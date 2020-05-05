Limitless Lighting Options with Customizable RLM by Kichler®

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like artwork, furniture and paint, lighting can reflect a rather specific aesthetic within a space. Consider the options - from finish to shape to accessories - there may be endless combinations. And while lighting may elevate a project's style and function, finding that ideal fixture to perfectly suit your residential or commercial space can be a challenge.

Enter Customizable RLM by Kichler. With the new Online RLM Configurator on Kichler.com, DIYers and professionals can build, edit and play until they find the perfect design combination. Simple and intuitive, in just a few steps, you can see stylish options come to life for home, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality industry projects and more.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8690752-kichler-lighting-customizable-rlm/

Completely Customizable

To begin the design process, log on to Kichler.com/RLM to access the Online Configurator. The tool provides customers with the support and guidance to mix and match various components and create an ideal fixture for each space and purpose. With each selection, customers can watch as the Online RLM Configurator adjusts colors by component and adds shades, mounts, posts, arms and more in 3D view. In addition to tailoring RLM fixtures, the Configurator offers specs and pricing for the finished fixtures – allowing users to save, share, and receive an estimated quote – to make purchasing decisions easier than ever.

You're the Designer

The Online RLM Configurator enables customers to become the designer and create a style all their own. First, browse and choose from popular Angle, Warehouse, Deep Bowl and Shallow shade styles in a variety of sizes and finishes. Kichler RLM products are offered in a fade-resistant black, red and white while the interior of the shade features a white inner-coating to promote greater light reflection.

Next, customers identify the install location (ceiling, wall or post) and pick from an assortment of arms, stems and mounts, available in multiple lengths and finishes, before a light source is indicated. Complete the look with accessories – a jelly jar, a swivel or cage – to add extra personalized details or opt to keep the design simple and clean. With components available and in-stock, the final product is ready to ship nationwide, in days rather than weeks.

Inside and Out

Designed to withstand the elements and backed by a 5-year warranty, the Kichler Customizable RLM fixtures are weather-tested and feature thick-gauge and rust-resistant aluminum. They are not only durable but a stylish option for commercial and residential lighting project needs.

From a high-tech home entertainment room to adorning an apartment building exterior, or as the finishing touch of an upscale boutique, Customizable RLM fixtures may be installed both inside and outside as part of commercial and residential projects, including:

Hotels

Multi-family structures

Restaurants

Retail shopping strips and centers

Single-family homes

To complete your space or create your very own lighting system, incorporate Customizable RLM fixtures with a full lineup of indoor and outdoor fixtures available at Kichler.com.

SOURCE Kichler Lighting LLC