Lincoln International Adds Three Healthcare Investment Banking Leaders

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, today announced that three leaders specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory for the healthcare sector have joined the firm's Frankfurt office. Dirk Loeffler joins as Managing Director and head of healthcare for the DACH region and Julian Knirim and Jens Gerlach join as Directors. All will advise shareholders, management teams and financial sponsors on complex private and public M&A transactions in the global healthcare sector.

"We are very pleased to have this talented group join our growing healthcare team," stated Michael Drill, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Lincoln International AG. "Demand in the dynamic healthcare industry is high among corporate and private equity investors. Dirk, Julian and Jens will work with our existing healthcare experts in capitalizing on that momentum in Germany and across Europe."

Dirk brings 17 years of experience providing M&A advisory to clients across the healthcare industry, with a focus in the healthcare services, medical technology, diagnostics, specialty pharmaceuticals and digital health sectors. He has executed sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions for private equity clients, publicly-traded companies and privately-held and family-owned businesses. Prior to joining Lincoln International, Dirk was a Managing Director at Raymond James, where he led the Frankfurt office and built out its European healthcare activities. Previously, he was a partner at Richmond Park Partners and head of M&A at Berenberg as one of the most senior investment bankers. Dirk graduated from Mannheim University and Copenhagen Business School with a Diplom-Kaufmann, equivalent to master's in business administration.

Also joining from Raymond James are Julian Knirim and Jens Gerlach. Julian focuses on healthcare services, medtech, healthcare information technology, pharmaceuticals and dental sectors. Prior to Raymond James, Julian was an M&A banker at Richmond Park Partners and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Bamberg. Jens has worked with companies in the hospital, rehab, physician practices, nursing and home care sectors. He has also gained experience in healthcare software and equipment manufacturing sectors. Prior to Raymond James, Jens worked in the investment banking division at Citigroup and in Berenberg's corporate finance practice. Jens earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the Goethe University Frankfurt.

Friedrich Bieselt, Managing Director and Board Member of Lincoln International AG, added, "The addition of Dirk, Julian and Jens further provides clients with the best-of-breed thinking and experience that has become well-known from Lincoln International's global Healthcare Group."

Lincoln International has completed more than 45 healthcare transactions in the last 18 months and has more than 30 dedicated healthcare officers worldwide.

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success.

