LinQuest : and nLogic Partner Under SBA Mentor-Protégé Program

New Joint Venture “LogicQuest” to expand business opportunities and geographical influence

Leading U.S. national security and space contractors, LinQuest Corporation and nLogic, announced a collaboration to facilitate superior growth for both organizations and their respective government and industry clientele under the Small Business Administration’s “All Small Mentor-Protégé Program.”

This partnership will embody the SBA’s mission to maintain and strengthen small businesses, like nLogic, by partnering with mature organizations to acquire best-in-class business practices and guidance. Effective immediately, LinQuest will serve as a trusted mentor to nLogic by offering technical and managerial counsel and supporting business development initiatives.

With our shared mission to accelerate and expand business, this strategic partnership plays an integral role in LinQuest’s continued growth, especially in the Huntsville, Alabama marketplace,” said Tim Dills, President, and CEO of LinQuest. “We are optimistic about the future and believe this partnership will help nLogic mature its capabilities, and simultaneously expand both of our services at the nexus of the aerospace and defense industries in Huntsville and beyond.”

“LinQuest’s excellent reputation, wide range of capabilities, and alignment with our own vision make this partnership an obvious decision. We look forward to maturing our business processes and market strategies to expand our customer base through our joint venture called LogicQuest,” said Tim Thornton, nLogic CEO and President.

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest is a space systems technology company that provides innovative services and solutions to U.S. defense, national security, and intelligence communities that focus on the convergence of C4ISR, information, and cyber systems. These services and solutions span the integration, engineering, testing, operations, and sustainment of critical space, air, and ground systems capabilities and programs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.

About nLogic, LLC

nLogic is a Huntsville-based, employee-owned company that provides systems engineering & integration, software lifecycle, modeling & simulation, logistics, IT, and cybersecurity support to government and industry clients. More information can be found on the company’s website at www.nLogic.com.

For more information on the joint venture LogicQuest please visit www.logicquestllc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005661/en/