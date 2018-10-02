Log in
Lightspeed Systems Hosts Webinar on the State of Filtering in K-12

10/02/2018 | 10:02am CEST

Austin, TX, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 10, ed-tech solution provider Lightspeed Systems will host a free webinar covering the challenges of digital safety, 1:1 device deployments and content filtering in K-12 schools. “K-12 Filtering Today: The Latest Challenges, Data, and Solutions,” (11 AM–noon CDT) will feature insights from a survey of 500 K-12 IT professionals as well as tips, tricks and resources for making 1:1 deployments successful.

0_medium_Lightspeed-CMYK-01.png


Which websites pose the most challenges with filtering? How do schools handle SSL decryption today? Which OSes dominate K-12 device deployments? Lightspeed will cover answers to these questions in the webinar as well as:

  • Top K-12 IT priorities and challenges, and how to address them
  • Best practices and relatable stories from your peers in filtering
  • How schools are solving the toughest challenges with social media, search and YouTube
  • Tips and tools for protecting students from bullying, self-harm, and other safety issues
  • And more

Lightspeed Systems has been filtering K-12 schools since 1999. Lightspeed’s filtering, mobile device management and classroom management solutions include Relay, a multi-OS cloud filtering solution that offers seamless SSL decryption, powerful reporting, and student safety tools. In addition to valuable tips from the no. 1 provider in school filtering, the webinar will feature a question-and-answer session.

Registration and more information on “K-12 Filtering Today: The Latest Challenges, Data, and Solutions” can be found at http://bit.ly/k12fltr.  To learn more about Relay, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com/relay

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 25,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated solutions for smarter K-12 school networks: Relay, Web Filter, Mobile Manager, and Classroom. To learn more, visit http://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

Katie McCarthy
Lightspeed Systems
3103670673
kmccarthy@lightspeedsystems.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
