Limited Hours: A Letter from President & CEO, Jeffrey Jones

03/28/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

March 28, 2020

Dear Customers of Melrose Bank,

Like all of you, we have been feeling the effects of COVID-19 in many unexpected ways. These are times that we have not witnessed before, and we are doing what we can to remain calm and constant during these unsettling days.

We are working hard to maintain appropriate distances from our customers and our fellow employees. We are extra diligent about cleaning our workspaces and those items that are touched by multiple people. We are working remotely, and trying our best to remain in contact with people from a distance.

Your Money is Safe at Melrose Bank
As we grapple with the issues that each day brings, we are acutely aware that you have entrusted us to safely maintain your accounts and to securely hold your money at our bank. Be assured that all funds held at Melrose Bank are FULLY INSURED by the FDIC and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). No depositor has ever lost one penny held in a bank insured by both the FDIC and DIF.

The Health & Safety of Our Staff
We have long planned for potential disasters and how we would operate during times like these. However, one thing we did not anticipate was the impact that this virus would have on a healthy staff. We have staff members who are now caring for extended family and unable to come to work, those doing their best to work from home while also home-schooling kids, and others who are opting to self-isolate and remain healthy.

Our goal is to keep our employees and their families strong and healthy during these unsettling times, and that means that we have recently found ourselves short-staffed, particularly in departments that require direct customer contact.

Smaller Bank Staffing Limitations
Melrose Bank has been part of the local community for 130 years, and our customers have long told us how they appreciate our sense of community and the personal connections they make at a small bank. It also means that our smaller size has some staffing limitations.

We have continued to expand our services and offer products and technology so that you can access your accounts remotely (via ATM, online banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, etc.) However, there are times that interaction with a live person feels necessary. We continue to be here to provide that quality of service, however the health and well-being of our staff means that we have fewer staff hours to give you at this time.

New Limited Hours
Given the current environment in which we live and operate, we have decided to temporarily reduce our personal teller access hours until this dreadful pandemic has subsided.

Effective Monday, March 30th, our drive-up teller access will be limited to the hours of 8:30 am until 12:30 pm Monday through Saturday.

We will still be available by email and telephone from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm Monday through Friday to assist you with transactions that do not require a passage of items via a live teller.

Thank you for your continued business and the trust you have placed in us to hold your finances safely and securely.

Please continue to visit our website for more information we may share, and please contact us at customerservice@melrosebank.com if you have any specific questions or needs you may have.

Keep well,
Jeffrey Jones
President & CEO, Melrose Bank

Disclaimer

Melrose Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 March 2020
