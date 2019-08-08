Log in
Lilly Malaysia and Lilly Singapore Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work For 2019

08/08/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Eli Lilly (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Malaysia and Eli Lilly Singapore Pte Ltd, local affiliates of the global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company with its headquarters located at Indianapolis, US, were recently certified as one of the best places to work respectively in Malaysia and Singapore for 2019. The annual prestigious Best Places To Work program recognizes leading employers around the world and provides employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices. 

Both companies received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, teamwork and opportunities for talent growth recognizing the company’s commitment to shape strategic and thoughtful workplace programs and creating an environment that empowers and develops its employees.

I am extremely honored to be receiving the ‘Best Places To Work’ accolade for Lilly Malaysia and Lilly Singapore. We are earnestly grateful for the recognition we have received by living the Lilly legacy for more than 140 years - respect for people, integrity, excellence and the purpose of uniting caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world” said Adrian Wong— Country Manager, Eli Lilly and Company | Malaysia and Singapore.

Vincent Cheng, HR Director for Lilly in ASEAN, is also proud and humbled to receive this recognition for three (3) Lilly affiliates in the region– Thailand , Malaysia and Singapore. “To be recognized across three countries in ASEAN speaks volume of the purpose that Lilly placed at the forefront of what we do for more than 140 years. I want to express my sincere gratitude to all my colleagues in ASEAN who stood by this purpose and created the work environment resulting in this achievement” said Vincent.

"We are pleased to see that both Lilly Malaysia and Lilly Singapore are testaments of an organization that enables and encourages employees to develop their potential in a diverse culture based on trust and integrity. Our heartiest congratulations to them for this award” said Grace Kelly, Program Manager for Best Places to Work Program, Singapore.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

The certification is only granted to companies that achieve the highest quality standards in human resources management.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org


© Business Wire 2019
