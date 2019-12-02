Lincoln Military Housing Earns Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Certification

Herndon, VA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V3 Regional Program Manager, Mark Buehlem, announces that Lincoln Military Housing has earned the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certification for its commitment to hiring military veterans.

The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program is a Virginia State Program within the Department of Veteran Services. Its mission is to educate and train employers on the value of Veterans and Military-Spouses in their workforce, and best-practices to effectively find, recruit, hire, and retain veterans and Military Spouses.

“Virginia is home to over 725,000 veterans, and with the unique skills and training they received while serving our country, these men and women can be an enormous asset to the employers, such as Lincoln Military Housing, that hire them. Therefore, Lincoln Military Housing understands the value that Veterans and Military-Spouses in their workforce and has pledged the Governor to pursue, hire, and retain Veterans and Military-Spouses in Virginia.” Mark Buehlman, Regional Program Manager, V3.

Lincoln Military Housing’s mission is to provide premier military housing, outstanding management, and maintenance services to military families who deserve nothing less. We strive to understand the changing needs of military families and consider it our duty to improve the quality of life for those who live in our military housing communities.

“LMH recognizes the value that veterans bring to the workforce. Many of our employees are veterans or have a family member serving. Being a part of the Virginia Values Veterans program reinforces LMH’s commitment to those who serve our country. We appreciate and value the dedication, experience, and talent veterans bring to the company as LMH team members.” Jeffrey Guild, Area Vice President, Lincoln Military Housing, Mid-Atlantic, Navy/Marines.

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard. For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

About DVS

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) operates 30 benefits offices throughout the state that assist military veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans’ benefits; two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitative care for veterans; and three cemeteries that provide an honored final resting place for veterans and their families. DVS provides veterans and family members with direct linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The Department also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s monument to honor the memory and sacrifice of Virginia’s men and women who served and fought to defend our way of life from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program



Created in 2012, the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) is a program of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Veterans Services. Its mission is to help employers understand, design, and implement nationally-recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining military veteran employees and spouses. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com.

