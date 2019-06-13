LinQuest Corporation : Receives $562 Million MILSATCOM Systems Engineering, Integration and Test (MSEIT) Contract Award from U.S. Air Force Space & Missile Systems Center

LinQuest Corporation announced today that it has received a $562 million
award from the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) to
provide architecting and full life-cycle systems engineering,
integration, and solutions support to the military satellite
communications enterprise. The portfolio of SMC programs supported by
MSEIT includes all satellites, terminals, and networks for worldwide
tactical, strategic, and wideband military communications.
“We are proud to sustain our nearly 40 year heritage of helping SMC
design, develop, deploy, and operate their MILSATCOM portfolio of
programs. We are grateful to know that SMC continues to recognize and
value our digital engineering tools and subject matter expertise as
integral ingredients to their future success,” said Tim Dills, LinQuest
President and CEO.
“MILSATCOM is where LinQuest began and we are honored to be selected for
continued mission support. We recognize that SMC 2.0 is where our
customer is headed and are prepared and excited to partner with the
government as they reinvent how future space systems are designed and
acquired to ensure we remain ahead of all threats to the national
security space enterprise,” said Chris Beres, General Manager, Space
Systems Engineering & Integration Group.
About LinQuest Corporation
LinQuest Corporation is a Los Angeles-based space systems technology
company with offices throughout the U.S. that provides innovative and
cost-effective services and solutions to U.S. national security agencies
and the intelligence communities that focus on the convergence of
command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance
and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and cyber solutions to the U.S. military,
federal government, and commercial entities. These services and
solutions span the interpretation, engineering, testing, operations, and
sustainment of critical space, air, and ground systems capabilities and
programs. For more information, visit www.LinQuest.com.
