Lilu's Garden : Predicts Record 2019 Hemp Harvest – First Ever Produced at Scale

Lilu’s
Garden, the largest hemp ingredient manufacturer in the Western
Hemisphere, announced that its 2019 harvest is on track to yield upwards
of 50 million lbs. of hemp or 1 million kilograms of isolated CBD and
other non-psychoactive cannabinoids for the wholesale market in 2020 –
an unprecedented figure for the industry that remains a highly
conservative estimate. It will be the largest hemp supply ever produced,
a direct result of Lilu’s Garden’s pioneering extraction process that
for the first time has allowed hemp to be produced at scale and meet
surging demand for CBD-infused products.
Lilu’s Garden estimates that approximately 20% of its 2019 harvest will
be utilized in food and beverage products; 20% will be added to
nutraceuticals; 20% will go to pet care; 20% will be consumed by the
cannabis and specialty products market; 10% will be added to cosmetics
products; and 10% will go to vaporizers and electronic cigarettes.
Lilu’s Garden’s patent pending extraction process has made it possible
for the company to process more than 300 thousand lbs. of hemp biomass,
which can yield over 20 thousand kilograms of isolated CBD and other
minor cannabinoids per day, depending on the potency of the input
biomass. These daily production figures would have allowed Lilu’s to
process the entirety of the 2018 US harvest alone.
Processing takes place in the company’s 175,000 square-foot plant in
Owenton, Kentucky, which can store in a climate-controlled environment
millions of lbs. of hemp at any given time with additional offsite
storage for millions more. The facility opened in early December 2018.
“Without hemp at scale, there is no conceivable way for CBD products to
permeate the U.S. consumer marketplace,” said Tom Guel, co-founder and
CEO of Lilu’s Garden. “Knowing this prompted our company to invest
heavily in research and development in order to devise a completely new
means of hemp processing so we could achieve an industrial scale large
enough to supply the market.”
By forgoing ethanol and other solvents in favor of water, Lilu’s
Garden’s Aqueous Extraction process eliminates many of the obstacles to
scale presented by traditional farming and harvesting methods. Such
obstacles include the need for labor-intensive hand harvesting and
shucking, and large facilities for drying. Alternatively, Lilu’s Garden
machine harvests, bails and direct ships wet hemp right from the field.
In addition to reducing labor, time and logistics costs, this
breakthrough significantly reduces production costs in the processing
facility.
Lilu’s Garden increased its production of hemp for the 2019 harvest by a
multiple of 10 to 75,000 acres of hemp – a record quantity achieved by
partnering with a multitude of farmers and managing key aspects of the
farming including the harvest and logistics.
Lilu’s Garden is the largest hemp ingredient manufacturer in the Western
Hemisphere and the only manufacturer processing hemp at scale. With its
patent-pending Aqueous Extraction process, it specializes in the
production of CBD and other minor non-psychoactive cannabinoid isolates
and oils for use in a wide array of market segments including:
Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverage, Pet Care, Specialty Products,
Cannabis and Cosmetics. With offices in four states, nationwide farming
and the largest hemp derivatives production facility in the world,
Lilu’s Garden is driving innovation in all facets of the industry,
including genetics, nationally scaled agricultural operations,
hyper-efficient proprietary aqueous based processing and wholesale B2B
distribution.
