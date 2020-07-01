Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lincoln International Adds Three Healthcare Investment Banking Leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 02:48am EDT

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, today announced that three leaders specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory for the healthcare sector have joined the firm's Frankfurt office. Dirk Loeffler joins as Managing Director and head of healthcare for the DACH region and Julian Knirim and Jens Gerlach join as Directors. All will advise shareholders, management teams and financial sponsors on complex private and public M&A transactions in the global healthcare sector.

"We are very pleased to have this talented group join our growing healthcare team," stated Michael Drill, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Lincoln International AG. "Demand in the dynamic healthcare industry is high among corporate and private equity investors. Dirk, Julian and Jens will work with our existing healthcare experts in capitalizing on that momentum in Germany and across Europe."

Dirk brings 17 years of experience providing M&A advisory to clients across the healthcare industry, with a focus in the healthcare services, medical technology, diagnostics, specialty pharmaceuticals and digital health sectors. He has executed sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions for private equity clients, publicly-traded companies and privately-held and family-owned businesses. Prior to joining Lincoln International, Dirk was a Managing Director at Raymond James, where he led the Frankfurt office and built out its European healthcare activities. Previously, he was a partner at Richmond Park Partners and head of M&A at Berenberg as one of the most senior investment bankers. Dirk graduated from Mannheim University and Copenhagen Business School with a Diplom-Kaufmann, equivalent to master's in business administration.

Also joining from Raymond James are Julian Knirim and Jens Gerlach. Julian focuses on healthcare services, medtech, healthcare information technology, pharmaceuticals and dental sectors. Prior to Raymond James, Julian was an M&A banker at Richmond Park Partners and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Bamberg. Jens has worked with companies in the hospital, rehab, physician practices, nursing and home care sectors. He has also gained experience in healthcare software and equipment manufacturing sectors. Prior to Raymond James, Jens worked in the investment banking division at Citigroup and in Berenberg's corporate finance practice. Jens earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the Goethe University Frankfurt.

Friedrich Bieselt, Managing Director and Board Member of Lincoln International AG, added, "The addition of Dirk, Julian and Jens further provides clients with the best-of-breed thinking and experience that has become well-known from Lincoln International's global Healthcare Group."

Lincoln International has completed more than 45 healthcare transactions in the last 18 months and has more than 30 dedicated healthcare officers worldwide.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lincoln-international-adds-three-healthcare-investment-banking-leaders-301086422.html

SOURCE Lincoln International LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:49aJ SAINSBURY : New Sainsbury's boss says focus is on crisis, not strategic thinking
RE
03:46aRNB RETAIL AND BRANDS PUBL : subsidiaries submit draft settlement proposals
AQ
03:43aAPRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group
AQ
03:42aEIDESVIK OFFSHORE : EIOF - Awarded ship management agreement for two platform supply vessels
AQ
03:41aWatchdog puts British banks on notice but no overdraft inquiry
RE
03:35aChinese police say Tencent likely swindled by chilli sauce impostors
RE
03:33aPre announcement of certificate auction tender
GL
03:31aAQ PUBL : Invitation to a presentation of AQ Group's interim report on July 16
AQ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group