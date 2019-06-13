LinQuest Corporation : Receives $562 Million MILSATCOM Systems Engineering, Integration and Test (MSEIT) Contract Award from U.S. Air Force Space & Missile Systems Center

LinQuest Corporation announced today that it has received a $562 million award from the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) to provide architecting and full life-cycle systems engineering, integration, and solutions support to the military satellite communications enterprise. The portfolio of SMC programs supported by MSEIT includes all satellites, terminals, and networks for worldwide tactical, strategic, and wideband military communications.

“We are proud to sustain our nearly 40 year heritage of helping SMC design, develop, deploy, and operate their MILSATCOM portfolio of programs. We are grateful to know that SMC continues to recognize and value our digital engineering tools and subject matter expertise as integral ingredients to their future success,” said Tim Dills, LinQuest President and CEO.

“MILSATCOM is where LinQuest began and we are honored to be selected for continued mission support. We recognize that SMC 2.0 is where our customer is headed and are prepared and excited to partner with the government as they reinvent how future space systems are designed and acquired to ensure we remain ahead of all threats to the national security space enterprise,” said Chris Beres, General Manager, Space Systems Engineering & Integration Group.

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest Corporation is a Los Angeles-based space systems technology company with offices throughout the U.S. that provides innovative and cost-effective services and solutions to U.S. national security agencies and the intelligence communities that focus on the convergence of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and cyber solutions to the U.S. military, federal government, and commercial entities. These services and solutions span the interpretation, engineering, testing, operations, and sustainment of critical space, air, and ground systems capabilities and programs. For more information, visit www.LinQuest.com.

