination, less illness and a lower risk of infection,
particularly valuable for immuno-compromised individuals.
Cleanse’s retrofit design enables most standard 2’x 4’ light fixtures to
be replaced in as little as 15 minutes, minimizing interruptions to
normal operations and decreasing installation costs. Cleanse provides
3200 lumens of high quality light, while only using 60 watts of energy
when both illumination and air cleaning mode are operating. In addition,
it is available in a wide range of color spectrums to match existing
environments, including Lighting Science’s alertness-enhancing GoodDay®.
The Hospital-Acquired Condition (HAC) Reduction Program, mandated by the
Affordable Care Act, requires the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS)
to reduce payments to hospitals with the highest incidents of HACs.
Cleanse represents a viable solution to major hospitals that are being
penalized tens of millions of dollars a year. For many medical
institutions, the cost of outfitting their facility with Cleanse
luminaires would be less than the amount of their annual HAC penalties.
Dr. David Bacon, an active duty military officer and advisor at Lighting
Science with more than 20 years of experience in infectious disease
research and public health says, “A transformative technology such as
the Cleanse system can effectively disrupt the inhalation exposure
pathway of potentially life threatening infectious diseases. In a
hospital environment, this technology has the capacity to save lives,
enhance patient health, reduce time to recovery and lower healthcare
costs.”
The Sonder Academy in Melbourne, FL, which has used Lighting Science’s
GoodDay® spectrum lighting since opening, has embraced the
Cleanse technology for its students. Known for seeking mindful
innovative solutions for children and families impacted by Autism
Spectrum Disorder, The Sonder Academy’s collaboration with leading LED
innovator, Lighting Science, was natural.
“We are particularly sensitive to our students’ needs, given the nature
of their disorders and their susceptibility to illness. We are always
eager to embrace new technologies that can increase the health and
wellness benefits for both our students and our staff,” says The Sonder
Academy’s President of Education Monique Todd. “We have installed
Cleanse in one of our three schools and have observed a decrease in the
number of sickness-related absences for both students and teachers at
this location compared to the other two. This technology has been a
blessing.”
The Cleanse is available for purchase by calling Lighting Science at
877.999.5742. Detailed product information and specification sheets can
be found by visiting www.lsgc.com.
About Lighting Science
Lighting Science is a global leader in innovative LED lighting solutions
that designs, manufactures and brings to market advanced, intelligent
products for consumer and commercial applications. Lighting Science is
creating biological, horticultural and urban lighting solutions with
products such as GoodNight®, GoodDay®, and Sleepy
Baby® LED bulbs and the groundbreaking horticulture light,
the GroBar™. Lighting Science has won numerous awards,
including several Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Sustainability
Awards, Edison Awards, Sapphire Awards, and an IES Illumination Award.
For their patented technology products, Lighting Science won Popular
Science Magazine’s 2016 Best of What’s New Award, Architect’s Newspaper
Best Products of 2016, and Architectural Record 2016 Product of the
Year. Lighting Science holds more than 400 patents and is experimenting
with new uses for LEDs focused on human-centric solutions. Lighting
Science is headquartered in Rhode Island, with research and development
facilities in Florida. Learn more at www.lsgc.com
