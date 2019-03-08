Lightspeed Systems Reveals AI Classroom Management Technology in New Webinar

Austin, TX, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education technology company Lightspeed Systems will share advancements in classroom management technology, and how to use those advancements to increase learning outcomes, in a new webinar on Thursday, March 28. Registration for the free webinar “AI in the Classroom: The Latest Tech for Helping Overworked Teachers” is open to all K-12 school IT personnel now until the webinar’s start time of 10 AM CDT.

Schools have trusted Lightspeed for over 20 years to safely filter, manage, monitor, and protect their devices with the most cutting-edge technologies. “AI in the Classroom” tackles the timely subject of AI’s applications in education, and how it can help overwhelmed teachers to increase student productivity.

Lightspeed’s Relay Classroom is the only classroom management software solution on the market to leverage AI automated teaching assistance, which automatically alerts teachers when students browse classroom devices off-task.

The webinar will cover Relay Classroom features including:

Screen monitoring — real-time, easy-to-understand activity tables and screens

Class control — lock screens, close browser tabs, or limit student web access for secure testing or focused learning

Teacher-student chat — check in and keep individual students on track

Insights — save time with AI-based insights that surface unusual activity

Sharing — share links, and broadcast teacher or student screens

Automation — save time by employing automation to move students out of restricted internet access

And more!

To learn more about Lightspeed Systems Relay Classroom, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com/monitor.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

Katie McCarthy Lightspeed Systems 3103670673 kmccarthy@lightspeedsystems.com