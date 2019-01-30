Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lincoln Park Bancorp : Announces Year-End 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:39pm EST

LINCOLN PARK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Park Bancorp (OTC Bulletin Board: LPBC) (the "Company"), the holding company of Lincoln 1st Bank, announced net income totaling $138 thousand, or $0.08 per share, in comparison to a net loss of $429 thousand, or $(0.25) per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net income for 2018 is primarily attributable to management's continued re-balancing of the financial composition of Lincoln Park Bancorp and more effective management of the Company's interest rate risk.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, a net loss of $586 thousand or $(0.34) per share and, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to a net loss of $(832) thousand or $(0.48) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the quarter reflects certain expenses incurred in management's continuing efforts to implement its strategic plan to increase core deposits and high-quality commercial loans.

Stephen Dormer, CEO commented: "2018 was a year of transition dedicated to restructuring our balance sheet and building out the Bank's core deposit generation and commercial lending capabilities. We made a significant investment in training existing staff and hired several new staff members to enhance those capabilities.  We also developed new products, notably our Business On Line commercial cash management product and our new Platinum Savings and Checking products for consumers.  In the coming year we anticipate continued growth in our lending and deposit gathering activities as we attract local consumers and small businesses to a local Bank that considers them First."

Company Highlights:

  • The Company has launched a new "LocalBusinessFirst" marketing campaign to begin to market the Bank's new Deposit and Commercial loan products.
  • Transaction account average balances continue to trend upward, growing by 20% from January; this reflects the Company's continued efforts to reduce the Bank's cost of funds.
  • Since the restructuring in the third quarter Commercial loan originations have totaled $19million or a 135% growth.
  • Loan Receivable Interest Income, as a percentage of revenue, has increased by 19% year-over-year; this reflects the aforementioned balance sheet restructuring and overall strategy.
  • The fourth quarter mark to market adjustments on the derivative portfolio required a valuation adjustment of (494) thousand.

Financial Performance Overview:

YTD 2018 v. YTD 2017
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net income totaled $138 thousand, an increase of $567 thousand, or 132%, as compared to the net losses of $429 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The net interest margin decreased 41 basis points to 1.84%, as compared to 2.25% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $5.97 million or 8% less than the $6.51 million for the same period in 2017. Changes within interest income and expense categories included a $2.86 million or 52.5% increase in interest income, associated with our loan portfolio. The increase in loan interest income can be attributed to a $12.85 million growth within the loan portfolio since December 31, 2017, combined with four interest rate hikes in 2018. During the same period, interest expense increased by 15% or $775 thousand due to higher cost deposits and borrowings. This resulted from the overall increase in interest rates in the economy.

Provision for Loan Losses increased by $27 thousand to $131 thousand, in comparison to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 with a provision of $104 thousand. The increase in the required provision was driven by loan growth while the Company's Non-Performing Assets (NPA) to total asset ratio improved to .09%. This is an improvement from 1.21% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-interest income increased by $807 thousand, or 197%, to $397 thousand for 2018, as compared to a loss of $410 thousand for the same period in 2017. Improvement can be attributed to the losses taken in 2017 in, the sale of securities, which have not occurred in 2018.

The Company's non-interest expenses increased by 2.3%, or $141 thousand, year-over-year.

QTD 2018 v. QTD 2017
For the fourth quarter 2018, net losses totaled $586 thousand which reflects an increase of $246 thousand, in comparison to the net losses of $832 thousand for fourth quarter 2017.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $1.27 million or 15% less than the $1.49 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease can be attributed to additional interest expense paid on deposits, which outpaced the increased interest income from loans and the interest earned from investments.

Allowance for loan losses remained stable for the 3-month period ending December 31, 2018. A $65 thousand provision was recorded for both 2018 and 2017. The provision for loan losses was derived from a normal assessment of the Company's environmental factors as part of ASC-450 (general) reserve.

Non-interest income improved $55 thousand, or 17%, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with a loss of $325 thousand for the same period last year. Much of the loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 can be attributed to the mark-to-market adjustment associated with an interest rate cap, which was entered into during the fourth quarter of 2017. The purchase of the interest rate cap was part of the previously mentioned asset restructuring, together with better management of the Company's interest rate risk. The mark-to-market effects on our income statement resulting from the interest rate cap are by their nature volatile and may increase or decrease our income in future periods.

The Company's non-interest expenses increased by $214 thousand, or 13%, to $1.82 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $1.60 million the same period last year. This increase in expense can be attributed to building out the commercial loan and business development departments. The hiring costs are not expected to occur at the same level going forward.

Financial Condition:
As of December 31, 2018, the Company's total assets were $339.6 million, a decrease of $43.11 million, or 11.3%, as compared to total assets of $382.7 million at December 31, 2017. The decrease in total assets was associated with a $32 million reduction in cash, and cash equivalents held as of December 31, 2017, as well as a decrease of $26 million in investments, which were sold during the fourth quarter of 2017. The cash was utilized to fund loan growth and repay volatile interest-bearing deposits the Company chose to let run-off.

Net loans receivable increased $12.85 million, or 7.1%, to $192.94 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $180.1 million on December 31, 2017. The increase in loans was primarily in the Commercial portfolio, with $18.7 million in growth from December 31, 2017.

The Company's total deposits decreased $40.10 million, or 14.0% to $245.75 million as of December 31, 2018, from $285.80 million on December 31, 2017. The decrease in deposits reflected an outflow of deposits that were considered volatile that the Bank decided not to bid to retain. Although overall deposits decreased, the monthly average balance for Demand Deposit Accounts (DDA) and NOW Accounts continued to trend upward growing $2.0 million or 8.6% from January 2018.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company's total stockholders' equity was $16.54 million, which is a decrease of $509 thousand when compared to December 31, 2017. The decrease was associated with an increase of $690 thousand, to $2.49 million, in the company's accumulated comprehensive loss related to the investment portfolio as of December 31, 2018; compared to an unrealized loss on the portfolio of $1.8 million on December 31, 2017.  As of December 31, 2018, Tier I capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios for the Bank continue to show adequate capitalization of 6.78%, 15.15%, 15.15% and 15.69%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized."

About Lincoln Park Bancorp
Established in 1923 and headquartered in Lincoln Park, N.J., Lincoln Park Bancorp (OTC Bulletin Board: LPBC) through its wholly owned subsidiary Lincoln 1st Bank operates 2 branch banking locations in Lincoln Park and Montville, New Jersey. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, along with retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please visit www.mylincoln1st.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements concerning the unaudited financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company.  We caution that such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially, and, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements

 Contact:

Stephen Dormer


Chief Executive Officer


862 777 8540

 

 






LINCOLN  PARK  BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  FINANCIAL  CONDITION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





(audited)



December 31, 2018


December 31, 2017






ASSETS





   CASH AND DUE FROM BANKS


627


507

   INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS


6,939


39,791

   INVESTMENTS


120,829


146,925

   INTEREST RATE CAP


495


407

   LOANS RECEIVABLE


192,941


180,093

   PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT


2,750


2,947

   FHLB/ACBB  STOCK


3,589


3,662

   INTEREST RECEIVABLE


1,249


1,128

   BOLI


5,960


4,676

   OTHER ASSETS


4,237


2,595

     TOTAL ASSETS


339,617


382,731






LIABILITIES










   DEPOSITS


181,388


210,537

   BROKERED DEPOSITS


64,348


75,299

   BONDE ISSUE


4,838


4,816

   BORROWED MONEY


69,898


72,597

   ESCROW


526


542

   OTHER LIABILITIES


2,075


1,887

     TOTAL LIABILITIES


323,073


365,678






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










   COMMON STOCK


19


19

   PAID-IN CAPITAL


8,141


8,097

  TREASURY STOCK


-814


-814

   RETAINED EARNINGS


12,123


11,984

   UNEARNED ESOP


-115


-134

   UNEARNED RESTRICTED STOCK


-106


-108

   OCI (LOSS)-DRP


-213


-190

   OCI (LOSS)-FAS 115 COMPONENT  


-2,490


-1,800

     TOTAL EQUITY


16,544


17,053






     TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY


339,617


382,731

 

 










LINCOLN  PARK  BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  FINANCIAL  CONDITION

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended December 31


Year Ended December 31



2018


2017


2018


2017










INTEREST INCOME









     LOANS RECEIVABLE


2,051


1,542


8,306


5,447

     SECURITIES


626


1,326


3,392


6,099

     OTHER


112


62


272


190

      TOTAL INTEREST INCOME


2,789


2,931


11,970


11,736










INTEREST EXPENSE









   DEPOSITS


952


933


3,744


3,178

   BOND ISSUANCE


105


105


418


421

   BORROWINGS


464


404


1,836


1,626

     TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE


1,522


1,442


5,998


5,224










     NET INTEREST INCOME


1,267


1,488


5,972


6,512










PROVISION FOR LOANS LOSSES


65


65


131


104










   NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION









FOR LOAN LOSSES


1,202


1,423


5,841


6,409










NON INTEREST INCOME









   INTEREST RATE CAP GAINS


-494


-198


89


-198

   SECURITIES GAINS/(LOSSES)


0


-157


-3


-338

   OTHER


224


30


311


126

      TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME


-270


-325


397


-410










NON INTEREST EXPENSE


1,817


1,604


6,155


6,013










      INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


-885


-505


84


-15










INCOME TAX EXPENSE


-299


327


-54


414










      NET INCOME


-586


-832


138


-429



















EARNINGS  PER  SHARE









            BASIC


$                  (0.34)


$               (0.48)


$                   0.08


$               (0.25)

            DILUTED






$                   0.08












Net Interest Margin  (NIM) :









Net Interest Income / Average Interest Bearing Assets


1,267


1,488


5,972


6,512



324,604


289,714


324,604


289,714



1.56%


2.05%


1.84%


2.25%










Return on Assets (ROA) :









Net Income / Average Total Assets


-586


-832


138


-429



351,844


360,061


351,844


360,061



-0.67%


-0.92%


0.04%


-0.12%










Return on Equity (ROE) :









Net Income / Book Value of Equity


-586


-832


138


-429

Book Value of Equity =


16,544


17,053


16,544


17,053

    Total Assets - Total Liabilities - Preferred Stock - Intangibles


-14.16%


-19.51%


0.83%


-2.52%










Non-Performing Assets (NPA) :









Net Non-Performing Assets / Outstanding Loans






168


2,377







193,773


196,056







0.09%


1.21%

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lincoln-park-bancorp-announces-year-end-2018-results-300787126.html

SOURCE Lincoln Park Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:08pLEXICON Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
06:07pMicrosoft's Azure revenue growth slows, shares fall
RE
06:07pCHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab Adds $4 Billion to Share Buyback Program, Raises Dividend
DJ
06:07pUQM TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of UQM Technologies, Inc. - UQM
BU
06:06pRESEARCH : Capturing Growth In Co-Working Office Space
AQ
06:06pINCITEC PIVOT : Beholden To Commodity Prices
AQ
06:04pQUALCOMM : earns beat views, sales outlook meets views; shares rise
RE
06:03pTESLA : sees profit in every 2019 quarter, but faces logistics risks
RE
06:03pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail mechanics ratify four-year contract with 11 per cent wage increase
AQ
06:02pCore Lab Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results From Continuing Operations
PR
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.