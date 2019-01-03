Lightspeed China Partners : Closes on $560 Million of Committed Capital

Lightspeed China Partners (LCP) announced that it has completed the
final closing of fund family IV with total committed capital of $560
million, including Lightspeed China Partners IV at $360 million and
Lightspeed China Partners Select I at $200 million. This is the largest
fund family raised by LCP to date and brings committed capital under
management to $1.5 billion. LCP IV will make investments in early stage
technology companies in China while LCP Select I will focus on growth
investments in China.
In the past 18 months, five portfolio companies that LCP invested in at
an early stage have completed successful IPOs, including InnoLight
(SZ:300308), Meituan Dianping (HK:3690), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), PPDai
(NYSE:PPDF), and Rong360 (NYSE:JT).
In addition to the publicly traded companies, LCP has nurtured many
innovative industry leaders across multiple sectors, including Black
Fish, Fan Deng Reading Club, Fangdd, Full Truck Alliance, Hesai,
Ifchange, QingCloud, Sunmi, Sweetome, Tencent Trusted Doctors, Tujia,
Xiao Peng Auto, and XY Link.
First Institutional Venture Capital with Global Reach
The LCP team serves as lead investors in companies’ first institutional
venture capital financings with a focus on Series A and Series B
investments in China. The team brings an entrepreneurial perspective as
many team members have either been successful entrepreneurs or have
served as executives in technology companies. While partnering at the
earliest stages of company formation, LCP is committed to financing
companies throughout their lifecycles and contributing teambuilding and
strategy development capabilities. LCP also provides founders with
global aspirations access to an international network through
Lightspeed’s global venture capital operations which include over 400
portfolio companies in the U.S., China, India, Southeast Asia, Europe,
and Israel. LCP has access to global trends and business model
innovation as well as international talent, customers, partners and
capital markets. Over more than a decade, LCP has developed a track
record of helping China-based companies establish dominant market
positions and expand globally.
Early Backers of Emerging Concepts
LCP has been an early investor in China’s consumer Internet, Internet+,
and enterprise/deep tech sectors. More than half of the partnership’s
investments have been in consumer Internet and Internet+, where
technology is applied to create disruptive new business models in
traditional industries. Notable areas of investment include social
network applications, marketplaces, e-commerce, consumer services as
well as enterprise products/services and deep tech. LCP has supported
and nurtured an outstanding group of early-stage companies that have
become unicorns in areas including new retail, culture, entertainment,
travel, finance, real estate, healthcare, education, recruiting, and
transportation.
LCP has successfully identified emerging market opportunities and has
often served as the first source of capital in areas where there was
initially limited institutional interest. A notable example is trucking
logistics. Five years ago, LCP was the sole Series A investor in Full
Truck Alliance (Yun Man Man) when the founders were exploring using a
mobile platform to solve logistics and communications challenges in
China’s fragmented trucking industry. After multiple large follow-on
rounds where LCP continued to invest, the company merged with Huo Che
Bang to form Full Truck Alliance which is now the world’s largest
trucking logistics marketplace.
Due to the size of the consumer markets in China and availability of
technology talent, China-based Internet and marketplace companies are
increasingly becoming world leaders. Herry Han, Founding Partner of LCP,
commented: “We believe there are plenty of new opportunities in China
consumer Internet given the depth of China’s mobile payment and social
networks. Innovation and entrepreneurship in the next decade will bring
more China-based startups to the world stage. This will be China’s first
decade of truly global innovation. Chinese entrepreneurs are now
developing business plans with global expansion in mind from day one. We
look forward to meeting entrepreneurs with ambitious visions and
supporting them in realizing their dreams.”
LCP was also early to the enterprise and deep tech sectors in China.
According to LCP Founding Partner, James Mi: “China’s enterprise service
and deep tech innovation is in the early innings of development. Given
China’s vast market, deep talent pool, and increasing demand for
home-grown deep technologies across various industries, we are seeing
accelerated growth and significant investment opportunities. LCP is
uniquely positioned to be the leading early stage investor in these
areas.” The LCP team has been investing in deep tech and enterprise
opportunities from the beginning with multiple public company outcomes.
One of LCP’s deep tech portfolio companies is InnoLight which provides
high speed optical transceiver modules for web-scale data centers
supporting cloud computing. Customers include Google, Amazon AWS, and
AliCloud. LCP invested in InnoLight in 2014, and the company became
publicly listed in 2017.
LCP’s enterprise and deep tech investments span autonomous vehicles, AI,
IoT, SaaS, enterprise marketplaces, semiconductors, and optical
communications. The team will continue to leverage its deep tech
industry expertise in support of experienced founders building industry
leading companies.
Supportive Culture Underpinning Value Creation
Focus, excellence, mutual respect, and support are among the core values
of LCP. The partnership believes that mutual respect and support between
investors and entrepreneurs is a cornerstone of effective long-term
partnerships. This principle applies equally within the firm. LCP
strives to promote positive change and impact to society in the way it
conducts its business. The team looks forward to continuing its
partnership with game-changing founders and accompanying them from the
beginning of their startup journeys through multiple stages of global
growth.
About Lightspeed China Partners
Lightspeed China Partners (LCP) is a leading venture capital firm in
China focused on early stage investments in consumer Internet, Internet+
and enterprise/deep tech. With strong backgrounds in company operations
and entrepreneurship, the partners of LCP are committed to helping a new
generation of Chinese entrepreneurs become industry leaders, build
world-class companies, and create social impact. Over the past 10 years,
the Lightspeed China team has backed industry leading companies
including Meituan Dianping, Pinduoduo, Full Truck Alliance, InnoLight,
PPDai, Rong360, Tujia and Fangdd. LCP offers international value-added
capabilities through its relationship with Lightspeed Venture Partners,
a global venture capital firm managing over $6 billion of committed
capital.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005585/en/