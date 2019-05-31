Log in
Lincoln Military Housing Unveils New App for Residents

05/31/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Herndon, Virginia, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lincoln Military Housing today announced The Lincoln Military Resident App, a new tool for residents to submit, track and manage maintenance requests from the convenience of an Apple or Android device.  The app will be available to download and use for all Lincoln Military Housing residents.   


Residents will now be able to easily submit maintenance requests directly from their mobile devices, attach photos and voice memos to supplement their request, and track and review the progress of current and past requests.  

“At Lincoln Military Housing, our mission is to provide military families with exemplary service in a quality home environment,” said Bradford Boyle, National Director of IT for Lincoln Military Housing.  “That is why we are excited to announce the launch of the new Lincoln Military Resident App.” 

This year for the 5th year in a row, Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was recognized for providing premier customer service to its residents.  The Resident Satisfaction Awards, which are given by the independent research group SatisFacts, said LMH residents provided an average work order satisfaction score of “Exceptional” to the property management company.    

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard.  For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

 

Ashley Gorski-Poole
Lincoln Military Housing
410.980.1025
agorski@lpsi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
