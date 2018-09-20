Lighting Science : Launches Cleanse™ Luminaire

Retrofit LED Troffer Sanitizes Air to Reduce Pathogens Responsible for Infection

Lighting Science announces the launch of a revolutionary new LED luminaire that reduces airborne pathogens responsible for numerous illnesses. Cleanse™ is an easy-to-install, air-sanitizing luminaire that decreases the levels of airborne particles, including microorganisms. The spread of illness is a health concern that is widely felt in healthcare, schools, gymnasiums and a multitude of public spaces.

Cleanse helps prevent exposure to dangerous pathogens using an efficient, multi-stage, air circulation and sanitation system. Activated carbon and HEPA filters capture particulates, while UV LEDs (A+C) further clean and deodorize the air. This process achieves a >99.9% elimination rate among the most common airborne pathogens resulting in reduced contamination, less illness and a lower risk of infection, particularly valuable for immuno-compromised individuals.

Cleanse’s retrofit design enables most standard 2’x 4’ light fixtures to be replaced in as little as 15 minutes, minimizing interruptions to normal operations and decreasing installation costs. Cleanse provides 3200 lumens of high quality light, while only using 60 watts of energy when both illumination and air cleaning mode are operating. In addition, it is available in a wide range of color spectrums to match existing environments, including Lighting Science’s alertness-enhancing GoodDay®.

The Hospital-Acquired Condition (HAC) Reduction Program, mandated by the Affordable Care Act, requires the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) to reduce payments to hospitals with the highest incidents of HACs. Cleanse represents a viable solution to major hospitals that are being penalized tens of millions of dollars a year. For many medical institutions, the cost of outfitting their facility with Cleanse luminaires would be less than the amount of their annual HAC penalties.

Dr. David Bacon, an active duty military officer and advisor at Lighting Science with more than 20 years of experience in infectious disease research and public health says, “A transformative technology such as the Cleanse system can effectively disrupt the inhalation exposure pathway of potentially life threatening infectious diseases. In a hospital environment, this technology has the capacity to save lives, enhance patient health, reduce time to recovery and lower healthcare costs.”

The Sonder Academy in Melbourne, FL, which has used Lighting Science’s GoodDay® spectrum lighting since opening, has embraced the Cleanse technology for its students. Known for seeking mindful innovative solutions for children and families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder, The Sonder Academy’s collaboration with leading LED innovator, Lighting Science, was natural.

“We are particularly sensitive to our students’ needs, given the nature of their disorders and their susceptibility to illness. We are always eager to embrace new technologies that can increase the health and wellness benefits for both our students and our staff,” says The Sonder Academy’s President of Education Monique Todd. “We have installed Cleanse in one of our three schools and have observed a decrease in the number of sickness-related absences for both students and teachers at this location compared to the other two. This technology has been a blessing.”

The Cleanse is available for purchase by calling Lighting Science at 877.999.5742. Detailed product information and specification sheets can be found by visiting www.lsgc.com.

