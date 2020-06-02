Log in
Lignite Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand For Fertilizers to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/02/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the lignite market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.71 bn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005082/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lignite Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lignite Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. ALLETE Inc., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., EP Power Europe AS, JSC Siberian Coal Energy Co., Lanna Resources Public Co. Ltd., Lignitiki Megalopolis SA, NACCO Industries Inc., NLC India Ltd., PT Bukit Asam Tbk, and RWE AG, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for fertilizers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Lignite Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

  • Lignite Market is segmented as below:
  • Application
  • Power Generation
  • Syngas Generation
  • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
  • The Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40066

Lignite Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lignite market report covers the following areas:

  • Lignite Market size
  • Lignite Market trends
  • Lignite Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of CTL as one of the prime reasons driving the lignite market growth during the next few years.

Lignite Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the lignite market, including some of the vendors such as ALLETE Inc., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., EP Power Europe AS, JSC Siberian Coal Energy Co., Lanna Resources Public Co. Ltd., Lignitiki Megalopolis SA, NACCO Industries Inc., NLC India Ltd., PT Bukit Asam Tbk, and RWE AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the lignite market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lignite Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist lignite market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the lignite market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the lignite market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lignite market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Power generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Syngas generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Improvements in ash-handling technologies
  • Advances in mining industry
  • Increasing adoption of CTL

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ALLETE Inc.
  • China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.
  • EP Power Europe AS
  • JSC Siberian Coal Energy Co.
  • Lanna Resources Public Co. Ltd.
  • Lignitiki Megalopolis SA
  • NACCO Industries Inc.
  • NLC India Ltd.
  • PT Bukit Asam Tbk
  • RWE AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
