Like Nothing Else, From No One Else, Starkey Launches More Industry-First Technology

09/01/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On-demand better hearing has arrived. Starkey is putting the power of better hearing in the palm of users’ hands with more styles, more features, and new fitting enhancements. Like nothing else, from no one else, Starkey has expanded its award-winning Livio Edge AI’s leading line of hearing aids.

This launch includes the introduction of the world’s smallest, most powerful rechargeable BTE*, a first-of-its-kind speech enhancement feature, and industry-first technology that allows hearing aid wearers to use their hearing devices to find their smartphones. The culmination of technological innovation arriving on the market today will not only help patients hear better, but help hearing healthcare professionals operate more effectively and efficiently across the board.

"With Livio Edge AI, Starkey delivers next-generation sound processing capability by harnessing the most advanced artificial intelligence technology possible in a modern hearing aid,” said Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D. “These new features push our industry-leading platform even further. In an increasingly on-demand culture, patients are now able to attain instantaneous fine-tuning that serves as the next best thing to having their hearing provider with them at all times."

The new features include:

  • The world’s smallest, most powerful 2.4 GHz rechargeable BTE*
  • IntelliVoice: New Hearing Reality Pro speech enhancement feature for those with 50 dB hearing loss or greater that, when combined with the recently introduced Edge Mode, uses the advantages of the user’s smartphone and Deep Neural Network AI to provide smart, immediate adjustments for substantially enhanced speech sounds.
  • REM Target Match: Automatically communicates with Real Ear Measurement systems for efficient fittings.
  • Multiflex Tinnitus Pro: A new shaping algorithm and custom fit tool to help provide more personalized maskers for each patient’s unique needs.
  • Live Sessions: Synchronous remote programming feature that leverages live video chat to enable and improve remote care between professionals and patients.
  • Find My Phone: Using their hearing aids and the Thrive Assistant, wearers can now locate their lost or misplaced smartphones.
  • In-App Purchases: Allows users of lower tier technologies to purchase the Reminders feature within the Thrive app.
  • Thrive Hearing Control app enhancements: New set-up screens and connectivity developments make it more robust and easier to use than ever.
  • Fall Alert now available in Basic Mode in the Thrive Hearing Control app: Allows even more patients to maintain their independence and caregivers peace of mind.

“We redefined the hearing aid with the incorporation of body and brain tracking, fall detection and alerts, translate and transcribe features, and intuitive tap control. Starkey offers patients a novel gateway to health monitoring, personalization and control,” said President and CEO Brandon Sawalich. “As we tear down the stigma associated with hearing loss and hearing aids, we are confident these new features will continue to make hearing aids want-to-have wearable technology that will help people hear better, so they can live better.”

Livio Edge AI is available in the United States, Canada and more than 20 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.starkey.com.

*Starkey Competitive Benchmarking Study 2019

 

###

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 5,000 employees, operates 26+ facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com

 

Attachments 

Karen Spaeth
Starkey Hearing Technologies
media_contact@starkey.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
