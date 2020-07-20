Lightlife :® Launches Next-Generation Lightlife : Burger at All Harvey's Restaurants Across Canada

First-of-its-kind Plant-Based Burger now made with fewer, simpler ingredients debuts on Harvey’s cross-country ‘RV tour’ thanking frontline workers

Lightlife® (“Lightlife”), owned by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, today launched its reinvented Lightlife Burger at more than 250 Harvey’s locations across Canada. The new Plant-Based Burger recipe includes only simple ingredients like pea protein, coconut oil and garlic powder, and has 17 grams of protein and only five grams of saturated fat. No other plant-based meat brand has made a plant-based burger with as few and as simple ingredients, while still delivering a delicious, satisfying taste.

Lightlife®, owned by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, today launched its reinvented Lightlife Burger at more than 250 Harvey’s locations across Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our partnership with Harvey’s reflects our shared food philosophy that embraces balance and eating fresh ingredients. We’re excited for new and loyal plant-based consumers alike to taste the difference in our reinvented Plant-Based Burger that’s made-to-order and cooked to perfection by Harvey’s grill masters,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods.

Earlier this year, Greenleaf Foods conducted extensive research that found consumers’ needs went unmet 98% of the time when looking for plant-based protein with simple, recognizable ingredients. In response to this breakthrough insight, Lightlife committed to offering the cleanest ingredient labels in the plant-based meat category—the first plant-based brand to satisfy this demand through its fully-renovated line of Plant-Based Burger, Ground and Sausages. And unlike some of its competitors, the Lightlife Plant-Based Burger is made from pea protein—not soy—and does not contain any artificial flavors, GMOs or gluten.

Harvey’s has a long history of serving Canadians great-tasting burgers. In addition to offering the Lightlife Plant-Based Burger in-restaurant and via mobile ordering, Harvey’s and Lightlife are embarking on a Canada-wide RV Tour to give back to Canadians by serving 50,000 free burgers. Starting July 17 in Vaughan, Ontario, the Harvey’s RV and the accompanying Lightlife trailer will visit grocery stores across the country to offer frontline employees and fans their choice of a free Harvey’s Angus burger or a Lightlife Plant-Based Burger. Harvey’s will also give Canadians the chance to ‘pass along the thanks’ to their own community hero by sharing a photo at the RV and tagging the deserving individual. Those who would like to show their gratitude but are unable to visit the RV can take part by sharing a story about their community hero on social media.

“These past few months have shown how well Canadians can come together to support one another. We wanted to recognize the many frontline employees that have helped keep Canadians fed and safe throughout these challenging times, and are thrilled to partner with Lightlife to provide a great-tasting, plant-based burger option during our RV tour,” said Chelsea Kellock, Senior Director of Marketing for Harvey’s.

Interested in enjoying a Lightlife Plant-Based Burger at home? Order from Harvey’s via UberEats, Skip the Dishes and Door Dash, or visit lightlife.com/where-to-buy to find a retail store near you that sells Lightlife products. To follow along and find out where the Harvey’s RV will be next, check out harveys.ca, or Harvey’s social channels.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

